|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|CTI Biopharma Corp., of Seattle
|Pacritinib
|JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1 and CSF1R kinase inhibitor
|Myelofibrosis with severe thrombocytopenia
|At a pre-NDA meeting, company and FDA reached an agreement to submit an NDA based on the phase III Persist-1 and -2 studies and the phase II PAC203 dose-ranging study; company plans to start the rolling submission in the first quarter of 2021; ongoing phase III Pacifica study will be completed as a postmarketing commitment
|Diurnal Group plc, of London
|Alkindi Sprinkle (hydrocortisone oral granules)
|Steroid
|Adrenocortical insufficiency
|FDA approved the drug; launch expected in the fourth quarter of 2021
|I-Mab Biopharma Co. Ltd., of Shanghai
|Eftansomatropin (TJ-101)
|Long-acting recombinant human growth hormone
|Growth hormone deficiency in pediatric patients
|China Center for Drug Evaluation approved the pivotal phase III trial application
|Iterum Therapeutics plc, of Dublin
|Sulopenem etzadroxil/probenecid bilayer tablet
|Antibiotic
|Uncomplicated urinary tract infections with a quinolone-resistant pathogen
|Based on discussions at a pre-NDA meeting, company plans to file an NDA in the fourth quarter of 2020
|Janssen Pharmaceutical Co., a unit of New Brunswick, N.J.-based Johnson & Johnson
|Simponi Aria (golimumab)
|Anti-TNF-alpha monoclonal antibody
|Polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis and active psoriatic arthritis
|FDA approved the drug for patients 2 and older
|Janssen Pharmaceutical Co., a unit of New Brunswick, N.J.-based Johnson & Johnson
|Uptravi (selexipag)
|Oral prostacyclin receptor agonist
|Pulmonary arterial hypertension
|Submitted NDA to the FDA for intravenous version of the drug for patients who are currently taking the Uptravi but are temporarily unable to take oral therapy
|Lantheus Holdings Inc., of North Billerica, Mass.
|Pyl (18F-DCFPyL)
|Prostate-specific membrane antigen-targeted positron emission tomography imaging agent
|Prostate cancer
|Submitted NDA to the FDA with a request for a priority review
|Regenxbio Inc., of Rockville, Md.
|RGX-121
|Gene therapy expressing iduronate-2-sulfatase
|Mucopolysaccharidosis type II
|FDA cleared an IND for a phase I/II study of patients ages 5-18; study expected to start in the second half of 2020
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.