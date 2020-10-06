|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Date
|
Phase I
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K.
|AZD-1222
|Vaccine
|COVID-19
|Phase I/II study resumed in Japan after discussion with regulators
|10/2/20
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Burlingame, Calif.
|CPI-006
|Monoclonal antibody targeting CD73
|COVID-19
|Enrollment in first 3 cohorts complete; dose response in first 2 cohorts observed with induction of SARS-CoV-2 specific antibodies; final cohort is enrolling now; plans to start a pivotal study before the end of 2020
|10/5/20
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., of Nes Ziona, Israel
|Allocetra
|Autologous cell-based therapy
|COVID-19
|After treatment with Allocetra, 3 severe patients were released from the hospital after an average of 5.5 days and 2 critical patients were released after 8.5 days
|10/1/20
|Johnson & Johnson, of New Brunswick, N.J.
|JNJ-78436735 (Ad26.COV2.S)
|Vaccine
|COVID-19
|Interim analysis from phase I/IIa study, published on medRxiv, showed single dose induced a strong neutralizing antibody response in nearly all participants, 18 and older, and was generally well-tolerated; immune responses were similar across the age groups studied, including older adults; the single dose of 5x1010 virus particles was selected for further evaluation in phase III Ensemble trial
|9/29/20
|Medincell SA, of Montpellier, France
|Ivermectin
|Small molecule
|COVID-19
|First patient administered in study testing oral form over 4 weeks to simulate continuous release of the active ingredient by long-acting injectable
|9/29/20
|Moderna Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|mRNA-1273
|mRNA vaccine
|COVID-19
|Second interim analysis data, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, found both 25-µg and 100-µg dose levels were generally well-tolerated in both age cohorts (56-70 and 71+); immune responses were dose-dependent, with the 100-µg dose eliciting higher binding and neutralizing antibody titers, supporting selection of the 100-µg dose for further study in phase III
|9/30/20
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Tarrytown, N.Y.
|REGN-COV2
|Cocktail of antibodies targeting SARS-CoV-2
|COVID-19
|In seronegative patients, high dose produced a mean time-weighted-average change from baseline nasopharyngeal viral load through day 7 of 0.60 log10 copies/mL greater reduction compared to placebo (p=0.03) in phase I/II/III trial; low dose produced a 0.51 log10 copies/mL greater reduction compared to placebo (p=0.06)
|9/30/20
|Revelation Biosciences Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif.
|REVTx-99
|Synthetic version of monophosphoryl lipid A
|Healthy volunteers (eventually COVID-19)
|Bellberry Human Research Ethics Committee in Australia approved the 32-participant study that is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2020
|10/1/20
|
Phase II
|Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia
|NP-120 (ifenprodil)
|NMDA receptor epsilon 2 subunit inhibitor
|COVID-19 infection
|Phase IIb study achieved two-thirds of enrollment target, with 100 participants; study expected to complete in November 2020 with data readout before year-end 2020
|9/29/20
|Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia
|NP-120 (ifenprodil)
|NMDA receptor antagonist
|COVID-19
|Enrolled 75% of target for phase IIb/III study
|10/2/20
|Curevac NV, of Tübingen, Germany
|CVnCoV
|MRNA-based vaccine
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|Treated first of 690 participants in the CV-NCOV-OO2 study testing different dose levels of the vaccine; data expected in the fourth quarter of 2020
|9/30/20
|FSD Pharma Inc., of Toronto
|FSD-201 (ultramicronized palmitoylethanolamide)
|Cannabinoid CB2 modulator
|COVID-19 infection
|Study to assess 600-mg or 1,200-mg twice-daily doses with standard of care vs. SOC alone in 352 hospitalized participants with documented infection; primary outcome is improvement in clinical status
|10/5/20
|Harbour Biomed Therapeutics Ltd., of Suzhou, China
|Batoclimab (HBM-9161)
|Anti-FcRn monoclonal antibody
|Myasthenia gravis
|First patient enrolled in the study
|9/30/20
|Harbour Biomed Therapeutics Ltd., of Suzhou, China
|Batoclimab (HBM-9161)
|Anti-FcRn monoclonal antibody
|Immune thrombocytopenia
|First patient enrolled in the study
|9/30/20
|Kancera AB, of Solna, Sweden
|KAND-567
|Fractalkine blocker
|COVID-19
|Started screening of patients in trial to test effect of drug on immune system, lung function and rehabilitation
|10/1/20
|Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd., of Tokyo, and Mei Pharma Inc., of San Diego
|Zandelisib (ME-401)
|Oral, once-daily selective PI3K-delta inhibitor
|Indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma
|Dosed first patient in pivotal study in patients without small lymphocytic lymphoma, lymphoplasmacytic lymphoma and Waldenström's macroglobulinemia in Japan; trial will evaluate monotherapy in patients with relapsed or refractory iNHL with at least 2 prior systemic therapies
|10/2/20
|
Phase III
|Eisai Co. Ltd., of Tokyo
|Lorcaserin
|Serotonin 2C receptor agonist
|Dravet syndrome
|Started the Momentum 1 study in 58 patients; primary endpoint is percent change in frequency of convulsive seizures per 28 days
|9/30/20
|Revive Therapeutics Ltd., of Toronto
|Bucillamine
|Xanthine oxidase inhibitor
|Mild to moderate COVID-19
|Agreements finalized with 5 U.S. sites and near completion with 10 additional U.S. sites for confirmatory trial; enrollment of up to 1,000 participants expected to begin in October 2020
|9/29/20
|Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co. Ltd., of Shanghai
|Toripalimab
|PD-1 inhibitor
|Nasopharyngeal carcinoma
|At interim analysis, independent data monitoring committee concluded that Jupiter-02 combination trial with gemcitabine/cisplatin met primary endpoint of progression-free survival as first-line therapy in recurrent or metastatic disease
|9/29/20
|Zai Lab Ltd., of Shanghai
|Retifanlimab
|PD-1 inhibitor
|Non-small-cell lung cancer
|First of about 530 adults in China dosed in Podium-304 study in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy in first-line metastatic squamous and nonsquamous disease; co-primary endpoints are overall and progression-free survival
|10/5/20
|
Notes
The date indicated refers to the BioWorld Clinical data table in which the news item can be found.
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.