Company Product Description Indication Status
Ascentage Pharma Group International, of Suzhou, China APG-115 MDM2-p53 inhibitor Acute myeloid leukemia FDA granted orphan drug designation
Ascentage Pharma Group International, of Suzhou, China APG-1252 Bcl-2/Bcl-xL inhibitor Small-cell lung cancer FDA granted orphan drug designation
Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., of New York AXO-AAV-GM1 GLB1 gene stimulator GM1 gangliosidosis FDA granted rare pediatric disease designation
Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., of Taipei, Taiwan FP-001 (Camcevi, leuprorelin mesylate) GNRH receptor agonist Metastatic prostate cancer FDA accepted 505(b)(2) NDA for candidate, ready-to-use 6-month depot formulation, setting PDUFA date of 5/27/21
Innovent Biologics Inc., of Suzhou, China, and Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis Halpryza (rituximab injection) Recombinant human/murine chimeric monoclonal antibody Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; follicular lymphoma; chronic lymphocytic leukemia  NMPA approved to treat indications in China
Italfarmaco Group, of Milan Givinostat Histone deacetylase inhibitor Duchenne muscular dystrophy FDA granted rare pediatric disease designation
Saniona AB, of Copenhagen Tesomet (tesofensine + metoprolol) Beta 1 adrenoceptor antagonist Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS); hypothalamic obesity (HO) In written feedback on pre-IND submissions, FDA recommended supportive phase IIb study in PWS prior to initiating phase III and supported 505(b)(2) pathway for HO with supportive phase IIb study followed by phase III

