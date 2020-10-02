Bayer AG, of Leverkusen, Germany

Gadavist (gadobutrol)

Gadolinium-based contrast agent

For intravenous use in magnetic resonance imaging

The Journal of the American College of Cardiology published results of the phase III GadaCAD 1 and GadaCAD 2 clinical trials on use of Gadavist to assess myocardial perfusion and late gadolinium enhancement (LGE) in adult patients with known or suspected coronary artery disease (CAD); nearly 800 patients with suspected or known CAD were evaluated for efficacy; as the design and results for GadaCAD1 and GadaCAD2 were very similar, results were summarized at the individual reader level (three readers per trial), the clinical trial level, and as a meta-analysis combining both clinical trials; to provide an overall summary result, a fixed-effect meta-analysis method was used to summarize data for the six total readers; the prevalence of CAD was 27.8% defined by a ≥70% quantitative coronary angiography (QCA) stenosis; for detection of a ≥70% QCA stenosis, the sensitivity of cardiovascular magnetic resonance was 78.9%, specificity was 86.8%, and area under the curve was 0.871; the sensitivity and specificity for multivessel CAD was 87.4% and 73.0%; for detection of a 50% QCA stenosis, sensitivity was 64.6% and specificity was 86.6%; the optimal threshold for detecting CAD was a ≥67% QCA stenosis in GadaCAD1 and ≥63% QCA stenosis in GadaCAD2