Company Product Description Indication Status

Immunovia AB, of Lund, Sweden Immray Pancan-d Biomarker signature Differentiates pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) stages I through IV Reported positive results from the verification study and will now commence the validation study; study analysis showed results in line with the previous commercial test model study

Irras AB, of Stockholm Irraflow Irrigating ventricular drain Managing intracranial fluid Presented poster of study on treatment of initial 6 chronic subdural hematoma patients using the Irraflow system; patients experienced no complications or bleeding recurrence and were hospitalized for an average of 2.83 days; hematoma size and midline shift were cut in half

Istar Medical SA, of Wavre, Belgium Miniject Biocompatible microinvasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) implant Reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with primary open-angle glaucoma Pooled analysis reviewed data from more than 130 patients implanted with Miniject into the supraciliary space in stand-alone procedures across 11 trial sites in Europe, the Americas and Asia; the final 2-year data from the STAR-I trial and the 6-month follow-up data from the STAR-II European trial were comprised in the pooled analysis; showed a mean IOP reduction of 40% and mean IOP 14.5±5.4 mm Hg at 6 months, from 23.9±3.4 mm Hg at trial start (p<0.0001); 70% of patients became and remained medication-free 6 months after intervention, from a mean 2.4±1.1 medications used per patient before trial start; 2-year data from the STAR-I trial showed that mean IOP remained low (13.8±3.5 mm Hg) and nearly 50% of patients remained medication-free; 5% of patients implanted with Miniject have required secondary glaucoma surgery; mean central corneal endothelial cell density (ECD) loss at 6 months was 2% and there was no occurrence of ECD loss greater than 30% in patients analyzed per protocol from all Miniject trials followed-up at 6 months; in the 2-year STAR-I trial, mean ECD loss remained low (5%), with no patient having ECD loss greater than 30% at study completion

Medasense Biometrics Ltd., of Ramat Gan, Israel Nol Artificial intelligence-based monitoring index and noninvasive sensor platform Enables clinicians to optimize pain control Study published in the British Journal of Anaesthesia found that monitoring pain response levels during surgery with Nol technology can help reduce postoperative pain; demonstrated that patient pain scores after surgery were 33% lower when administration of pain medication during surgery was guided with Nol monitoring vs. control group that received analgesics based on hemodynamic monitoring (standard of care); stress hormone levels (ACTH and cortisol) were on average up to 50% lower in the Nol-guided group

Moleculight Inc., of Toronto Moleculight i:X Hand-held fluorescence imaging device For use in the detection of wounds containing bacteria Published results from the Fluorescence Imaging Assessment and Guidance (FLAAG) trial, which included 350 patients, in Advances in Wound Care; evaluated whether Moleculight i:X improves detection of high (>104 CFU/g) bacterial loads when used in combination with clinical signs and symptoms of assessment; 82% of study wounds had high bacterial burden (>104 CFU/g); use of Moleculight i:X resulted in detection of 45% more wounds with high bacterial loads that would have otherwise been missed by standard of care assessment of clinical signs and symptoms; diagnostic information on bacterial load provided by fluorescence imaging changed clinical treatment planning in 69% of wounds and influenced wound bed preparation in 85% of study wounds; clinicians reported that use of fluorescence imaging improved patient care in 90% of study wounds