Company Product Description Indication Status Date
Arca Biopharma Inc., of Westminster, Colo. AB-201 (rNAPc2) Tissue factor inhibitor COVID-19 infection FDA accepted IND application for phase IIb/III sequential Aspen-COVID-19 trial in about 100 people hospitalized with infection, expected to begin in fourth quarter of 2020 10/7/20
Arch Biopartners Inc., of Toronto Metablok LSALT peptide Moderate to severe COVID-19 infection Turkey Ministry of Health cleared site activation in phase II trial targeting acute lung and acute kidney injury in infected individuals 10/7/20
Ascentage Pharma Group International, of Suzhou, China APG-115 MDM2-p53 inhibitor Acute myeloid leukemia FDA granted orphan drug designation 10/9/20
Ascentage Pharma Group International, of Suzhou, China APG-1252 Bcl-2/Bcl-xL inhibitor Small-cell lung cancer FDA granted orphan drug designation 10/9/20
Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K. ChAd0x1-S Vaccine COVID-19 prophylaxis The Therapeutic Goods Administration in Australia grated a provisional determination making it eligible to apply for provisional registration 10/12/20
Biontech SE, of Mainz, Germany, and Pfizer Inc., of New York BNT-162b2 mRNA-based vaccine COVID-19 prophylaxis Started rolling submission of the marketing application with the EMA 10/6/20
Celltrion Group, of Incheon, South Korea CT-P59 Monoclonal  antibody targeting SARS-CoV-2 COVID-19 prophylaxis in people who had contact with SARS-CoV-2-infected patients Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety approved the IND for a phase III study 10/12/20
Cerecin Inc., of Singapore Tricaprilin Medium chain triglyceride Infantile spasms FDA granted rare pediatric disease designation 10/8/20
Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis LY-CoV555 COVID-19 Spike glycoprotein modulator Mild to moderate COVID-19 infection Initial request for emergency use authorization submitted to FDA to use as monotherapy in higher-risk people recently diagnosed with infection 10/7/20
Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., of Taipei, Taiwan FP-001 (Camcevi, leuprorelin mesylate) GNRH receptor agonist Metastatic prostate cancer FDA accepted 505(b)(2) NDA for candidate, ready-to-use 6-month depot formulation, setting PDUFA date of 5/27/21 10/9/20
Gannex Pharma Co. Ltd., of Shanghai, a unit of Ascletis Pharma Inc. ASC-42 Farnesoid X receptor agonist Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis indication FDA approved the IND 10/12/20
Gemvax & Kael Co. Ltd., of Seoul, South Korea GV-1001 (tertomotide) Telomerase modulator Alzheimer's disease Announced the decision to apply for an expanded access IND based on a recent analysis of results from a phase II trial  10/6/20
Huya Bioscience International LLC, of San Diego HBI-8000 Targets class I histone deacetylase Relapsed or refractory adult T-cell leukemia-lymphoma Submitted a regulatory application to the Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency  10/6/20
Innovent Biologics Inc., of Suzhou, China, and Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis Halpryza (rituximab injection) Recombinant human/murine chimeric monoclonal antibody Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; follicular lymphoma; chronic lymphocytic leukemia  NMPA approved to treat indications in China 10/9/20
Oragenics Inc., of Tampa, Fla. Terra CoV-2 SARS-CoV-2 vaccine COVID-19 prophylaxis Received feedback to its type B pre-IND meeting request that FDA is in broad agreement with the planned approach to clinical development, and the company said it expects to file an IND by the end of the first quarter of 2021 and to start enrollment in a phase I study early in the second quarter of 2021 10/6/20
Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., of Haifa, Israel PLXPAD Stem cell therapy COVID-19 Received approval from Israel Ministry of Health to expand enrollment in phase II trial to Israel 10/7/20
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Tarrytown, N.Y. REGN-COV2 2 monoclonal antibodies targeting SARS-CoV-2 COVID-19 Submitted a request to the FDA for an emergency use authorization 10/8/20
Revelation Biosciences Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif. REVTx?99 Intranasal formulation of a synthetic version of monophosphoryl lipid A Healthy volunteers (eventually COVID-19) Received acknowledgment by the Therapeutic Goods Administration in Australia to conduct the phase I study of up to 32 participants 10/8/20
Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd., of Incheon, Korea, and Biogen Inc., of Cambridge, Mass. SB-11 Biosimilar of ranibizumab Retinal vascular disorders EMA accepted for review the MAA 10/6/20
Taiwan Liposome Co. Ltd. (TLC), of Taipei, Taiwan TLC-19 Hydroxychloroquine liposome inhalation suspension COVID-19 infection Australian Human Research Ethics Committee and Taiwan FDA cleared initiation of phase I trial in healthy volunteers 10/7/20
Xortx Therapeutics Inc., of Calgary, Alberta XRx-101 Xanthine oxidase inhibitor Acute kidney injury in COVID-19 Received feedback from pre-IND submission to the FDA on plan to develop the drug 10/8/20

Notes

The date indicated refers to the BioWorld Regulatory actions table in which the news item can be found.

For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.

