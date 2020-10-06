Company Product Description Indication Status Date
Baylx Inc., of Irvine, Calif. BX-U001  Non-frozen human umbilical cord tissue mesenchymal stem cells COVID-19 FDA cleared the IND for a phase I/IIa trial in about 30 patients with moderate to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome 10/1/20
Carsgen Therapeutics Co. Ltd., of Shanghai CT-041  Anti-claudin18.2 autologous CAR T-cell product Gastric and gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma FDA granted orphan designation 10/5/20
I-Mab Biopharma Co. Ltd., of Shanghai Eftansomatropin (TJ-101) Long-acting recombinant human growth hormone Growth hormone deficiency in pediatric patients China Center for Drug Evaluation approved the pivotal phase III trial application 9/30/20
Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Wakefield, Mass. Brilacidin Defensin mimetic COVID-19 Submitted a request for a pre-IND meeting to discuss plans for a 120-patient phase II study 10/2/20
Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd., of Tokyo Crysvita (burosumab) Monoclonal antibody targeting  fibroblast growth factor 23 X-linked hypophosphatemia European Commission approved the new indication, which includes all adolescents with radiographic evidence of bone disease, regardless of growth status, as well as adults 10/2/20
Neuren Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia NNZ-2591 Synthetic analogue of molecule derived from IGF-1 Phelan-McDermid syndrome, Angelman syndrome and Pitt Hopkins syndrome Submitted orphan designation applications to the EMA for each indication 9/29/20
Organicell Regenerative Medicine Inc., of Miami Zofin Perinatal-derived microRNAs COVID-19 FDA granted expanded access  9/29/20
Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Tokyo, and Medimetriks Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Fairfield, N.J. Difamilast (OPA-15406) PDE4 inhibitor Mild to moderate atopic dermatitis Otsuka submitted an NDA for approval in Japan 9/29/20
Taigen Biotechnology Co. Ltd., of Taipei, Taiwan TG-1000 Pan-influenza antiviral Influenza Filed an IND with the FDA 10/5/20
Windtree Therapeutics Inc., of Warrington, Pa. Lyo lucinactant KL4 surfactant COVID-19-associated lung injury and acute respiratory distress syndrome FDA accepted the IND application for its phase II trial  9/29/20

