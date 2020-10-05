|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Bristol Myers Squibb Co., of New York
|Opdivo (nivolumab) and Yervoy (ipilimumab)
|Anti-PD-1 antibody and anti-CLTA4 antibody
|Unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma
|Approved by the FDA for first-line treatment of adults
|Carsgen Therapeutics Co. Ltd., of Shanghai
|CT-041
|Anti-claudin18.2 autologous CAR T-cell product
|Gastric and gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma
|FDA granted orphan designation
|Eyevensys SAS, of Paris
|EYS-611
|DNA plasmid that encodes for human transferrin protein
|Retinitis pigmentosa
|FDA granted orphan designation
|Immunogen Inc., of Waltham, Mass.
|IMGN-632
|CD123-targeted antibody-drug conjugate
|Relapsed or refractory blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm
|FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation
|Taigen Biotechnology Co. Ltd., of Taipei, Taiwan
|TG-1000
|Pan-influenza antiviral
|Influenza
|Filed an IND with the FDA
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.