Company Product Description Indication Status
Getinge AB, of Gothenburg, Sweden Neurally adjusted ventilatory assist (NAVA) mode Uses the patient's own respiratory drive to control ventilator assistance; available with Getinge's Servo-u, Servo-n and Servo-i ventilator systems Provides optimal patient-ventilator interaction for adult, pediatric and neonatal patients, invasively or noninvasively ventilated NAVIATOR trial showed that through the use of NAVA, the days on mechanical ventilation could be decreased from 12 to 8 days, a reduction of close to 35%; the randomized, controlled multicenter trial included 306 patients with acute respiratory failure; study was published Sept. 6 in Springer Nature

