Getinge AB, of Gothenburg, Sweden

Neurally adjusted ventilatory assist (NAVA) mode

Uses the patient's own respiratory drive to control ventilator assistance; available with Getinge's Servo-u, Servo-n and Servo-i ventilator systems

Provides optimal patient-ventilator interaction for adult, pediatric and neonatal patients, invasively or noninvasively ventilated

NAVIATOR trial showed that through the use of NAVA, the days on mechanical ventilation could be decreased from 12 to 8 days, a reduction of close to 35%; the randomized, controlled multicenter trial included 306 patients with acute respiratory failure; study was published Sept. 6 in Springer Nature