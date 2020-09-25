|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Tela Bio Inc., of Malvern, Pa.
|Ovitex
|Reinforced tissue matrix
|Ventral hernia repair
|Presented study consisting of 85 subjects, of which 75% met the criteria for Ventral Hernia Working Group (VHWG) grade 2 or grade 3; over 50% of the patients were obese, over 1/3 had undergone a previous ventral hernia repair, and 16% had a history of surgical infections; study demonstrated that ventral hernia repair using Ovitex led to a low incidence of surgical site infections and occurrences (SSIs and SSOs); among patients who experienced an SSI or SSO at 30 days, none required surgical intervention or implant removal; no patient experienced a hernia recurrence within the first 30-days
|Tela Bio Inc., of Malvern, Pa.
|Ovitex
|Reinforced tissue matrix
|Ventral hernia repair
|Presented long-term outcomes data for the initial 20 patients who had ventral hernia repair using Ovitex; none of the patients experienced a hernia recurrence; 5 patients experienced a surgical site occurrences during the 2 years and none required surgical intervention or implant removal
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.