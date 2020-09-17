Theranica Bio-Electronics Ltd., of Netanya, Israel

Nerivio

Smartphone-controlled prescription wearable device

For acute migraine treatment

Published a real-world postmarketing surveillance study in Pain Medicine that demonstrates the safety, efficacy and consistency of Nerivio; the study evaluated 2 cohorts of patients with episodic and chronic migraine treated with Nerivio; one group utilized in-person visits with headache specialists, while the other cohort included patients who were managed through a single-specialty or multispecialty online telemedicine platform; the headache specialist group consisted of 1,339 evaluated patients and 2,875 treatments; 58.9% of these patients experienced pain relief, 20% experienced pain freedom at 2 hours in at least half of their treated attacks, and 52.9% and 25.8% reported an improvement or a complete return to normal functioning, respectively, 2 hours after starting the treatment; the telemedicine cohort consisted of 45 evaluated patients and 78 treatments; 74.2% of the patients in this group experienced pain relief, 35.6% experienced pain freedom at 2 hours in at least half of their treated attacks, and 66.7% and 51.3% reported an improvement or a return to normal functioning, respectively; only 0.5% of all patients experienced any kind of adverse event, and all adverse events were categorized as mild, non-systemic, and resolved within less than 24 hours