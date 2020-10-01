Company Product Description Indication Status

Phase I

Acticor Biotech SAS, of Paris Glenzocimab Antibody fragment targeting platelet glycoprotein VI Acute ischemic stroke In the dose-escalation phase of the Actimis study, there was no increase in bleeding when glenzocimab is added to Actilyse or to Actilyse and thrombectomy; study will enroll an additional 100 patients who will receive the highest dose of glenzocimab or placebo

Codiak Biosciences Inc., of Cambridge, Mass. Exosting Exosome therapeutic delivering stimulator of interferon genes agonist to antigen presenting cells in tumors Advanced/metastatic, recurrent solid tumors Started patient dosing in the study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacological activity and objective tumor response of the drug

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., of Nes Ziona, Israel Allocetra Autologous cell-based therapy COVID-19 After treatment with Allocetra, 3 severe patients were released from the hospital after an average of 5.5 days and 2 critical patients were released after 8.5 days

Moleculin Biotech Inc., of Houston WP-1066 Inhibits p-STAT3 and other oncogenic transcription factors Brain tumors The cohort of 3 patients treated with 4 mg/kg had no adverse events related to the drug; a patient with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma responded; proceeding to 6-mg/kg dose

Mustang Bio Inc., of Worcester, Mass. MB-102 CD123-targeted CAR T-cell therapy Relapsed or refractory blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, acute myeloid leukemia and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome Treated first patient in phase I/II study; primary goal of phase I study is to determine the maximum tolerated dose; primary endpoint of phase II is response rate at day 28 post infusion; secondary endpoints include duration of response, progression-free survival, overall survival and incidence of treatment-emergent adverse events

Revelation Biosciences Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif. REVTx-99 Synthetic version of monophosphoryl lipid A Healthy volunteers (eventually COVID-19) Bellberry Human Research Ethics Committee in Australia approved the 32-participant study that is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2020

Phase II

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., of San Diego Olorinab Cannabinoid CB2 receptor agonist Abdominal pain Fully enrolled phase IIb Captivate trial with 273 participants; top-line data expected in first quarter of 2021

Athira Pharma Inc., of Seattle ATH-1017 Hepatocyte growth factor ligand and receptor agonist Alzheimer's disease First of about 300 participants with mild to moderate disease dosed in phase II/III Lift-AD trial; efficacy endpoints include improvement in cognition and global/functional assessments vs. placebo at 26 weeks

Imago Biosciences Inc., of South San Francisco Bomedemstat (IMG-7289) Lysine specific histone demethylase 1 inhibitor Essential thrombocythemia First participant dosed in phase IIb study

Kancera AB, of Solna, Sweden KAND-567 Fractalkine blocker COVID-19 Started screening of patients in trial to test effect of drug on immune system, lung function and rehabilitation

Poxel SA, of Lyon, France PXL-770 AMPK activator Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis Phase IIa Stamp-NAFLD trial in 120 people with and without diabetes met primary endpoint, producing statistically significant mean relative decrease of 18% in liver fat mass from baseline at 12 weeks in 500-mg once-daily dose vs. -0.7% change for placebo (p=0.0036)

Selecta Biosciences Inc., of Watertown, Mass., and Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (Sobi), of Stockholm SEL-212 Uricase stimulator Gout Compare trial in chronic refractory disease showed numerically higher response for study drug but missed primary endpoint of statistical superiority vs. pegloticase at months 3 and 6 combined (SUA < 6 mg/dL for at least 80% of time during months 3 and 6 combined: 53% vs. 46%, respectively, intent-to-treat, p=0.181)

Windtree Therapeutics Inc., of Warrington, Pa. Istaroxime Na+ K+ ATPase inhibitor; sarco endoplasmic calcium ATPase 2a stimulator Cardiogenic shock First of 60 participants dosed; primary endpoint is change in systolic blood pressure over 6 hours after initiating infusion; secondary endpoints include characterization of BP changes over 24 hours and number who require rescue therapy

Phase III

Calliditas Therapeutics AB, of Stockholm Nefecon (budesonide modified-release) Corticosteroid IgA nephropathy Last visit for 200th patient completed in part A of pivotal Nefigard study; top-line data for part A participants expected in fourth quarter of 2020

Civi Biopharma Inc., of Chevy Chase, Md., and subsidiary Eicos Sciences Inc., of Palo Alto, Calif. CIVI-030 (I.V. iloprost) PG12 agonist Systemic sclerosis Recruitment resumed in Aurora trial following pause due to COVID-19 pandemic

Debiopharm SA, of Lausanne, Switzerland Xevinapant Inhibitor of apoptosis proteins antagonist Head and neck cancer First of about 700 participants with locally advanced squamous cell disease dosed in Trilynx trial in combination with chemoradiotherapy; efficacy endpoints include event-free and progression-free survival and duration of response

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Conshohocken, Pa. MGL-3196 (resmetirom) Thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease Data from ongoing Maestro-NAFLD-1 trial confirmed effects of 100-mg dose with direct actions in the liver at 16 weeks to statistically significantly reduce vs. baseline both hepatic fat on serial MRIPDFF and liver fibrosis assessed by serial MRE; MRIPDFF reduction was 53% overall and up to 62% in key subgroups

Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec) SMN1 gene stimulator Spinal muscular atrophy New interim data from ongoing Str1ve-EU trial showed 21 children (65.6%) achieved motor milestones not observed in natural history of SMA type 1, including 6 (18.8%) who could sit independently for ≥10 seconds (primary efficacy endpoint), 20 (66.7%) who gained head control, 8 (25%) who could roll from back to sides and 1 who could stand, crawl and walk with assistance; 21 (65.6%) achieved and maintained Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Infant Test of Neuromuscular Disorders score of ≥40 points vs. almost no untreated patients, according to natural history; 12 (37.5%) achieved score of ≥50

Soleno Therapeutics Inc., of Redwood City, Calif. Diazoxide choline controlled release (DCCR) Potassium channel stimulator Prader-Willi syndrome Updated top-line data from Destiny PWS trial showed exposure response relationship between DCCR plasma concentrations and change from baseline in HQ-CT score; despite larger decrease from baseline to week 4 in placebo vs. DCCR, placebo participants worsened from week 4 to end of study while DCCR participants continued to improve (p=0.03); DCCR led to decrease in leptin levels vs. increase for placebo and increase in adiponectin levels vs. placebo (both p<0.0001)