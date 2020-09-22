|Company
Phase I
|Aim Immunotech Inc., of Ocala, Fla.
|Ampligen (rintatolimod)
|Double-stranded RNA
|COVID-19 infection
|Recruitment began at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in phase I/IIa combination study with interferon alpha-2b in individuals with cancer who have mild or moderate infection
|9/16/20
|Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Singapore
|ASLAN-004
|Fully human monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor ?1 subunit
|Atopic dermatitis
|Enrollment in second cohort completed
|9/21/20
|Atossa Therapeutics Inc., of Seattle
|AT-301
|COVID-19 Spike glycoprotein inhibitor
|COVID-19
|Interim data from first cohort of healthy subjects receiving drug administered via nasal spray showed positive safety profile to move on to next cohort
|9/15/20
|Atyr Pharma Inc., of San Diego, and Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Tokyo
|ATYR-1923 (KRP-R120)
|Immunomodulator
|Interstitial lung diseases
|Kyorin dosed first healthy subjects in Japan
|9/15/20
|Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia
|Scenesse (afamelanotide)
|Melanocortin-1 receptor agonist
|Xeroderma pigmentosum
|Dosed first patient with XP under special access program
|9/15/20
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc., of Newtown, Pa.
|ON-123300
|CDK4/6 + ARK5 inhibitor
|Various cancers
|Trial begun in China by partner Hanx Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|9/21/20
Phase II
|Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia
|NP-120 (Ifenprodil)
|N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist
|COVID-19
|Data and safety monitoring board unanimously approved continuing the study
|9/16/20
|Direct Biologics LLC, of Austin, Texas
|Exoflo (extracellular vesicles)
|Extracellular vesicle product isolated from human bone marrow mesenchymal stem or stromal cells
|COVID-19
|Launched a study testing Exoflo to treat COVID-19-associated acute respiratory distress syndrome
|9/18/20
|Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|LY-CoV555
|SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody
|Mild to moderate COVID-19
|In the Blaze-1 study, change from baseline in viral load at day 11 was improved for the 2,800-mg dose compared to placebo; 1.7% of the 302 patients who received any dose level of LY-CoV555 had a COVID-19-related hospitalization or ER visit compared to 6% of the 150 patients taking placebo
|9/16/20
|Galera Therapeutics LLC, of Malvern, Pa.
|Avasopasem manganese (GC-4419)
|Superoxide dismutase mimetic
|Hospitalized, critically ill COVID-19
|First of up to 50 patients dosed in study testing 28-day mortality; trial will also measure requirement for intensive care and mechanical ventilation, as well as organ function
|9/16/20
|Leap Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., and Beigene Ltd., of Beijing
|DKN-01 and tislelizumab
|Anti-Dickkopf-1 antibody and anti-PD-1 antibody
|Gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer
|First patient dosed in the phase IIa Distinguish study testing the drugs with or without chemotherapy; part A will include up to 24 first-line patients; concurrent part B will include up to 48 second-line patients
|9/21/20
|Opko Health Inc., of Miami
|Rayaldee (calcifediol)
|Extended-release oral formulation of prohormone of calcitriol
|COVID-19
|Started Rescue study in mild to moderate COVID-19 infection; expected to enroll 160 subjects, many with stage 3 or 4 chronic kidney disease who are at higher risk for developing more severe illness
|9/15/20
|Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc., of South San Francisco
|Tavalisse (fostamatinib)
|Spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor
|COVID-19 infection
|Study sponsored by NIH's NHLBI in collaboration with Inova Health System initiated and expected to enroll about 60 hospitalized patients rated 5 to 7 on 8-point ordinal scale of respiratory measures to assess early efficacy and clinically relevant measures of disease progression vs. placebo
|9/17/20
|Tracon Pharmaceuticals, of San Diego, Alphamab Oncology Co. Ltd., of Suzhou, China, and 3D Medicines Co. Ltd., of Chengdu, China
|Envafolimab
|Single-domain antibody targeting PD-L1
|Microsatellite instability-high/deficient mismatch repair colorectal cancer
|Objective response rate was 32% in 41 patients; 12-month overall survival was 65%
|9/21/20
Phase III
|Astellas Pharma Inc., of Tokyo
|Padcev (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv)
|Nectin-4-targeting antibody-drug conjugate
|Urothelial cancer
|Met primary endpoint of overall survival compared to chemotherapy
|9/18/20
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K.
|AZD-1222
|Non-replicating ChAdOx1 Vector
Vaccine
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|Released protocol of study; primary endpoint is SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR-positive symptomatic illness occurring ? 15 days post second dose of study intervention; 1 interim analysis after 75 events have been reported; primary efficacy endpoint after 150 events
|9/21/20
|Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|Baricitinib
|JAK inhibitor
|COVID-19
|In combination with remdesivir, met the primary endpoint of reduction of time to recovery in comparison with remdesivir alone
|9/18/20
|Roche Holding AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Actemra (tocilizumab)
|IL-6 inhibitor
|COVID-19-associated pneumonia
|Patients who received drug plus standard of care (SOC) were 44% less likely to progress to mechanical ventilation or death compared to patients who received placebo plus SOC (p=0.0348)
|9/18/20
