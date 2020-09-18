Company Product Description Indication Status

Agenus Inc., of Lexington, Mass. Balstilimab Anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody Recurrent/metastatic cervical cancer Initiated rolling BLA to the FDA

Bristol Myers Squibb Co., of New York Opdivo (nivolumab) and Yervoy (ipilimumab) Anti-PD-1 antibody and anti-CTLA4 antibody Metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended approval of combo for use with 2 cycles of platinum-based chemotherapy in first-line treatment in adults whose tumors have no sensitizing EGFR mutation or ALK translocation

Eisai Co. Ltd., of Tokyo Fycompa (perampanel) Anti-epileptic drug Seizures EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended positive opinion to expand use to include adjunctive treatment for partial-onset seizures with or without secondarily generalized seizures in patients 4 and older; and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in patients 7 and older with idiopathic generalized epilepsy

Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis Baricitinib JAK1/2 inhibitor Moderate to severe atopic dermatitis EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use issued positive opinion for treating adults who are candidates for systemic therapy

Glaxosmithkline plc, of London Zejula (niraparib) PARP inhibitor Advanced ovarian cancer EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended approval for use as first-line maintenance treatment in women who responded to platinum-based chemotherapy, regardless of biomarker status

Junshi Biosciences Inc., of Shanghai Toripalimab Anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody Soft tissue sarcoma FDA granted orphan designation

Medimetriks Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Fairfield, N.J. MM-36 (difamilast) PDE4b inhibitor Mild to moderate atopic dermatitis Received type C meeting written response from FDA, and is now preparing to conduct single pivotal trial for NDA submission, to be supported by data from already-completed phase III trials conducted in Japan

Menarini Group, of Florence, Italy Elzonris (tagraxofusp) Targeted therapy directed to CD123 Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm Applicant requested a re-examination of the EMA’s July 2020 negative opinion on the MAA

Morphosys AG, of Planegg, Germany, and I-Mab Biopharma Co. Ltd., of Shanghai MOR-210/TJ-210 Anti-C5aR1 antibody Relapsed or refractory advanced solid tumors FDA cleared the IND for phase I trial

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Parsippany, N.J. Exparel (bupivacaine) Bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension Postoperative pain EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use adopted positive opinion

Pfizer Inc., of New York Nyvepria (pegfilgrastim) Neulasta biosimilar Neutropenia EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended approval to treat neutropenia and to help prevent febrile neutropenia after cytotoxic chemotherapy

Roche Holding AG, of Basel, Switzerland Tecentriq (atezolizumab) Anti-PD-L1 inhibitor Advanced or unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended approval for use in adults who have not received prior systemic therapy

Sanofi SA, of Paris Menquadfi Meningococcal (groups A, C, Y, W) conjugate vaccine Prevention of invasive meningococcal disease EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended granting marketing authorization for active immunization of individuals 12 months and older against invasive meningococcal disease caused by Neisseria meningitidis serogroups A, C, W and Y

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, of Stockholm Gamifant (emapalumab) Interferon gamma-blocking antibody Primary hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis Applicant requested a re-examination of EMA’s July 2020 negative opinion for its MAA, seeking approval for use in children under 18

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, of Stockholm Orfadin (nitisinone) Hydroxyphenylpyruvate dioxygenase inhibitor Alkaptonuria EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use adopted a positive opinion for treating adults

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Boston Kalydeco (ivacaftor) CFTR stimulator Cystic fibrosis EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human use adopted a positive opinion for use in children as young as 4 months who have R117H CFTR mutation or 1 of the following gating (class III) mutations in the CFTR gene: G551D, G1244E, G1349D, G178R, G551S, S1251N, S1255P, S549N or S549R; also recommended for approval in combination with tezacaftor in children as young as 6 years who are homozygous for the F508del mutation or who are heterozygous for the F508del mutation and have 1 of the following mutations in the CFTR gene: P67L, R117C, L206W, R352Q, A455E, D579G, 711+3A→G, S945L, S977F, R1070W, D1152H, 2789+5G→A, 3272 26A→G, and 3849+10kbC→T