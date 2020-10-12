|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Abbott Laboratories, of Abbott Park, Ill.
|Advisedx SARS-CoV-2 IgM
|Lab-based serology test for use on the Architect and Alinity platforms
|Detects Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies to SARS-CoV-2
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|Cartiheal Ltd., of Kfar Saba, Israel
|Agili-C
|Cell-free, off-the-shelf implant
|For the treatment of cartilage lesions in arthritic and non-arthritic joints
|U.S. FDA granted breakthrough device designation
|GE Healthcare, of Chicago
|Vivid Ultra Edition
|Artificial Intelligence-based ultrasound system
|For use in cardiovascular diagnostic exams
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Varian Medical Systems Inc., of Palo Alto, Calif.
|Flash therapy
|Experimental treatment modality delivering radiation therapy at ultra-high dose rates
|Noninvasive treatment option for patients with cancer
|Received an investigational device exemption from the U.S. FDA to initiate the FeAsibility Study of FLASH Radiotherapy for the Treatment of Symptomatic Bone Metastases (FAST-01)
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.