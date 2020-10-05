|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BD), of Franklin Lakes, N.J.
|BD Facslyric
|Flow cytometer with the integrated BD Facsduet sample preparation system
|Enables clinical laboratories to fully automate the sample to answer process
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Chembio Diagnostics Inc., of of Medford, N.Y.
|Dpp HIV-Syphilis system
|Includes the Dpp HIV-Syphilis assay, a multiplex single-use test and the Dpp Micro Reader optical analyzer
|Detects antibodies to HIV types 1 and 2 and Treponema pallidum, the bacteria that causes syphilis
|Received premarket approval from the U.S. FDA
|Haemonetics Corp., of Boston
|Nexsys PCS system with Persona technology
|Plasma collection system (PCS) with automated blood cell separator
|Customizes plasma collection based on an individual donor's body composition
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Histosonics Inc., of Plymouth, Minn.
|Histosonics system
|Sonic beam therapy platform that utilizes the science of histotripsy
|Mechanically destroys targeted liver tissue and tumors from outside of the body
|Received approval of an investigational device exemption from the U.S. FDA to begin its #HOPE4LIVER clinical study to evaluate safety and efficacy
|Pixcell Medical Technologies Ltd., of Yokneam Illit, Israel
|Hemoscreen
|Hematology analyzer that offers a 5-part differential complete blood count intended for point-of-care use
|Provides accurate readings of 20 standard blood count parameters, as well as comprehensive abnormal cell flagging, which can assist in the early detection of disease
|Received approval from the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration
|Quidel Corp., of San Diego
|Sofia 2 Flu + SARS Antigen FIA
|Rapid point-of-care test to be used with the Sofia 2 Fluorescent Immunoassay Analyzer (FIA)
|For the simultaneous qualitative detection and differentiation of the nucleocapsid protein antigens from SARS-CoV-2, influenza A and influenza B in direct nasopharyngeal and nasal swab specimens
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
Notes
