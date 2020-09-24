|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|2Morrow Inc., of Kirkland, Wash.
|Icanquit
|Digital health approach to behavior modification
|Helps smokers quit
|The trial followed 2,415 participants for 12 months to determine the efficacy of an Acceptance and Commitment Therapy- (ACT) based app for smoking cessation vs. an app based on U.S. clinical practice guidelines (USCPG); ACT app users not only were more engaged and satisfied, but at 12 months, were 50% more likely to quit than those using the smartphone application based on the USCPG; results were published Sept. 21 in JAMA Internal Medicine
|Nucleix Ltd., of Rehovot, Israel
|Bladder Epicheck
|Urine test that analyzes subtle disease-specific changes in DNA methylation markers
|Detects recurrence of bladder tumors
|Independent review of Bladder Epicheck studies showed high diagnostic accuracy and high performance for surveillance of disease recurrence in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); the review analyzed data from 5 prospective, blinded, single-arm cohort studies of Bladder Epicheck for NMIBC detection; researchers concluded that Bladder Epicheck had the greatest diagnostic power in patients with high-grade NMIBC, and it could be used as a monitoring tool to extend time between cystoscopies; findings were published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences
|Rarecells Diagnostics SAS, of Paris
|Iset
|Separation system that uses whole blood filtration approach
|Isolates circulating tumor cells (CTCs) for early cancer diagnosis and medical research
|Scientists from the University Medical Center of Groningen, the Netherlands, has published research in Cancers comparing the performance of the Iset technology to the reference antibody-based system in non-small-cell lung cancer; demonstrated that CTCs can be efficiently isolated from large diagnostic leukapheresis volumes with the Iset technology
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.