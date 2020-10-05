|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Biobeat Ltd., of Petah Tikva, Israel
|Remote patient monitoring platform
|Artificial intelligence-based platform that uses a photoplethysmography-based (PPG) sensor
|Continuously provides accurate patient readings of 15 health parameters, including cuffless blood pressure, pulse rate, respiratory rate, blood oxygen saturation, temperature, stroke volume and cardiac output
|Study published in Scientific Reports compared the similarity of measurements and overall agreement of blood pressure measurements between Biobeat's novel cuffless device and a standard sphygmomanometer cuff-based device; measurements were taken from 1,057 test subjects, with 491 test subjects receiving a second measurement after a short period of activity (5 minutes of strenuous walking); showed that the mean value of the differences in systolic and diastolic measurements for all subjects was less than 5.0 mmHg and the SD was less than 8.0 mmHg; data supports use of PPG wrist-monitor as a reliable and viable option for out-of-office blood pressure monitoring
|Biocept Inc., of San Diego
|Target Selector
|Cerebrospinal fluid testing
|Detects metastasis in patients with non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC)
|Presented results from a prospective study comparing the Target Selector to conventional cytology in patients with NSCLC and leptomeningeal metastasis; 28 cerebrospinal fluid samples from 15 patients obtained sequentially before and during treatment were compared; Target Selector improved detection of circulating tumor cells (CTC), finding CTCs in 78% of the samples, whereas cytology detected tumor cells in 55% of samples; Target Selector also provided sensitive quantitative identification of actionable EGFR mutations in cerebrospinal fluid
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.