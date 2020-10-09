|Company
|Ascentage Pharma Group International, of Suzhou, China
|APG-115
|MDM2-p53 inhibitor
|Acute myeloid leukemia
|FDA granted orphan drug designation
|Ascentage Pharma Group International, of Suzhou, China
|APG-1252
|Bcl-2/Bcl-xL inhibitor
|Small-cell lung cancer
|FDA granted orphan drug designation
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., of New York
|AXO-AAV-GM1
|GLB1 gene stimulator
|GM1 gangliosidosis
|FDA granted rare pediatric disease designation
|Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., of Taipei, Taiwan
|FP-001 (Camcevi, leuprorelin mesylate)
|GNRH receptor agonist
|Metastatic prostate cancer
|FDA accepted 505(b)(2) NDA for candidate, ready-to-use 6-month depot formulation, setting PDUFA date of 5/27/21
|Innovent Biologics Inc., of Suzhou, China, and Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|Halpryza (rituximab injection)
|Recombinant human/murine chimeric monoclonal antibody
|Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; follicular lymphoma; chronic lymphocytic leukemia
|NMPA approved to treat indications in China
|Italfarmaco Group, of Milan
|Givinostat
|Histone deacetylase inhibitor
|Duchenne muscular dystrophy
|FDA granted rare pediatric disease designation
|Saniona AB, of Copenhagen
|Tesomet (tesofensine + metoprolol)
|Beta 1 adrenoceptor antagonist
|Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS); hypothalamic obesity (HO)
|In written feedback on pre-IND submissions, FDA recommended supportive phase IIb study in PWS prior to initiating phase III and supported 505(b)(2) pathway for HO with supportive phase IIb study followed by phase III
