Company Product Description Indication Status

2Morrow Inc., of Kirkland, Wash. Icanquit Digital health approach to behavior modification Helps smokers quit The trial followed 2,415 participants for 12 months to determine the efficacy of an Acceptance and Commitment Therapy- (ACT) based app for smoking cessation vs. an app based on U.S. clinical practice guidelines (USCPG); ACT app users not only were more engaged and satisfied, but at 12 months, were 50% more likely to quit than those using the smartphone application based on the USCPG; results were published Sept. 21 in JAMA Internal Medicine

Nucleix Ltd., of Rehovot, Israel Bladder Epicheck Urine test that analyzes subtle disease-specific changes in DNA methylation markers Detects recurrence of bladder tumors Independent review of Bladder Epicheck studies showed high diagnostic accuracy and high performance for surveillance of disease recurrence in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); the review analyzed data from 5 prospective, blinded, single-arm cohort studies of Bladder Epicheck for NMIBC detection; researchers concluded that Bladder Epicheck had the greatest diagnostic power in patients with high-grade NMIBC, and it could be used as a monitoring tool to extend time between cystoscopies; findings were published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences

Rarecells Diagnostics SAS, of Paris Iset Separation system that uses whole blood filtration approach Isolates circulating tumor cells (CTCs) for early cancer diagnosis and medical research Scientists from the University Medical Center of Groningen, the Netherlands, has published research in Cancers comparing the performance of the Iset technology to the reference antibody-based system in non-small-cell lung cancer; demonstrated that CTCs can be efficiently isolated from large diagnostic leukapheresis volumes with the Iset technology