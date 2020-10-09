Company Product Description Indication Status

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics, of Brea, Calif. Access SARS-CoV-2 Immunoglobulin M (IgM) assay Qualitative immunoassay that detects IgM antibodies Detects antibodies that recognize the receptor binding domain (RBD) of the spike protein, which the SARS-CoV-2 virus uses to enter human host cells Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA

Genmark Diagnostics Inc., of Carlsbad, Calif. Eplex Respiratory Pathogen Panel 2 (RP2 Panel) Rapid, multiplex molecular test Provides results for more than 20 viruses and bacteria that cause common and often serious respiratory infections, including SARS-CoV-2, influenza A and B, respiratory syncytial virus and rhinovirus Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd., of Oxford, U.K. Lampore COVID-19 Molecular diagnostic assay; to be performed on a desktop device, Gridion, or a palm-sized device, Minion Mk1C Detects SARS-CoV-2 Received the CE mark