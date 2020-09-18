Data to be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology Virtual Congress 2020 – Sept. 19-21
|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Agenus Inc., of Lexington, Mass.
|Balstilimab
|Anti-PD-1 antibody
|Recurrent/metastatic cervical cancer
|In the phase II study, response rates were 14% in all treated patients and 19% in PD-L1-positive patients for monotherapy; response rates were 22% in all patients and 27% in PD-L1-positive patients for balstilimab plus zalifrelimab
|Alkermes plc., of Dublin
|ALKS-4230
|Interleukin-2 variant
|Refractory solid tumors
|In the phase II Artistry-1 study, 2 of 6 melanoma patients treated with monotherapy had a partial response; 1 complete response and 2 PRs in 13 ovarian cancer patients treated with ALKS-4230 and pembrolizumab; 3 PRs across other cohorts
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K.
|Imfinzi (durvalumab)
|Anti-PD-L1 antibody
|Non-small-cell lung cancer following concurrent chemoradiation therapy
|In the phase III Pacific study, 4-year overall survival rate was 49.6% for Imfinzi compared to 36.3% for placebo
|Autolus Therapeutics plc., of London
|AUTO-3
|CAR T targeting CD19 and CD22
|Relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma
|In the phase I/II Alexander study, 71% of the patients who received a dose of ≥ 150 x 106 cells and pre-conditioning pembrolizumab D-1 had an objective response; complete response rate was 64%
|Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Rehovot, Israel
|AL-101
|Gamma-secretase inhibitor
|Recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma harboring Notch-activating
|In the phase II Accuracy study, 15% of the 40 evaluable patients had a partial response; 53% had stable disease
|Beigene Ltd., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Tislelizumab
|Anti-PD-1 antibody
|First-line locally advanced or metastatic nonsquamous non-small-cell lung cancer
|In the phase III Rationale 304 study, median progression-free survival was 9.7 months for tislelizumab plus pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy (either carboplatin or cisplatin) compared to 7.6 months for chemotherapy alone; objective response rate was 57.4% for tislelizumab plus chemotherapy and 36.9% for chemotherapy alone
|Beigene Ltd., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Pamiparib
|PARP inhibitor
|Advanced ovarian cancer
|In the phase II portion of the phase I/II study, objective response rate was 64.6%, including 8 complete responses and 45 partial responses, for patients with platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer; ORR was 31.6%, including 6 PRs, for platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer
|Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., of Tokyo
|Patritumab deruxtecan
|Antibody-drug conjugate targeting HER3
|EGFR-mutated non-small-cell lung cancer
|Objective response rate was 25%, including 1 complete response and 13 partial responses, for 56 evaluable patients in the phase I study
|Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Waltham, Mass.
|Qinlock (ripretinib)
|Switch-control tyrosine kinase inhibitor of KIT and PDGFRalpha
|Gastrointestinal stromal tumors
|In the phase III Invictus study of fourth-line and fourth-line-plus patients, progression-free survival was 6.3 months for Qinlock compared to 1 month for placebo; median overall survival hadn’t been reached for Qinlock and was 6.3 months for placebo; in a phase I study, 10 second-line patients had a PFS of 11 months, 17 third-line patients had a PFS of 8.3 months, and 40 fourth-line or later patients had a PFS of 5.5 months
|Eisai Co. Ltd., of Tokyo
|E7389-LF
|Liposomal formulation of microtubule inhibitor eribulin mesylate
|Recurrent, HER2-negative breast cancer
|In the phase I study, overall response rate was 35.7% for all patients, 42.9% for hormone receptor-positive patients and 14.3% for triple-negative patients
|Essa Pharma Inc., of Houston, Texas
|EPI-7386
|N-terminal domain androgen receptor inhibitor
|Preclinical
|In a VCaP model, EPI-7386 plus enzalutamide, apalutamide or darolutamide produced a broader and deeper inhibition of androgen receptor-associated transcriptional activity than higher doses of each single agent alone
|Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Turku, Finland
|Bexmarilimab
|Monoclonal antibody targeting Clever-1-positive tumor-associated macrophages
|Metastatic or inoperable solid tumors
|In the phase I portion of the phase I/II Miatins study, the pharmacokinetics showed full Clever-1 receptor occupancy; circulating CD8+ T cells, CD8+/CD4+ ratio and natural killer cells in the blood increased and regulatory T cells decreased
|Helsinn Healthcare SA, of Lugano, Switzerland, and Italfarmaco SpA, of Milan
|Akynzeo (netupitant/palonosetron)
|Antiemetic
|Antiemetic prophylaxis in non-small-cell lung cancer treated with cisplatin-based regimen
|In the phase III study, standard regimen of dexamethasone plus Akynzeo and 2 dexamethasone-sparing plus Akynzeo regimens had similar proportions of patients who reported no impact on daily life due to nausea, vomiting, or both during the 5-day observation period after cisplatin administration
|Immunomedics Inc., of Morris Plains, N.J.
|Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy)
|Antibody-drug conjugate targeting Trop-2
|Brain metastasis from breast cancer (BMBC) and recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM)
|Of the 7 BMBC patients there were 2 partial responses and 4 patients had ongoing progression-free survival; of the 12 rGBM patients there were 2 PRs and 6 patients with ongoing PFS
|Immutep Ltd., of Sydney
|Eftilagimod alpha
|HLA class II antigen stimulator
|Second-line head and neck squamous cell carcinoma or non-small-cell lung cancer
|Data from phase II TACTI-002 study testing combination with Keytruda (pembrolizumab, Merck & Co. Inc.) showed 4.3-month median progression-free survival in HNSCC patients, with 47.1% progression free at 6 months of treatment; objective response rate (iORR) maintained at 38.9% (7/18 patients), including 2 with complete response and 5 with partial response; in NSCLC, median PFS was 11.8 months, with 45% progression-free at 12 months; iORR maintained at 52.9%, with 1 iCR and 8 iPRs
|Immutep Ltd., of Sydney
|Eftilagimod alpha
|HLA class II antigen stimulator
|Solid tumors, primarily gastrointestinal
|Interim data from Insight-004 phase I trial testing combination with Bavencio (avelumab, Pfizer Inc./Merck KGaA) showed 41.7% of patients (5/12) had partial response according to RECIST 1.1; encouraging durable deep responses in PD-L1-negative cancer
|Incyte Corp., of Wilmington, Del.
|Retifanlimab
|Anti-PD-1 antibody
|Advanced squamous cell carcinoma of the anal canal after progression on platinum-based chemotherapy
|In the phase II Pod1um-202 study, objective response rate was 13.8% for 94 patients, including 1 complete response and 12 partial responses; median progression-free survival was 2.3 months; median overall survival was 10.1 months
|IO Biotech, of Copenhagen
|IO-102 and IO-103
|Indoleamine 2,3-dioxygenase derived peptide and PD-L1-derived peptide
|Metastatic melanoma
|In the phase II MM1636 study of IO-102 and IO-103 plus nivolumab, overall response rate was 79%, including 45% complete responses
|Ipsen SA, of Paris
|Somatuline Autogel (lanreotide)
|Long-acting somatostatin analogue
|Pancreatic or midgut neuroendocrine tumors
|Increasing the dose frequency of lanreotide from monthly to bi-monthly in the phase II Clarinet Forte study produced a progression-free survival of 8.3 months in patients with progressive midgut NETs and 5.6 months in patients with progressive pancreatic NETs
|Menarini Ricerche, a unit of Menarini Group, of Pomezia, Italy
|MEN-1611
|Phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase inhibitor
|HER2+, PIK3CA mutant advanced or metastatic breast cancer
|In the phase Ib B-Precise-01 study, MEN1611 +/- trastuzumab +/- fulvestrant had an acceptable tolerability profile; recommended phase II dose was determined
|Mirati Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego
|Sitravatinib
|Targets TAM (TYRO3, Axl, Mer) and split (VEGFR2, KIT) family receptors
|Advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma
|Phase II results showed combination with Opdivo (nivolumab, Bristol Myers Squibb Co.) in checkpoint inhibitor-naïve, platinum-refractory patients resulted in objective response rate of 37% in 30 evaluable patients, with 1 achieving complete response and 10 achieving partial responses; 22/30 (73%) achieved clinical benefit; secondary efficacy endpoints continue to mature with median follow-up of 8.7 months
|Phosplatin Therapeutics Inc., of New York
|PT-112
|Immunogenic cell death inducer
|Progressing solid tumors
|Data from phase Ib dose-escalation study in combination with Bavencio (avelumab, Pfizer Inc./Merck KGaA) in patients who previously exhausted all available treatment options showed clinical benefit observed in patients treated with doses ranging from 150 to 360 mg/m2; 60% with RECIST-evaluable disease achieved stable disease or better, including a durable RECIST response, PSA response and improvement in bone scan and bone pain in a patient with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer with 8 prior therapies and no signature of likely response to immune checkpoint inhibition; 4 of 14 mCRPC patients achieved >50% PSA reduction, and consistent reduction in alkaline phosphatase levels associated with bone metastatic site of disease
