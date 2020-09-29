|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Cepheid Inc., of Sunnyvale, Calif.
|Xpert Xpress SARS-CoV-2/Flu/RSV
|Rapid molecular diagnostic test for use on the Genexpert systems
|For the simultaneous qualitative detection and differentiation of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, influenza A virus, influenza B virus and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|Conformis Inc., of Billerica, Mass.
|Cordera hip system
|Uncemented, primary total hip replacement composed of femoral and acetabular components; can be used with with optional patient-specific instrumentation and personalized surgical plan
|For use in total hip replacement due to: a severely painful and/or disabled joint from osteoarthritis, traumatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, avascular necrosis or congenital hip dysplasia; treatment of non-displaced non-unions of the hip, femoral neck fractures, and trochanteric fractures of the proximal femur with head involvement; revision procedures for failed previous hip surgery
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Guide Sensmart Tech Co. Ltd., of Nuremberg, Germany
|IR236 IR fever warning system
|Automated infrared thermal imaging system
|Enables temperature screening in crowded public places to detect people with a potential fever and contain or limit the spread of SARS-CoV-2
|Health Canada authorized as a medical device for uses related to COVID-19
|Oxford Immunotec Global plc, of Abingdon, U.K.
|T-spot.TB test
|Single-visit blood test
|For tuberculosis (TB) screening
|Received clearance from the U.S. FDA to amend the pediatric age limitation to allow use in individuals 2 years of age and older
|Surgical Innovation Associates Inc., of Chicago
|Durasorb
|Absorbable monofilament mesh
|For reconstructive and aesthetic indications, including abdominal hernia prophylaxis, breast tissue support, and prosthetic breast support
|Received the CE mark
|
Notes
