|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Cerecin Inc., of Singapore
|Tricaprilin
|Medium chain triglyceride
|Infantile spasms
|FDA granted rare pediatric disease designation
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Deer Park, Ill.
|Dehydrated alcohol
|Ethanol
|Methanol poisoning
|FDA accepted the NDA; PDUFA target action date is May 27, 2021
|Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., of San Diego, and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Burnaby, British Columbia
|NBI-921352
|Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor
|SCN8A developmental and epileptic encephalopathy syndrome
|FDA requested nonclinical data to support proposed dosing in the pediatric study; companies plan to respond with a goal of starting the phase II study in 2021
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Tarrytown, N.Y.
|REGN-COV2
|2 monoclonal antibodies targeting SARS-CoV-2
|COVID-19
|Submitted a request to the FDA for an emergency use authorization
|Revelation Biosciences Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif.
|REVTx‑99
|Intranasal formulation of a synthetic version of monophosphoryl lipid A
|Healthy volunteers (eventually COVID-19)
|Received acknowledgment by the Therapeutic Goods Administration in Australia to conduct the phase I study of up to 32 participants
|Rhythm AI Ltd., of London
|STAR Mapping System
|Identifies the drivers of disease for cardiac ablation procedure
|Persistent atrial fibrillation
|Received approval from the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency to proceed with the Rocstar study
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Boston
|Mavorixafor
|Antagonist of CXCR4
|WHIM (warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections and myelokathexis) syndrome
|FDA granted fast track designation
|Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Burnaby, British Columbia
|XEN-496
|Kv7 potassium channel modulator
|KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy
|Received a positive opinion from the EMA's Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products on the request for orphan medicinal product designation
|Xortx Therapeutics Inc., of Calgary, Alberta
|XRx-101
|Xanthine oxidase inhibitor
|Acute kidney injury in COVID-19
|Received feedback from pre-IND submission to the FDA on plan to develop the drug
Notes
