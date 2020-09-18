Company Product Description Indication Status

Agenus Inc., of Lexington, Mass. Balstilimab Anti-PD-1 antibody Recurrent/metastatic cervical cancer In the phase II study, response rates were 14% in all treated patients and 19% in PD-L1-positive patients for monotherapy; response rates were 22% in all patients and 27% in PD-L1-positive patients for balstilimab plus zalifrelimab

Alkermes plc., of Dublin ALKS-4230 Interleukin-2 variant Refractory solid tumors In the phase II Artistry-1 study, 2 of 6 melanoma patients treated with monotherapy had a partial response; 1 complete response and 2 PRs in 13 ovarian cancer patients treated with ALKS-4230 and pembrolizumab; 3 PRs across other cohorts

Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K. Imfinzi (durvalumab) Anti-PD-L1 antibody Non-small-cell lung cancer following concurrent chemoradiation therapy In the phase III Pacific study, 4-year overall survival rate was 49.6% for Imfinzi compared to 36.3% for placebo

Autolus Therapeutics plc., of London AUTO-3 CAR T targeting CD19 and CD22 Relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma In the phase I/II Alexander study, 71% of the patients who received a dose of ≥ 150 x 106 cells and pre-conditioning pembrolizumab D-1 had an objective response; complete response rate was 64%

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Rehovot, Israel AL-101 Gamma-secretase inhibitor Recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma harboring Notch-activating In the phase II Accuracy study, 15% of the 40 evaluable patients had a partial response; 53% had stable disease

Beigene Ltd., of Cambridge, Mass. Tislelizumab Anti-PD-1 antibody First-line locally advanced or metastatic nonsquamous non-small-cell lung cancer In the phase III Rationale 304 study, median progression-free survival was 9.7 months for tislelizumab plus pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy (either carboplatin or cisplatin) compared to 7.6 months for chemotherapy alone; objective response rate was 57.4% for tislelizumab plus chemotherapy and 36.9% for chemotherapy alone

Beigene Ltd., of Cambridge, Mass. Pamiparib PARP inhibitor Advanced ovarian cancer In the phase II portion of the phase I/II study, objective response rate was 64.6%, including 8 complete responses and 45 partial responses, for patients with platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer; ORR was 31.6%, including 6 PRs, for platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., of Tokyo Patritumab deruxtecan Antibody-drug conjugate targeting HER3 EGFR-mutated non-small-cell lung cancer Objective response rate was 25%, including 1 complete response and 13 partial responses, for 56 evaluable patients in the phase I study

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Waltham, Mass. Qinlock (ripretinib) Switch-control tyrosine kinase inhibitor of KIT and PDGFRalpha Gastrointestinal stromal tumors In the phase III Invictus study of fourth-line and fourth-line-plus patients, progression-free survival was 6.3 months for Qinlock compared to 1 month for placebo; median overall survival hadn’t been reached for Qinlock and was 6.3 months for placebo; in a phase I study, 10 second-line patients had a PFS of 11 months, 17 third-line patients had a PFS of 8.3 months, and 40 fourth-line or later patients had a PFS of 5.5 months

Eisai Co. Ltd., of Tokyo E7389-LF Liposomal formulation of microtubule inhibitor eribulin mesylate Recurrent, HER2-negative breast cancer In the phase I study, overall response rate was 35.7% for all patients, 42.9% for hormone receptor-positive patients and 14.3% for triple-negative patients

Essa Pharma Inc., of Houston, Texas EPI-7386 N-terminal domain androgen receptor inhibitor Preclinical In a VCaP model, EPI-7386 plus enzalutamide, apalutamide or darolutamide produced a broader and deeper inhibition of androgen receptor-associated transcriptional activity than higher doses of each single agent alone

Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Turku, Finland Bexmarilimab Monoclonal antibody targeting Clever-1-positive tumor-associated macrophages Metastatic or inoperable solid tumors In the phase I portion of the phase I/II Miatins study, the pharmacokinetics showed full Clever-1 receptor occupancy; circulating CD8+ T cells, CD8+/CD4+ ratio and natural killer cells in the blood increased and regulatory T cells decreased

