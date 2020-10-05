Company Product Description Indication Status
Biobeat Ltd., of Petah Tikva, Israel Remote patient monitoring platform Artificial intelligence-based platform that uses a photoplethysmography-based (PPG) sensor Continuously provides accurate patient readings of 15 health parameters, including cuffless blood pressure, pulse rate, respiratory rate, blood oxygen saturation, temperature, stroke volume and cardiac output Study published in Scientific Reports compared the similarity of measurements and overall agreement of blood pressure measurements between Biobeat's novel cuffless device and a standard sphygmomanometer cuff-based device; measurements were taken from 1,057 test subjects, with 491 test subjects receiving a second measurement after a short period of activity (5 minutes of strenuous walking); showed that the mean value of the differences in systolic and diastolic measurements for all subjects was less than 5.0 mmHg and the SD was less than 8.0 mmHg; data supports use of PPG wrist-monitor as a reliable and viable option for out-of-office blood pressure monitoring
Biocept Inc., of San Diego Target Selector Cerebrospinal fluid testing Detects metastasis in patients with non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) Presented results from a prospective study comparing the Target Selector to conventional cytology in patients with NSCLC and leptomeningeal metastasis; 28 cerebrospinal fluid samples from 15 patients obtained sequentially before and during treatment were compared; Target Selector improved detection of circulating tumor cells (CTC), finding CTCs in 78% of the samples, whereas cytology detected tumor cells in 55% of samples; Target Selector also provided sensitive quantitative identification of actionable EGFR mutations in cerebrospinal fluid

