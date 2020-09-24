|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Alafair Biosciences Inc., of Austin, Texas
|Versawrap Nerve Protector
|Ultrathin, sutureless, bioresorbable hydrogel implant
|For covering and protecting peripheral nerves when managing peripheral nerve injuries in which there has been no substantial loss of nerve tissue
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Assure Tech (Hangzhou) Co. Ltd., of Hangzhou, China
|Assure COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Device
|Serology test that uses fingerstick blood samples
|Qualitative detection and differentiation of IgM and IgG antibodies to SARS-CoV-2
|Received expanded emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA as the first point-of-care antibody test for COVID-19; was previously authorized for use by certain labs
|Quadrant Biosciences Inc., of Syracuse, N.Y.
|Clarifi COVID-19 Test Kit
|Real-time RT-PCR, saliva-based test
|Qualitative detection of RNA from SARS-CoV-2 in saliva swab specimens that are collected using the Oracollect•RNA (OR100) saliva collection device
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|Vela Diagnostics Pte. Ltd., of Singapore
|Virokey SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Test v2.0
|Automated probe-based reverse transcription PCR test
|Detects SARS-CoV-2 in nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal swabs
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.