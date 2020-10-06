|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Date
|Baylx Inc., of Irvine, Calif.
|BX-U001
|Non-frozen human umbilical cord tissue mesenchymal stem cells
|COVID-19
|FDA cleared the IND for a phase I/IIa trial in about 30 patients with moderate to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome
|10/1/20
|Carsgen Therapeutics Co. Ltd., of Shanghai
|CT-041
|Anti-claudin18.2 autologous CAR T-cell product
|Gastric and gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma
|FDA granted orphan designation
|10/5/20
|I-Mab Biopharma Co. Ltd., of Shanghai
|Eftansomatropin (TJ-101)
|Long-acting recombinant human growth hormone
|Growth hormone deficiency in pediatric patients
|China Center for Drug Evaluation approved the pivotal phase III trial application
|9/30/20
|Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Wakefield, Mass.
|Brilacidin
|Defensin mimetic
|COVID-19
|Submitted a request for a pre-IND meeting to discuss plans for a 120-patient phase II study
|10/2/20
|Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd., of Tokyo
|Crysvita (burosumab)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23
|X-linked hypophosphatemia
|European Commission approved the new indication, which includes all adolescents with radiographic evidence of bone disease, regardless of growth status, as well as adults
|10/2/20
|Neuren Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia
|NNZ-2591
|Synthetic analogue of molecule derived from IGF-1
|Phelan-McDermid syndrome, Angelman syndrome and Pitt Hopkins syndrome
|Submitted orphan designation applications to the EMA for each indication
|9/29/20
|Organicell Regenerative Medicine Inc., of Miami
|Zofin
|Perinatal-derived microRNAs
|COVID-19
|FDA granted expanded access
|9/29/20
|Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Tokyo, and Medimetriks Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Fairfield, N.J.
|Difamilast (OPA-15406)
|PDE4 inhibitor
|Mild to moderate atopic dermatitis
|Otsuka submitted an NDA for approval in Japan
|9/29/20
|Taigen Biotechnology Co. Ltd., of Taipei, Taiwan
|TG-1000
|Pan-influenza antiviral
|Influenza
|Filed an IND with the FDA
|10/5/20
|Windtree Therapeutics Inc., of Warrington, Pa.
|Lyo lucinactant
|KL4 surfactant
|COVID-19-associated lung injury and acute respiratory distress syndrome
|FDA accepted the IND application for its phase II trial
|9/29/20
