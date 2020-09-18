|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Agenus Inc., of Lexington, Mass.
|Balstilimab
|Anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody
|Recurrent/metastatic cervical cancer
|Initiated rolling BLA to the FDA
|Bristol Myers Squibb Co., of New York
|Opdivo (nivolumab) and Yervoy (ipilimumab)
|Anti-PD-1 antibody and anti-CTLA4 antibody
|Metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer
|EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended approval of combo for use with 2 cycles of platinum-based chemotherapy in first-line treatment in adults whose tumors have no sensitizing EGFR mutation or ALK translocation
|Eisai Co. Ltd., of Tokyo
|Fycompa (perampanel)
|Anti-epileptic drug
|Seizures
|EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended positive opinion to expand use to include adjunctive treatment for partial-onset seizures with or without secondarily generalized seizures in patients 4 and older; and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in patients 7 and older with idiopathic generalized epilepsy
|Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|Baricitinib
|JAK1/2 inhibitor
|Moderate to severe atopic dermatitis
|EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use issued positive opinion for treating adults who are candidates for systemic therapy
|Glaxosmithkline plc, of London
|Zejula (niraparib)
|PARP inhibitor
|Advanced ovarian cancer
|EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended approval for use as first-line maintenance treatment in women who responded to platinum-based chemotherapy, regardless of biomarker status
|Junshi Biosciences Inc., of Shanghai
|Toripalimab
|Anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody
|Soft tissue sarcoma
|FDA granted orphan designation
|Medimetriks Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Fairfield, N.J.
|MM-36 (difamilast)
|PDE4b inhibitor
|Mild to moderate atopic dermatitis
|Received type C meeting written response from FDA, and is now preparing to conduct single pivotal trial for NDA submission, to be supported by data from already-completed phase III trials conducted in Japan
|Menarini Group, of Florence, Italy
|Elzonris (tagraxofusp)
|Targeted therapy directed to CD123
|Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm
|Applicant requested a re-examination of the EMA’s July 2020 negative opinion on the MAA
|Morphosys AG, of Planegg, Germany, and I-Mab Biopharma Co. Ltd., of Shanghai
|MOR-210/TJ-210
|Anti-C5aR1 antibody
|Relapsed or refractory advanced solid tumors
|FDA cleared the IND for phase I trial
|Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Parsippany, N.J.
|Exparel (bupivacaine)
|Bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension
|Postoperative pain
|EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use adopted positive opinion
|Pfizer Inc., of New York
|Nyvepria (pegfilgrastim)
|Neulasta biosimilar
|Neutropenia
|EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended approval to treat neutropenia and to help prevent febrile neutropenia after cytotoxic chemotherapy
|Roche Holding AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Tecentriq (atezolizumab)
|Anti-PD-L1 inhibitor
|Advanced or unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma
|EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended approval for use in adults who have not received prior systemic therapy
|Sanofi SA, of Paris
|Menquadfi
|Meningococcal (groups A, C, Y, W) conjugate vaccine
|Prevention of invasive meningococcal disease
|EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended granting marketing authorization for active immunization of individuals 12 months and older against invasive meningococcal disease caused by Neisseria meningitidis serogroups A, C, W and Y
|Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, of Stockholm
|Gamifant (emapalumab)
|Interferon gamma-blocking antibody
|Primary hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis
|Applicant requested a re-examination of EMA’s July 2020 negative opinion for its MAA, seeking approval for use in children under 18
|Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, of Stockholm
|Orfadin (nitisinone)
|Hydroxyphenylpyruvate dioxygenase inhibitor
|Alkaptonuria
|EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use adopted a positive opinion for treating adults
|Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Boston
|Kalydeco (ivacaftor)
|CFTR stimulator
|Cystic fibrosis
|EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human use adopted a positive opinion for use in children as young as 4 months who have R117H CFTR mutation or 1 of the following gating (class III) mutations in the CFTR gene: G551D, G1244E, G1349D, G178R, G551S, S1251N, S1255P, S549N or S549R; also recommended for approval in combination with tezacaftor in children as young as 6 years who are homozygous for the F508del mutation or who are heterozygous for the F508del mutation and have 1 of the following mutations in the CFTR gene: P67L, R117C, L206W, R352Q, A455E, D579G, 711+3A→G, S945L, S977F, R1070W, D1152H, 2789+5G→A, 3272 26A→G, and 3849+10kbC→T
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.