|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Acticor Biotech SAS, of Paris
|Glenzocimab
|Antibody fragment targeting platelet glycoprotein VI
|Acute ischemic stroke
|In the dose-escalation phase of the Actimis study, there was no increase in bleeding when glenzocimab is added to Actilyse or to Actilyse and thrombectomy; study will enroll an additional 100 patients who will receive the highest dose of glenzocimab or placebo
|Codiak Biosciences Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Exosting
|Exosome therapeutic delivering stimulator of interferon genes agonist to antigen presenting cells in tumors
|Advanced/metastatic, recurrent solid tumors
|Started patient dosing in the study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacological activity and objective tumor response of the drug
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., of Nes Ziona, Israel
|Allocetra
|Autologous cell-based therapy
|COVID-19
|After treatment with Allocetra, 3 severe patients were released from the hospital after an average of 5.5 days and 2 critical patients were released after 8.5 days
|Moleculin Biotech Inc., of Houston
|WP-1066
|Inhibits p-STAT3 and other oncogenic transcription factors
|Brain tumors
|The cohort of 3 patients treated with 4 mg/kg had no adverse events related to the drug; a patient with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma responded; proceeding to 6-mg/kg dose
|Mustang Bio Inc., of Worcester, Mass.
|MB-102
|CD123-targeted CAR T-cell therapy
|Relapsed or refractory blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, acute myeloid leukemia and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome
|Treated first patient in phase I/II study; primary goal of phase I study is to determine the maximum tolerated dose; primary endpoint of phase II is response rate at day 28 post infusion; secondary endpoints include duration of response, progression-free survival, overall survival and incidence of treatment-emergent adverse events
|Revelation Biosciences Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif.
|REVTx-99
|Synthetic version of monophosphoryl lipid A
|Healthy volunteers (eventually COVID-19)
|Bellberry Human Research Ethics Committee in Australia approved the 32-participant study that is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2020
|Phase II
|Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., of San Diego
|Olorinab
|Cannabinoid CB2 receptor agonist
|Abdominal pain
|Fully enrolled phase IIb Captivate trial with 273 participants; top-line data expected in first quarter of 2021
|Athira Pharma Inc., of Seattle
|ATH-1017
|Hepatocyte growth factor ligand and receptor agonist
|Alzheimer's disease
|First of about 300 participants with mild to moderate disease dosed in phase II/III Lift-AD trial; efficacy endpoints include improvement in cognition and global/functional assessments vs. placebo at 26 weeks
|Imago Biosciences Inc., of South San Francisco
|Bomedemstat (IMG-7289)
|Lysine specific histone demethylase 1 inhibitor
|Essential thrombocythemia
|First participant dosed in phase IIb study
|Kancera AB, of Solna, Sweden
|KAND-567
|Fractalkine blocker
|COVID-19
|Started screening of patients in trial to test effect of drug on immune system, lung function and rehabilitation
|Poxel SA, of Lyon, France
|PXL-770
|AMPK activator
|Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis
|Phase IIa Stamp-NAFLD trial in 120 people with and without diabetes met primary endpoint, producing statistically significant mean relative decrease of 18% in liver fat mass from baseline at 12 weeks in 500-mg once-daily dose vs. -0.7% change for placebo (p=0.0036)
|Selecta Biosciences Inc., of Watertown, Mass., and Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (Sobi), of Stockholm
|SEL-212
|Uricase stimulator
|Gout
|Compare trial in chronic refractory disease showed numerically higher response for study drug but missed primary endpoint of statistical superiority vs. pegloticase at months 3 and 6 combined (SUA < 6 mg/dL for at least 80% of time during months 3 and 6 combined: 53% vs. 46%, respectively, intent-to-treat, p=0.181)
|Windtree Therapeutics Inc., of Warrington, Pa.
|Istaroxime
|Na+ K+ ATPase inhibitor; sarco endoplasmic calcium ATPase 2a stimulator
|Cardiogenic shock
|First of 60 participants dosed; primary endpoint is change in systolic blood pressure over 6 hours after initiating infusion; secondary endpoints include characterization of BP changes over 24 hours and number who require rescue therapy
|Phase III
|Calliditas Therapeutics AB, of Stockholm
|Nefecon (budesonide modified-release)
|Corticosteroid
|IgA nephropathy
|Last visit for 200th patient completed in part A of pivotal Nefigard study; top-line data for part A participants expected in fourth quarter of 2020
|Civi Biopharma Inc., of Chevy Chase, Md., and subsidiary Eicos Sciences Inc., of Palo Alto, Calif.
|CIVI-030 (I.V. iloprost)
|PG12 agonist
|Systemic sclerosis
|Recruitment resumed in Aurora trial following pause due to COVID-19 pandemic
|Debiopharm SA, of Lausanne, Switzerland
|Xevinapant
|Inhibitor of apoptosis proteins antagonist
|Head and neck cancer
|First of about 700 participants with locally advanced squamous cell disease dosed in Trilynx trial in combination with chemoradiotherapy; efficacy endpoints include event-free and progression-free survival and duration of response
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Conshohocken, Pa.
|MGL-3196 (resmetirom)
|Thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist
|Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease
|Data from ongoing Maestro-NAFLD-1 trial confirmed effects of 100-mg dose with direct actions in the liver at 16 weeks to statistically significantly reduce vs. baseline both hepatic fat on serial MRIPDFF and liver fibrosis assessed by serial MRE; MRIPDFF reduction was 53% overall and up to 62% in key subgroups
|Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec)
|SMN1 gene stimulator
|Spinal muscular atrophy
|New interim data from ongoing Str1ve-EU trial showed 21 children (65.6%) achieved motor milestones not observed in natural history of SMA type 1, including 6 (18.8%) who could sit independently for ≥10 seconds (primary efficacy endpoint), 20 (66.7%) who gained head control, 8 (25%) who could roll from back to sides and 1 who could stand, crawl and walk with assistance; 21 (65.6%) achieved and maintained Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Infant Test of Neuromuscular Disorders score of ≥40 points vs. almost no untreated patients, according to natural history; 12 (37.5%) achieved score of ≥50
|Soleno Therapeutics Inc., of Redwood City, Calif.
|Diazoxide choline controlled release (DCCR)
|Potassium channel stimulator
|Prader-Willi syndrome
|Updated top-line data from Destiny PWS trial showed exposure response relationship between DCCR plasma concentrations and change from baseline in HQ-CT score; despite larger decrease from baseline to week 4 in placebo vs. DCCR, placebo participants worsened from week 4 to end of study while DCCR participants continued to improve (p=0.03); DCCR led to decrease in leptin levels vs. increase for placebo and increase in adiponectin levels vs. placebo (both p<0.0001)
Notes
