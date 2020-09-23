Company Product Description Indication Status

Bio Conscious Technologies Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia Diabits Artificial intelligence (AI)-powered mobile app app For managing type 1 and type 2 diabetes in people who use a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) to monitor daily blood sugar fluctuations Study published in the JMIR Academic Journal demonstrated a correlation between daily use of the app and blood glucose control; results based on over 6.8 million data points evaluated using Parkes (Consensus) Error Grid showed that 30-minute Diabits predictions were 86.89% clinically accurate and 99.56% clinically acceptable and 60-minute predictions were 70.56% clinically accurate and 97.49% clinically acceptable

Bio-Techne Corp., of Minneapolis Exodx Prostate test (EPI) Biomarker-based diagnostic Detects prostate cancer Study published in BMC Urology demonstrated that using EPI resulted in good performance ruling out high-grade (Gleason 7 or higher) prostate cancer (HGPCa) in prior negative biopsy patients with the previously validated 15.6 cut point that was developed on an initial biopsy cohort; the EPI test yielded a negative predictive value of 92% independent of other clinical features and would have avoided 27% of unnecessary prostate biopsies in men while missing only 5 patients with HGPCa (2.1%)

Immunexpress Inc., of Seattle Septicyte Triage Blood transcriptomic signature Detection of the host response to bacterial infection Article in BMC Medicine demonstrated Septicyte Triage validation in independent case-control data from over 1,500 samples, and in combination with Septicyte Virus using pooled data from a further 1,088 samples; the combination of Septicyte Triage with Septicyte Virus discriminated bacterial and viral infections in febrile ED patients with an area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (AUC) of 0.95 vs. 0.79 for peripheral blood leukocyte counts and 0.73 for C-reactive protein; Septicyte Triage and Septicyte Virus testing on a prospectively collected ED cohort of 332 patients showed that 69% had bacterial infections (of which 45% were microbiologically proven), and 30% had viral infections (of which 16.5% had laboratory confirmation)

Kubtec Medical Imaging, of Stratford, Conn. Mozart 3D specimen tomosynthesis technology For breast cancer imaging Study in the Annals of Surgical Oncology demonstrated that Mozart reduces the need for re-excision following breast cancer surgery by more than 50% vs. 2D-image guided radiographs; among the 191 patients whose surgeries were performed using the 3D imaging technology, 5% had to return for a follow-up surgery vs. an 11% re-excision rate among the 466 patients whose doctors used 2D imaging technology during surgery (P = 0.02; adjusted odds ratio = 0.41, 95% CI 0.19-0.86)