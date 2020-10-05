Biobeat Ltd., of Petah Tikva, Israel

Remote patient monitoring platform

Artificial intelligence-based platform that uses a photoplethysmography-based (PPG) sensor

Continuously provides accurate patient readings of 15 health parameters, including cuffless blood pressure, pulse rate, respiratory rate, blood oxygen saturation, temperature, stroke volume and cardiac output

Study published in Scientific Reports compared the similarity of measurements and overall agreement of blood pressure measurements between Biobeat's novel cuffless device and a standard sphygmomanometer cuff-based device; measurements were taken from 1,057 test subjects, with 491 test subjects receiving a second measurement after a short period of activity (5 minutes of strenuous walking); showed that the mean value of the differences in systolic and diastolic measurements for all subjects was less than 5.0 mmHg and the SD was less than 8.0 mmHg; data supports use of PPG wrist-monitor as a reliable and viable option for out-of-office blood pressure monitoring