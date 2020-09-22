Company Product Description Indication Status Date

Phase I

Aim Immunotech Inc., of Ocala, Fla. Ampligen (rintatolimod) Double-stranded RNA COVID-19 infection Recruitment began at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in phase I/IIa combination study with interferon alpha-2b in individuals with cancer who have mild or moderate infection 9/16/20
Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Singapore ASLAN-004 Fully human monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor ?1 subunit Atopic dermatitis Enrollment in second cohort completed 9/21/20
Atossa Therapeutics Inc., of Seattle AT-301 COVID-19 Spike glycoprotein inhibitor COVID-19 Interim data from first cohort of healthy subjects receiving drug administered via nasal spray showed positive safety profile to move on to next cohort 9/15/20
Atyr Pharma Inc., of San Diego, and Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Tokyo ATYR-1923 (KRP-R120) Immunomodulator Interstitial lung diseases Kyorin dosed first healthy subjects in Japan 9/15/20
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia Scenesse (afamelanotide) Melanocortin-1 receptor agonist Xeroderma pigmentosum Dosed first patient with XP under special access program 9/15/20
Onconova Therapeutics Inc., of Newtown, Pa. ON-123300 CDK4/6 + ARK5 inhibitor Various cancers Trial begun in China by partner Hanx Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 9/21/20

Phase II

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia NP-120 (Ifenprodil) N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist COVID-19 Data and safety monitoring board unanimously approved continuing the study 9/16/20
Direct Biologics LLC, of Austin, Texas Exoflo (extracellular vesicles) Extracellular vesicle product isolated from human bone marrow mesenchymal stem or stromal cells COVID-19 Launched a study testing Exoflo to treat COVID-19-associated acute respiratory distress syndrome 9/18/20
Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis LY-CoV555 SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody Mild to moderate COVID-19 In the Blaze-1 study, change from baseline in viral load at day 11 was improved for the 2,800-mg dose compared to placebo; 1.7% of the 302 patients who received any dose level of LY-CoV555 had a COVID-19-related hospitalization or ER visit compared to 6% of the 150 patients taking placebo 9/16/20
Galera Therapeutics LLC, of Malvern, Pa. Avasopasem manganese (GC-4419) Superoxide dismutase mimetic  Hospitalized, critically ill COVID-19 First of up to 50 patients dosed in study testing 28-day mortality; trial will also measure requirement for intensive care and mechanical ventilation, as well as organ function 9/16/20
Leap Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., and Beigene Ltd., of Beijing DKN-01 and tislelizumab Anti-Dickkopf-1 antibody and anti-PD-1 antibody Gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer First patient dosed in the phase IIa Distinguish study testing the drugs with or without chemotherapy; part A will include up to 24 first-line patients; concurrent part B will include up to 48 second-line patients 9/21/20
Opko Health Inc., of Miami Rayaldee (calcifediol) Extended-release oral formulation of prohormone of calcitriol COVID-19 Started Rescue study in mild to moderate COVID-19 infection; expected to enroll 160 subjects, many with stage 3 or 4 chronic kidney disease who are at higher risk for developing more severe illness  9/15/20
Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc., of South San Francisco Tavalisse (fostamatinib) Spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor COVID-19 infection Study sponsored by NIH's NHLBI in collaboration with Inova Health System initiated and expected to enroll about 60 hospitalized patients rated 5 to 7 on 8-point ordinal scale of respiratory measures to assess early efficacy and clinically relevant measures of disease progression vs. placebo 9/17/20
Tracon Pharmaceuticals, of San Diego, Alphamab Oncology Co. Ltd., of Suzhou, China, and 3D Medicines Co. Ltd., of Chengdu, China Envafolimab Single-domain antibody targeting PD-L1 Microsatellite instability-high/deficient mismatch repair colorectal cancer Objective response rate was 32% in 41 patients; 12-month overall survival was 65% 9/21/20

Phase III

Astellas Pharma Inc., of Tokyo Padcev (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) Nectin-4-targeting antibody-drug conjugate Urothelial cancer Met primary endpoint of overall survival compared to chemotherapy 9/18/20
Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K. AZD-1222 Non-replicating ChAdOx1 Vector
Vaccine		 COVID-19 prophylaxis Released protocol of study; primary endpoint is SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR-positive symptomatic illness occurring ? 15 days post second dose of study intervention; 1 interim analysis after 75 events have been reported; primary efficacy endpoint after 150 events 9/21/20
Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis Baricitinib JAK inhibitor COVID-19 In combination with remdesivir, met the primary endpoint of reduction of time to recovery in comparison with remdesivir alone 9/18/20
Roche Holding AG, of Basel, Switzerland Actemra (tocilizumab) IL-6 inhibitor COVID-19-associated pneumonia Patients who received drug plus standard of care (SOC) were 44% less likely to progress to mechanical ventilation or death compared to patients who received placebo plus SOC (p=0.0348) 9/18/20

Notes