Helsinn Healthcare SA, of Lugano, Switzerland, and Italfarmaco SpA, of Milan Akynzeo (netupitant/palonosetron) Antiemetic Antiemetic prophylaxis in non-small-cell lung cancer treated with cisplatin-based regimen In the phase III study, standard regimen of dexamethasone plus Akynzeo and 2 dexamethasone-sparing plus Akynzeo regimens had similar proportions of patients who reported no impact on daily life due to nausea, vomiting, or both during the 5-day observation period after cisplatin administration

Immunomedics Inc., of Morris Plains, N.J. Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) Antibody-drug conjugate targeting Trop-2 Brain metastasis from breast cancer (BMBC) and recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM) Of the 7 BMBC patients there were 2 partial responses and 4 patients had ongoing progression-free survival; of the 12 rGBM patients there were 2 PRs and 6 patients with ongoing PFS

Immutep Ltd., of Sydney Eftilagimod alpha HLA class II antigen stimulator Second-line head and neck squamous cell carcinoma or non-small-cell lung cancer Data from phase II TACTI-002 study testing combination with Keytruda (pembrolizumab, Merck & Co. Inc.) showed 4.3-month median progression-free survival in HNSCC patients, with 47.1% progression free at 6 months of treatment; objective response rate (iORR) maintained at 38.9% (7/18 patients), including 2 with complete response and 5 with partial response; in NSCLC, median PFS was 11.8 months, with 45% progression-free at 12 months; iORR maintained at 52.9%, with 1 iCR and 8 iPRs

Immutep Ltd., of Sydney Eftilagimod alpha HLA class II antigen stimulator Solid tumors, primarily gastrointestinal Interim data from Insight-004 phase I trial testing combination with Bavencio (avelumab, Pfizer Inc./Merck KGaA) showed 41.7% of patients (5/12) had partial response according to RECIST 1.1; encouraging durable deep responses in PD-L1-negative cancer

Incyte Corp., of Wilmington, Del. Retifanlimab Anti-PD-1 antibody Advanced squamous cell carcinoma of the anal canal after progression on platinum-based chemotherapy In the phase II Pod1um-202 study, objective response rate was 13.8% for 94 patients, including 1 complete response and 12 partial responses; median progression-free survival was 2.3 months; median overall survival was 10.1 months

IO Biotech, of Copenhagen IO-102 and IO-103 Indoleamine 2,3-dioxygenase derived peptide and PD-L1-derived peptide Metastatic melanoma In the phase II MM1636 study of IO-102 and IO-103 plus nivolumab, overall response rate was 79%, including 45% complete responses

Ipsen SA, of Paris Somatuline Autogel (lanreotide) Long-acting somatostatin analogue Pancreatic or midgut neuroendocrine tumors Increasing the dose frequency of lanreotide from monthly to bi-monthly in the phase II Clarinet Forte study produced a progression-free survival of 8.3 months in patients with progressive midgut NETs and 5.6 months in patients with progressive pancreatic NETs

Menarini Ricerche, a unit of Menarini Group, of Pomezia, Italy MEN-1611 Phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase inhibitor HER2+, PIK3CA mutant advanced or metastatic breast cancer In the phase Ib B-Precise-01 study, MEN1611 +/- trastuzumab +/- fulvestrant had an acceptable tolerability profile; recommended phase II dose was determined

Mirati Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego Sitravatinib Targets TAM (TYRO3, Axl, Mer) and split (VEGFR2, KIT) family receptors Advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma Phase II results showed combination with Opdivo (nivolumab, Bristol Myers Squibb Co.) in checkpoint inhibitor-naïve, platinum-refractory patients resulted in objective response rate of 37% in 30 evaluable patients, with 1 achieving complete response and 10 achieving partial responses; 22/30 (73%) achieved clinical benefit; secondary efficacy endpoints continue to mature with median follow-up of 8.7 months

