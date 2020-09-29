Company Product Description Indication Status Date
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Boston Ultomiris (ravulizumab) Long-acting C5 inhibitor Atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome Approved by Japan’s MHLW for use in adults and children 9/25/20
Apollomics Inc., of Foster City, Calif. APL-106 (uproleselan) Inhibitor of E-selectin Relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia Received IND approval from the China National Medical Products Administration for a phase I pharmacokinetics and tolerability study, which includes acceptance of a phase III bridging study of APL-106 9/28/20
Ascendis Pharma A/S, of Copenhagen Transcon hGH (lonapegsomatropin) Growth hormone ligand Growth hormone deficiency Clinical trial notification filed with Japan PMDA for phase III Right trial of long-acting somatropin produg to treat prepubertal treatment-naïve children 9/24/20
Brickell Biotech Inc., of Boulder, Colo., and Kaken Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Tokyo Sofpironium bromide gel, 5% Anticholinergic Primary axillary hyperhidrosis Kaken received marketing approval in Japan under brand name Ecclock 9/25/20
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc., of Oakville, Ontario Cardiorx Extra-strength cannabidiol formulation COVID-19 FDA cleared the IND for a phase II/III study in hospitalized patients with a prior history of, or risk factors for, cardiovascular disease 9/25/20
Cipla Ltd., of Mumbai, India Dimethyl fumarate DR Generic of Tecfidera (Biogen Inc.) Multiple sclerosis FDA granted final approval of the abbreviated NDA 9/28/20
Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., of Tokyo Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan) HER2-directed antibody-drug conjugate Gastric cancer Approved by Japan’s MHLW for use in patients with HER2-positive unresectable advanced or recurrent disease that has progressed after chemotherapy 9/25/20
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Woodcliff Lake, N.J., and Symbio Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Tokyo Treakisym (bendamustine hydrochloride) PARP modulator Non-Hodgkin lymphoma; mantle cell lymphoma; chronic lymphocytic leukemia Japan PMDA approved ready-to-dilute liquid formulation to treat approved indications, replacing lyophilized formulation at launch in January 2021 9/23/20
FSD Pharma Inc., of Toronto FSD-201 (ultramicronized palmitoylethanolamide) Cannabinoid CB2 modulator COVID-19 infection FDA authorized phase II study, expected to begin in October 2020, in 352 people hospitalized with documented infection 9/28/20
Gilead Sciences Inc., of Foster City, Calif., Galapagos NV, of Mechelen, Belgium, and Eisai Co. Ltd., of Tokyo Jyseleca (filgotinib) Oral JAK1 inhibitor Rheumatoid arthritis Approved by Japan’s MHLW for use in patients who have had an inadequate response to conventional therapies, including prevention of structural joint damage 9/25/20
Gilead Sciences Inc., of Foster City, Calif. Jyseleca (filgotinib) JAK1 inhibitor Rheumatoid arthritis Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare approved the drug 9/28/20
GW Pharmaceuticals plc, of London Epidyolex (cannabidiol) Dual cannabinoid CB1/CB2 modulator Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Dravet syndrome Australian TGA approved to treat seizures associated with indications in people 2 and older  9/23/20
Huya Bioscience International LLC, of San Diego HBI-8000 Targets class I histone deacetylase Relapsed or refractory adult T-cell leukemia-lymphoma Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare granted orphan drug designation 9/28/20
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Plymouth Meeting, Pa. INO-4800 DNA-based vaccine COVID-19 prophylaxis FDA issued a partial clinical hold for the planned phase II/III study 9/28/20
Neurorx Inc., of Radnor, Pa. RLF-100 (aviptadil) Vasoactive intestinal polypeptide Prevention of respiratory failure in COVID-19 infection Emergency use authorization submitted to FDA using same protocol as expanded access authorized in July 2020 9/23/20
Nicox SA, of Sophia Antipolis, France, and Ocumension Therapeutics Ltd., of Shanghai Zerviate Cetirizine ophthalmic solution Ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis Received IND approval from China's Center for Drug Evaluation 9/22/20
Olix Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Suwon, Republic of Korea OLX-10010 CTGF gene inhibitor Hypertrophic scars Submitted IND to FDA to test as adjunct therapy to reduce recurrence of hypertrophic scars after scar revision surgery 9/25/20
Rakuten Medical Inc., of San Mateo, Calif. Akalux I.V. infusion 250 mg (cetuximab sarotalocan sodium) EGFR inhibitor Head and neck cancer Japan’s MHLW approved for use in patients with unresectable locally advanced or recurrent disease 9/25/20
Redhill Biopharma Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel Opaganib (Yeliva, ABC-294640) Sphingosine kinase-2 inhibitor Severe COVID-19 pneumonia The Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA) approved its ongoing global phase II/III study in hospitalized patients 9/22/20
Remegen Co. Ltd., of Yantai, China Disitamab vedotin (RC-48) Humanized anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate Urothelial cancer FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation for second-line treatment of patients with HER2-positive, locally advanced or metastatic disease who have also previously received platinum-containing chemotherapy 9/25/20
Shionogi & Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan Fetroja (cefiderocol) Cephalosporin antibiotic Hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia FDA approved the supplemental NDA 9/28/20
Sinovac Biotech Ltd., of Beijing Coronavac Adjuvant inactivated SARS-CoV-2 vaccine COVID-19 infection China NMPA authorized phase I/II trial in children and adolescents ages 3 to 17 9/23/20
Stemedica Cell Technologies Inc., of San Diego itMSC Intravenous allogeneic mesenchymal stem cells Moderate to severe lung injury due to COVID-19 FDA approved the IND for a phase II study 9/28/20
Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia TLX591-CDx (68Ga-PSMA-11) Imaging agent Prostate cancer NDA submitted to FDA for radiopharmaceutical targeting prostate-specific membrane antigen using PET 9/24/20
Xiangxue Life Sciences Ltd., of Nanjing, China TAEST-16001 TCR-T program targeting tumors that are NY-ESO-1-positive Solid tumors Partner Genscript Probio said FDA cleared IND for phase I study 9/25/20

