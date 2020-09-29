|Company
|Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Boston
|Ultomiris (ravulizumab)
|Long-acting C5 inhibitor
|Atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome
|Approved by Japan’s MHLW for use in adults and children
|9/25/20
|Apollomics Inc., of Foster City, Calif.
|APL-106 (uproleselan)
|Inhibitor of E-selectin
|Relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia
|Received IND approval from the China National Medical Products Administration for a phase I pharmacokinetics and tolerability study, which includes acceptance of a phase III bridging study of APL-106
|9/28/20
|Ascendis Pharma A/S, of Copenhagen
|Transcon hGH (lonapegsomatropin)
|Growth hormone ligand
|Growth hormone deficiency
|Clinical trial notification filed with Japan PMDA for phase III Right trial of long-acting somatropin produg to treat prepubertal treatment-naïve children
|9/24/20
|Brickell Biotech Inc., of Boulder, Colo., and Kaken Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Tokyo
|Sofpironium bromide gel, 5%
|Anticholinergic
|Primary axillary hyperhidrosis
|Kaken received marketing approval in Japan under brand name Ecclock
|9/25/20
|Cardiol Therapeutics Inc., of Oakville, Ontario
|Cardiorx
|Extra-strength cannabidiol formulation
|COVID-19
|FDA cleared the IND for a phase II/III study in hospitalized patients with a prior history of, or risk factors for, cardiovascular disease
|9/25/20
|Cipla Ltd., of Mumbai, India
|Dimethyl fumarate DR
|Generic of Tecfidera (Biogen Inc.)
|Multiple sclerosis
|FDA granted final approval of the abbreviated NDA
|9/28/20
|Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., of Tokyo
|Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan)
|HER2-directed antibody-drug conjugate
|Gastric cancer
|Approved by Japan’s MHLW for use in patients with HER2-positive unresectable advanced or recurrent disease that has progressed after chemotherapy
|9/25/20
|Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Woodcliff Lake, N.J., and Symbio Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Tokyo
|Treakisym (bendamustine hydrochloride)
|PARP modulator
|Non-Hodgkin lymphoma; mantle cell lymphoma; chronic lymphocytic leukemia
|Japan PMDA approved ready-to-dilute liquid formulation to treat approved indications, replacing lyophilized formulation at launch in January 2021
|9/23/20
|FSD Pharma Inc., of Toronto
|FSD-201 (ultramicronized palmitoylethanolamide)
|Cannabinoid CB2 modulator
|COVID-19 infection
|FDA authorized phase II study, expected to begin in October 2020, in 352 people hospitalized with documented infection
|9/28/20
|Gilead Sciences Inc., of Foster City, Calif., Galapagos NV, of Mechelen, Belgium, and Eisai Co. Ltd., of Tokyo
|Jyseleca (filgotinib)
|Oral JAK1 inhibitor
|Rheumatoid arthritis
|Approved by Japan’s MHLW for use in patients who have had an inadequate response to conventional therapies, including prevention of structural joint damage
|9/25/20
|Gilead Sciences Inc., of Foster City, Calif.
|Jyseleca (filgotinib)
|JAK1 inhibitor
|Rheumatoid arthritis
|Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare approved the drug
|9/28/20
|GW Pharmaceuticals plc, of London
|Epidyolex (cannabidiol)
|Dual cannabinoid CB1/CB2 modulator
|Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Dravet syndrome
|Australian TGA approved to treat seizures associated with indications in people 2 and older
|9/23/20
|Huya Bioscience International LLC, of San Diego
|HBI-8000
|Targets class I histone deacetylase
|Relapsed or refractory adult T-cell leukemia-lymphoma
|Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare granted orphan drug designation
|9/28/20
|Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Plymouth Meeting, Pa.
|INO-4800
|DNA-based vaccine
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|FDA issued a partial clinical hold for the planned phase II/III study
|9/28/20
|Neurorx Inc., of Radnor, Pa.
|RLF-100 (aviptadil)
|Vasoactive intestinal polypeptide
|Prevention of respiratory failure in COVID-19 infection
|Emergency use authorization submitted to FDA using same protocol as expanded access authorized in July 2020
|9/23/20
|Nicox SA, of Sophia Antipolis, France, and Ocumension Therapeutics Ltd., of Shanghai
|Zerviate
|Cetirizine ophthalmic solution
|Ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis
|Received IND approval from China's Center for Drug Evaluation
|9/22/20
|Olix Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Suwon, Republic of Korea
|OLX-10010
|CTGF gene inhibitor
|Hypertrophic scars
|Submitted IND to FDA to test as adjunct therapy to reduce recurrence of hypertrophic scars after scar revision surgery
|9/25/20
|Rakuten Medical Inc., of San Mateo, Calif.
|Akalux I.V. infusion 250 mg (cetuximab sarotalocan sodium)
|EGFR inhibitor
|Head and neck cancer
|Japan’s MHLW approved for use in patients with unresectable locally advanced or recurrent disease
|9/25/20
|Redhill Biopharma Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel
|Opaganib (Yeliva, ABC-294640)
|Sphingosine kinase-2 inhibitor
|Severe COVID-19 pneumonia
|The Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA) approved its ongoing global phase II/III study in hospitalized patients
|9/22/20
|Remegen Co. Ltd., of Yantai, China
|Disitamab vedotin (RC-48)
|Humanized anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate
|Urothelial cancer
|FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation for second-line treatment of patients with HER2-positive, locally advanced or metastatic disease who have also previously received platinum-containing chemotherapy
|9/25/20
|Shionogi & Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan
|Fetroja (cefiderocol)
|Cephalosporin antibiotic
|Hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia
|FDA approved the supplemental NDA
|9/28/20
|Sinovac Biotech Ltd., of Beijing
|Coronavac
|Adjuvant inactivated SARS-CoV-2 vaccine
|COVID-19 infection
|China NMPA authorized phase I/II trial in children and adolescents ages 3 to 17
|9/23/20
|Stemedica Cell Technologies Inc., of San Diego
|itMSC
|Intravenous allogeneic mesenchymal stem cells
|Moderate to severe lung injury due to COVID-19
|FDA approved the IND for a phase II study
|9/28/20
|Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia
|TLX591-CDx (68Ga-PSMA-11)
|Imaging agent
|Prostate cancer
|NDA submitted to FDA for radiopharmaceutical targeting prostate-specific membrane antigen using PET
|9/24/20
|Xiangxue Life Sciences Ltd., of Nanjing, China
|TAEST-16001
|TCR-T program targeting tumors that are NY-ESO-1-positive
|Solid tumors
|Partner Genscript Probio said FDA cleared IND for phase I study
|9/25/20