Phosplatin Therapeutics Inc., of New York PT-112 Immunogenic cell death inducer Progressing solid tumors Data from phase Ib dose-escalation study in combination with Bavencio (avelumab, Pfizer Inc./Merck KGaA) in patients who previously exhausted all available treatment options showed clinical benefit observed in patients treated with doses ranging from 150 to 360 mg/m2; 60% with RECIST-evaluable disease achieved stable disease or better, including a durable RECIST response, PSA response and improvement in bone scan and bone pain in a patient with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer with 8 prior therapies and no signature of likely response to immune checkpoint inhibition; 4 of 14 mCRPC patients achieved >50% PSA reduction, and consistent reduction in alkaline phosphatase levels associated with bone metastatic site of disease

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Tarrytown, N.Y., and Sanofi SA, of Paris Libtayo (cemiplimab) PD-1 inhibitor Basal cell carcinoma Results from pivotal phase II study in patients who had progressed on or were intolerant to hedgehog inhibitor therapy showed objective response rate of 31% with median follow-up of 15 months; 6% complete and 25% partial response rates; median duration of response and median overall survival not reached as of data cutoff; at 1 year, 85% of responders were ongoing, with probability of progression-free survival of 57% and probability of OS of 92%, according to Kaplan-Meier estimates

Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc., of Boston SNS-301 Bio-engineered, inactivated bacteriophage Locally advanced unresectable or metastatic/recurrent squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck Phase I/II results showed combination with Keytruda (pembrolizumab, Merck & Co. Inc.) was well-tolerated; of 9 evaluable patients, 6 remain on study; 1 with PD-L1-negative disease and stable disease on pembrolizumab upon entry was converted to partial response with tumor reduction of 43%; 1 with progressive disease upon entry was converted to stable disease; 4 with stable disease upon entry remain stable, with 2 on study for 8 months or more

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Henderson, Nev. Poziotinib Multityrosine kinase inhibitor Non-small-cell lung cancer Additional results from pivotal phase II Zenith20 trial in patients with HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations showed intent-to-treat analysis demonstrated confirmed objective response rate of 27.8%; observed lower bound of 18.9% exceeded prespecified lower bound of 17%; disease control rate was 70% while tumor reduction occurred in 67 patients (74%), with median tumor reduction of 22%; evaluable patient analysis (n=74) demonstrated confirmed ORR of 35.1% with a disease control rate of 82.4%

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Oncology Inc., of Cambridge, Mass. Dubermatinib (TP-0903) AXL kinase inhibitor Advanced solid tumors Preliminary findings from phase Ia/Ib study showed drug was well-tolerated as monotherapy or in combination with tyrosine kinase inhibitor; in dose-escalation portion, 5% (n=2 of 45) of patients achieved partial response on monotherapy and 29% (n=13 of 45) experienced stable disease, resulting in overall disease control rate of 33%; in expansion portion, 5% (n=1 of 21) in cohort A and 5% (n=1 of 22) in cohort B achieved partial response; across cohorts, 14-48% experienced stable disease and disease control rate ranging from 14-53% was achieved

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan Alunbrig (brigatinib) Tyrosine kinase inhibitor targeting ALK ALK+ non-small-cell lung cancer Subanalyses from phase III Alta 1L study showed average of 24 months (12.9–NR) passed before intracranial disease progression vs. 5.6 months for crizotinib (4–9.2); demonstrated significant improvement in overall progression-free survival in patients who had no prior brain radiotherapy, yielding an average of 24 months vs. 5.5 months with crizotinib (p=0.0003); brain was first site of disease progression less frequently in patients treated with Alunbrig (31%) than with crizotinib (42%)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan Mobocertinib (TAK-788) Multityrosine kinase inhibitor EGFR exon 20 insertion+ metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer Phase I/II data showed confirmed responders treated with mobocertinib maintained response for an average of more than 1 year, with median duration of response of 13.9 months; with additional follow-up, trial maintained a 43% (12/28) confirmed objective response rate and median progression-free survival of 7.3 months among total patients treated