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Tarrytown, N.Y., and Sanofi SA, of Paris
|Libtayo (cemiplimab)
|PD-1 inhibitor
|Basal cell carcinoma
|Results from pivotal phase II study in patients who had progressed on or were intolerant to hedgehog inhibitor therapy showed objective response rate of 31% with median follow-up of 15 months; 6% complete and 25% partial response rates; median duration of response and median overall survival not reached as of data cutoff; at 1 year, 85% of responders were ongoing, with probability of progression-free survival of 57% and probability of OS of 92%, according to Kaplan-Meier estimates
|Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc., of Boston
|SNS-301
|Bio-engineered, inactivated bacteriophage
|Locally advanced unresectable or metastatic/recurrent squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck
|Phase I/II results showed combination with Keytruda (pembrolizumab, Merck & Co. Inc.) was well-tolerated; of 9 evaluable patients, 6 remain on study; 1 with PD-L1-negative disease and stable disease on pembrolizumab upon entry was converted to partial response with tumor reduction of 43%; 1 with progressive disease upon entry was converted to stable disease; 4 with stable disease upon entry remain stable, with 2 on study for 8 months or more
|Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Henderson, Nev.
|Poziotinib
|Multityrosine kinase inhibitor
|Non-small-cell lung cancer
|Additional results from pivotal phase II Zenith20 trial in patients with HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations showed intent-to-treat analysis demonstrated confirmed objective response rate of 27.8%; observed lower bound of 18.9% exceeded prespecified lower bound of 17%; disease control rate was 70% while tumor reduction occurred in 67 patients (74%), with median tumor reduction of 22%; evaluable patient analysis (n=74) demonstrated confirmed ORR of 35.1% with a disease control rate of 82.4%
|Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Oncology Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Dubermatinib (TP-0903)
|AXL kinase inhibitor
|Advanced solid tumors
|Preliminary findings from phase Ia/Ib study showed drug was well-tolerated as monotherapy or in combination with tyrosine kinase inhibitor; in dose-escalation portion, 5% (n=2 of 45) of patients achieved partial response on monotherapy and 29% (n=13 of 45) experienced stable disease, resulting in overall disease control rate of 33%; in expansion portion, 5% (n=1 of 21) in cohort A and 5% (n=1 of 22) in cohort B achieved partial response; across cohorts, 14-48% experienced stable disease and disease control rate ranging from 14-53% was achieved
|Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan
|Alunbrig (brigatinib)
|Tyrosine kinase inhibitor targeting ALK
|ALK+ non-small-cell lung cancer
|Subanalyses from phase III Alta 1L study showed average of 24 months (12.9–NR) passed before intracranial disease progression vs. 5.6 months for crizotinib (4–9.2); demonstrated significant improvement in overall progression-free survival in patients who had no prior brain radiotherapy, yielding an average of 24 months vs. 5.5 months with crizotinib (p=0.0003); brain was first site of disease progression less frequently in patients treated with Alunbrig (31%) than with crizotinib (42%)
|Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan
|Mobocertinib (TAK-788)
|Multityrosine kinase inhibitor
|EGFR exon 20 insertion+ metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer
|Phase I/II data showed confirmed responders treated with mobocertinib maintained response for an average of more than 1 year, with median duration of response of 13.9 months; with additional follow-up, trial maintained a 43% (12/28) confirmed objective response rate and median progression-free survival of 7.3 months among total patients treated
