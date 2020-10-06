Company Product Description Indication Status Date

Phase I

Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K. AZD-1222 Vaccine COVID-19 Phase I/II study resumed in Japan after discussion with regulators 10/2/20

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Burlingame, Calif. CPI-006 Monoclonal antibody targeting CD73 COVID-19 Enrollment in first 3 cohorts complete; dose response in first 2 cohorts observed with induction of SARS-CoV-2 specific antibodies; final cohort is enrolling now; plans to start a pivotal study before the end of 2020 10/5/20

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., of Nes Ziona, Israel Allocetra Autologous cell-based therapy COVID-19 After treatment with Allocetra, 3 severe patients were released from the hospital after an average of 5.5 days and 2 critical patients were released after 8.5 days 10/1/20

Johnson & Johnson, of New Brunswick, N.J. JNJ-78436735 (Ad26.COV2.S) Vaccine COVID-19 Interim analysis from phase I/IIa study, published on medRxiv, showed single dose induced a strong neutralizing antibody response in nearly all participants, 18 and older, and was generally well-tolerated; immune responses were similar across the age groups studied, including older adults; the single dose of 5x1010 virus particles was selected for further evaluation in phase III Ensemble trial 9/29/20

Medincell SA, of Montpellier, France Ivermectin Small molecule COVID-19 First patient administered in study testing oral form over 4 weeks to simulate continuous release of the active ingredient by long-acting injectable 9/29/20

Moderna Inc., of Cambridge, Mass. mRNA-1273 mRNA vaccine COVID-19 Second interim analysis data, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, found both 25-µg and 100-µg dose levels were generally well-tolerated in both age cohorts (56-70 and 71+); immune responses were dose-dependent, with the 100-µg dose eliciting higher binding and neutralizing antibody titers, supporting selection of the 100-µg dose for further study in phase III 9/30/20

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Tarrytown, N.Y. REGN-COV2 Cocktail of antibodies targeting SARS-CoV-2 COVID-19 In seronegative patients, high dose produced a mean time-weighted-average change from baseline nasopharyngeal viral load through day 7 of 0.60 log10 copies/mL greater reduction compared to placebo (p=0.03) in phase I/II/III trial; low dose produced a 0.51 log10 copies/mL greater reduction compared to placebo (p=0.06) 9/30/20

Revelation Biosciences Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif. REVTx-99 Synthetic version of monophosphoryl lipid A Healthy volunteers (eventually COVID-19) Bellberry Human Research Ethics Committee in Australia approved the 32-participant study that is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2020 10/1/20

Phase II

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia NP-120 (ifenprodil) NMDA receptor epsilon 2 subunit inhibitor COVID-19 infection Phase IIb study achieved two-thirds of enrollment target, with 100 participants; study expected to complete in November 2020 with data readout before year-end 2020 9/29/20

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia NP-120 (ifenprodil) NMDA receptor antagonist COVID-19 Enrolled 75% of target for phase IIb/III study 10/2/20

Curevac NV, of Tübingen, Germany CVnCoV MRNA-based vaccine COVID-19 prophylaxis Treated first of 690 participants in the CV-NCOV-OO2 study testing different dose levels of the vaccine; data expected in the fourth quarter of 2020 9/30/20

FSD Pharma Inc., of Toronto FSD-201 (ultramicronized palmitoylethanolamide) Cannabinoid CB2 modulator COVID-19 infection Study to assess 600-mg or 1,200-mg twice-daily doses with standard of care vs. SOC alone in 352 hospitalized participants with documented infection; primary outcome is improvement in clinical status 10/5/20

Harbour Biomed Therapeutics Ltd., of Suzhou, China Batoclimab (HBM-9161) Anti-FcRn monoclonal antibody Myasthenia gravis First patient enrolled in the study 9/30/20

Harbour Biomed Therapeutics Ltd., of Suzhou, China Batoclimab (HBM-9161) Anti-FcRn monoclonal antibody Immune thrombocytopenia First patient enrolled in the study 9/30/20

Kancera AB, of Solna, Sweden KAND-567 Fractalkine blocker COVID-19 Started screening of patients in trial to test effect of drug on immune system, lung function and rehabilitation 10/1/20

Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd., of Tokyo, and Mei Pharma Inc., of San Diego Zandelisib (ME-401) Oral, once-daily selective PI3K-delta inhibitor Indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma Dosed first patient in pivotal study in patients without small lymphocytic lymphoma, lymphoplasmacytic lymphoma and Waldenström's macroglobulinemia in Japan; trial will evaluate monotherapy in patients with relapsed or refractory iNHL with at least 2 prior systemic therapies 10/2/20

Phase III

Eisai Co. Ltd., of Tokyo Lorcaserin Serotonin 2C receptor agonist Dravet syndrome Started the Momentum 1 study in 58 patients; primary endpoint is percent change in frequency of convulsive seizures per 28 days 9/30/20

Revive Therapeutics Ltd., of Toronto Bucillamine Xanthine oxidase inhibitor Mild to moderate COVID-19 Agreements finalized with 5 U.S. sites and near completion with 10 additional U.S. sites for confirmatory trial; enrollment of up to 1,000 participants expected to begin in October 2020 9/29/20

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co. Ltd., of Shanghai Toripalimab PD-1 inhibitor Nasopharyngeal carcinoma At interim analysis, independent data monitoring committee concluded that Jupiter-02 combination trial with gemcitabine/cisplatin met primary endpoint of progression-free survival as first-line therapy in recurrent or metastatic disease 9/29/20

Zai Lab Ltd., of Shanghai Retifanlimab PD-1 inhibitor Non-small-cell lung cancer First of about 530 adults in China dosed in Podium-304 study in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy in first-line metastatic squamous and nonsquamous disease; co-primary endpoints are overall and progression-free survival 10/5/20