|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|American Cryostem Corp., of Eatontown, N.J.
|Atcell
|Autologous adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cell therapy
|Post-concussion syndrome
|FDA cleared IND for phase I trial of retired athletes and military service members with confirmed diagnosis from 3 or more concussion or mild traumatic brain injuries; study expected to begin in fourth quarter of 2020
|Athenex Inc., of Buffalo, N.Y.
|TCRT-ESO-A2
|Autologous T-cell receptor T-cell therapy
|Solid tumors
|FDA cleared IND for phase I trial targeting NY-ESO-1-positive tumors in people who are HLA-A 02:01-positive
|Athersys Inc., of Cleveland, Ohio
|Multistem
|Multipotent adult progenitor cell therapy
|Acute respiratory distress syndrome
|FDA granted regenerative medicine advanced therapy designation
|Bluebird Bio Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Lentiglobin (betibeglogene autotemcel)
|HBB gene stimulator
|Sickle cell disease
|EMA granted PRIME designation
|Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Woodcliff Lake, N.J., and Symbio Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Tokyo
|Treakisym (bendamustine hydrochloride)
|PARP modulator
|Non-Hodgkin lymphoma; mantle cell lymphoma; chronic lymphocytic leukemia
|Japan PMDA approved ready-to-dilute liquid formulation to treat approved indications, replacing lyophilized formulation at launch in January 2021
|GW Pharmaceuticals plc, of London
|Epidyolex (cannabidiol)
|Dual cannabinoid CB1/CB2 modulator
|Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Dravet syndrome
|Australian TGA approved to treat seizures associated with indications in people 2 and older
|Neurorx Inc., of Radnor, Pa.
|RLF-100 (aviptadil)
|Vasoactive intestinal polypeptide
|Prevention of respiratory failure in COVID-19 infection
|Emergency use authorization submitted to FDA using same protocol as expanded access authorized in July 2020
|Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|AVXS-101 intrathecal
|
SMN1 gene stimulator
|Spinal muscular atrophy
|FDA recommended pivotal confirmatory study to supplement existing Strong data to treat older individuals with SMA
|Pfizer Inc., of New York
|Xalkori (crizotinib)
|ALK tyrosine kinase inhibitor
|Anaplastic large cell lymphoma
|FDA accepted sNDA, granting priority review, to treat children with relapsed or refractory systemic disease that is ALK positive, setting PDUFA date in January 2021
|Sinovac Biotech Ltd., of Beijing
|Coronavac
|Adjuvant inactivated SARS-CoV-2 vaccine
|COVID-19 infection
|China NMPA authorized phase I/II trial in children and adolescents ages 3 to 17
|
Notes
