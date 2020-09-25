Tela Bio Inc., of Malvern, Pa.

Ovitex

Reinforced tissue matrix

Ventral hernia repair

Presented study consisting of 85 subjects, of which 75% met the criteria for Ventral Hernia Working Group (VHWG) grade 2 or grade 3; over 50% of the patients were obese, over 1/3 had undergone a previous ventral hernia repair, and 16% had a history of surgical infections; study demonstrated that ventral hernia repair using Ovitex led to a low incidence of surgical site infections and occurrences (SSIs and SSOs); among patients who experienced an SSI or SSO at 30 days, none required surgical intervention or implant removal; no patient experienced a hernia recurrence within the first 30-days