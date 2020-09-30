|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Getinge AB, of Gothenburg, Sweden
|Neurally adjusted ventilatory assist (NAVA) mode
|Uses the patient's own respiratory drive to control ventilator assistance; available with Getinge's Servo-u, Servo-n and Servo-i ventilator systems
|Provides optimal patient-ventilator interaction for adult, pediatric and neonatal patients, invasively or noninvasively ventilated
|NAVIATOR trial showed that through the use of NAVA, the days on mechanical ventilation could be decreased from 12 to 8 days, a reduction of close to 35%; the randomized, controlled multicenter trial included 306 patients with acute respiratory failure; study was published Sept. 6 in Springer Nature
|
