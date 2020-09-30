Company Product Description Indication Status

CTI Biopharma Corp., of Seattle Pacritinib JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1 and CSF1R kinase inhibitor Myelofibrosis with severe thrombocytopenia At a pre-NDA meeting, company and FDA reached an agreement to submit an NDA based on the phase III Persist-1 and -2 studies and the phase II PAC203 dose-ranging study; company plans to start the rolling submission in the first quarter of 2021; ongoing phase III Pacifica study will be completed as a postmarketing commitment

Diurnal Group plc, of London Alkindi Sprinkle (hydrocortisone oral granules) Steroid Adrenocortical insufficiency FDA approved the drug; launch expected in the fourth quarter of 2021

I-Mab Biopharma Co. Ltd., of Shanghai Eftansomatropin (TJ-101) Long-acting recombinant human growth hormone Growth hormone deficiency in pediatric patients China Center for Drug Evaluation approved the pivotal phase III trial application

Iterum Therapeutics plc, of Dublin Sulopenem etzadroxil/probenecid bilayer tablet Antibiotic Uncomplicated urinary tract infections with a quinolone-resistant pathogen Based on discussions at a pre-NDA meeting, company plans to file an NDA in the fourth quarter of 2020

Janssen Pharmaceutical Co., a unit of New Brunswick, N.J.-based Johnson & Johnson Simponi Aria (golimumab) Anti-TNF-alpha monoclonal antibody Polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis and active psoriatic arthritis FDA approved the drug for patients 2 and older

Janssen Pharmaceutical Co., a unit of New Brunswick, N.J.-based Johnson & Johnson Uptravi (selexipag) Oral prostacyclin receptor agonist Pulmonary arterial hypertension Submitted NDA to the FDA for intravenous version of the drug for patients who are currently taking the Uptravi but are temporarily unable to take oral therapy

Lantheus Holdings Inc., of North Billerica, Mass. Pyl (18F-DCFPyL) Prostate-specific membrane antigen-targeted positron emission tomography imaging agent Prostate cancer Submitted NDA to the FDA with a request for a priority review

Regenxbio Inc., of Rockville, Md. RGX-121 Gene therapy expressing iduronate-2-sulfatase Mucopolysaccharidosis type II FDA cleared an IND for a phase I/II study of patients ages 5-18; study expected to start in the second half of 2020