|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Bayer AG, of Leverkusen, Germany
|Gadavist (gadobutrol)
|Gadolinium-based contrast agent
|For intravenous use in magnetic resonance imaging
|The Journal of the American College of Cardiology published results of the phase III GadaCAD 1 and GadaCAD 2 clinical trials on use of Gadavist to assess myocardial perfusion and late gadolinium enhancement (LGE) in adult patients with known or suspected coronary artery disease (CAD); nearly 800 patients with suspected or known CAD were evaluated for efficacy; as the design and results for GadaCAD1 and GadaCAD2 were very similar, results were summarized at the individual reader level (three readers per trial), the clinical trial level, and as a meta-analysis combining both clinical trials; to provide an overall summary result, a fixed-effect meta-analysis method was used to summarize data for the six total readers; the prevalence of CAD was 27.8% defined by a ≥70% quantitative coronary angiography (QCA) stenosis; for detection of a ≥70% QCA stenosis, the sensitivity of cardiovascular magnetic resonance was 78.9%, specificity was 86.8%, and area under the curve was 0.871; the sensitivity and specificity for multivessel CAD was 87.4% and 73.0%; for detection of a 50% QCA stenosis, sensitivity was 64.6% and specificity was 86.6%; the optimal threshold for detecting CAD was a ≥67% QCA stenosis in GadaCAD1 and ≥63% QCA stenosis in GadaCAD2
|Daxor Corp., of New York
|BVA-100 test
|Diagnostic blood test
|Provides quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms
|New data from the Mayo Clinic showed that Daxor's BVA-100 blood volume test is clinically superior to the common proxy marker of weight loss to measure progress in heart failure treatment; data was prospectively collected in patients admitted to the hospital for volume overload and requiring intravenous diuretic therapy; showed that greater diuresis-related weight loss and negative fluid balance was not associated with improved outcomes; studies utilizing Daxor's diagnostic technology have shown significant value to reduce heart failure mortality by over 80% and readmissions by over 56%
Notes
