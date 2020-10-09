|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Beckman Coulter Diagnostics, of Brea, Calif.
|Access SARS-CoV-2 Immunoglobulin M (IgM) assay
|Qualitative immunoassay that detects IgM antibodies
|Detects antibodies that recognize the receptor binding domain (RBD) of the spike protein, which the SARS-CoV-2 virus uses to enter human host cells
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|Genmark Diagnostics Inc., of Carlsbad, Calif.
|Eplex Respiratory Pathogen Panel 2 (RP2 Panel)
|Rapid, multiplex molecular test
|Provides results for more than 20 viruses and bacteria that cause common and often serious respiratory infections, including SARS-CoV-2, influenza A and B, respiratory syncytial virus and rhinovirus
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd., of Oxford, U.K.
|Lampore COVID-19
|Molecular diagnostic assay; to be performed on a desktop device, Gridion, or a palm-sized device, Minion Mk1C
|Detects SARS-CoV-2
|Received the CE mark
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.