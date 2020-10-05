Company Product Description Indication Status
Bristol Myers Squibb Co., of New York Opdivo (nivolumab) and Yervoy (ipilimumab) Anti-PD-1 antibody and anti-CLTA4 antibody Unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma Approved by the FDA for first-line treatment of adults
Carsgen Therapeutics Co. Ltd., of Shanghai CT-041  Anti-claudin18.2 autologous CAR T-cell product Gastric and gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma FDA granted orphan designation
Eyevensys SAS, of Paris EYS-611 DNA plasmid that encodes for human transferrin protein Retinitis pigmentosa FDA granted orphan designation
Immunogen Inc., of Waltham, Mass. IMGN-632 CD123-targeted antibody-drug conjugate Relapsed or refractory blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation
Taigen Biotechnology Co. Ltd., of Taipei, Taiwan TG-1000 Pan-influenza antiviral Influenza Filed an IND with the FDA

