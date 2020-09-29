|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Immunovia AB, of Lund, Sweden
|Immray Pancan-d
|Biomarker signature
|Differentiates pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) stages I through IV
|Reported positive results from the verification study and will now commence the validation study; study analysis showed results in line with the previous commercial test model study
|Irras AB, of Stockholm
|Irraflow
|Irrigating ventricular drain
|Managing intracranial fluid
|Presented poster of study on treatment of initial 6 chronic subdural hematoma patients using the Irraflow system; patients experienced no complications or bleeding recurrence and were hospitalized for an average of 2.83 days; hematoma size and midline shift were cut in half
|Istar Medical SA, of Wavre, Belgium
|Miniject
|Biocompatible microinvasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) implant
|Reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with primary open-angle glaucoma
|Pooled analysis reviewed data from more than 130 patients implanted with Miniject into the supraciliary space in stand-alone procedures across 11 trial sites in Europe, the Americas and Asia; the final 2-year data from the STAR-I trial and the 6-month follow-up data from the STAR-II European trial were comprised in the pooled analysis; showed a mean IOP reduction of 40% and mean IOP 14.5±5.4 mm Hg at 6 months, from 23.9±3.4 mm Hg at trial start (p<0.0001); 70% of patients became and remained medication-free 6 months after intervention, from a mean 2.4±1.1 medications used per patient before trial start; 2-year data from the STAR-I trial showed that mean IOP remained low (13.8±3.5 mm Hg) and nearly 50% of patients remained medication-free; 5% of patients implanted with Miniject have required secondary glaucoma surgery; mean central corneal endothelial cell density (ECD) loss at 6 months was 2% and there was no occurrence of ECD loss greater than 30% in patients analyzed per protocol from all Miniject trials followed-up at 6 months; in the 2-year STAR-I trial, mean ECD loss remained low (5%), with no patient having ECD loss greater than 30% at study completion
|Medasense Biometrics Ltd., of Ramat Gan, Israel
|Nol
|Artificial intelligence-based monitoring index and noninvasive sensor platform
|Enables clinicians to optimize pain control
|Study published in the British Journal of Anaesthesia found that monitoring pain response levels during surgery with Nol technology can help reduce postoperative pain; demonstrated that patient pain scores after surgery were 33% lower when administration of pain medication during surgery was guided with Nol monitoring vs. control group that received analgesics based on hemodynamic monitoring (standard of care); stress hormone levels (ACTH and cortisol) were on average up to 50% lower in the Nol-guided group
|Moleculight Inc., of Toronto
|Moleculight i:X
|Hand-held fluorescence imaging device
|For use in the detection of wounds containing bacteria
|Published results from the Fluorescence Imaging Assessment and Guidance (FLAAG) trial, which included 350 patients, in Advances in Wound Care; evaluated whether Moleculight i:X improves detection of high (>104 CFU/g) bacterial loads when used in combination with clinical signs and symptoms of assessment; 82% of study wounds had high bacterial burden (>104 CFU/g); use of Moleculight i:X resulted in detection of 45% more wounds with high bacterial loads that would have otherwise been missed by standard of care assessment of clinical signs and symptoms; diagnostic information on bacterial load provided by fluorescence imaging changed clinical treatment planning in 69% of wounds and influenced wound bed preparation in 85% of study wounds; clinicians reported that use of fluorescence imaging improved patient care in 90% of study wounds
