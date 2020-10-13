|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Date
|Arca Biopharma Inc., of Westminster, Colo.
|AB-201 (rNAPc2)
|Tissue factor inhibitor
|COVID-19 infection
|FDA accepted IND application for phase IIb/III sequential Aspen-COVID-19 trial in about 100 people hospitalized with infection, expected to begin in fourth quarter of 2020
|10/7/20
|Arch Biopartners Inc., of Toronto
|Metablok
|LSALT peptide
|Moderate to severe COVID-19 infection
|Turkey Ministry of Health cleared site activation in phase II trial targeting acute lung and acute kidney injury in infected individuals
|10/7/20
|Ascentage Pharma Group International, of Suzhou, China
|APG-115
|MDM2-p53 inhibitor
|Acute myeloid leukemia
|FDA granted orphan drug designation
|10/9/20
|Ascentage Pharma Group International, of Suzhou, China
|APG-1252
|Bcl-2/Bcl-xL inhibitor
|Small-cell lung cancer
|FDA granted orphan drug designation
|10/9/20
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K.
|ChAd0x1-S
|Vaccine
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|The Therapeutic Goods Administration in Australia grated a provisional determination making it eligible to apply for provisional registration
|10/12/20
|Biontech SE, of Mainz, Germany, and Pfizer Inc., of New York
|BNT-162b2
|mRNA-based vaccine
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|Started rolling submission of the marketing application with the EMA
|10/6/20
|Celltrion Group, of Incheon, South Korea
|CT-P59
|Monoclonal antibody targeting SARS-CoV-2
|COVID-19 prophylaxis in people who had contact with SARS-CoV-2-infected patients
|Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety approved the IND for a phase III study
|10/12/20
|Cerecin Inc., of Singapore
|Tricaprilin
|Medium chain triglyceride
|Infantile spasms
|FDA granted rare pediatric disease designation
|10/8/20
|Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|LY-CoV555
|COVID-19 Spike glycoprotein modulator
|Mild to moderate COVID-19 infection
|Initial request for emergency use authorization submitted to FDA to use as monotherapy in higher-risk people recently diagnosed with infection
|10/7/20
|Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., of Taipei, Taiwan
|FP-001 (Camcevi, leuprorelin mesylate)
|GNRH receptor agonist
|Metastatic prostate cancer
|FDA accepted 505(b)(2) NDA for candidate, ready-to-use 6-month depot formulation, setting PDUFA date of 5/27/21
|10/9/20
|Gannex Pharma Co. Ltd., of Shanghai, a unit of Ascletis Pharma Inc.
|ASC-42
|Farnesoid X receptor agonist
|Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis indication
|FDA approved the IND
|10/12/20
|Gemvax & Kael Co. Ltd., of Seoul, South Korea
|GV-1001 (tertomotide)
|Telomerase modulator
|Alzheimer's disease
|Announced the decision to apply for an expanded access IND based on a recent analysis of results from a phase II trial
|10/6/20
|Huya Bioscience International LLC, of San Diego
|HBI-8000
|Targets class I histone deacetylase
|Relapsed or refractory adult T-cell leukemia-lymphoma
|Submitted a regulatory application to the Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency
|10/6/20
|Innovent Biologics Inc., of Suzhou, China, and Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|Halpryza (rituximab injection)
|Recombinant human/murine chimeric monoclonal antibody
|Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; follicular lymphoma; chronic lymphocytic leukemia
|NMPA approved to treat indications in China
|10/9/20
|Oragenics Inc., of Tampa, Fla.
|Terra CoV-2
|SARS-CoV-2 vaccine
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|Received feedback to its type B pre-IND meeting request that FDA is in broad agreement with the planned approach to clinical development, and the company said it expects to file an IND by the end of the first quarter of 2021 and to start enrollment in a phase I study early in the second quarter of 2021
|10/6/20
|Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., of Haifa, Israel
|PLXPAD
|Stem cell therapy
|COVID-19
|Received approval from Israel Ministry of Health to expand enrollment in phase II trial to Israel
|10/7/20
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Tarrytown, N.Y.
|REGN-COV2
|2 monoclonal antibodies targeting SARS-CoV-2
|COVID-19
|Submitted a request to the FDA for an emergency use authorization
|10/8/20
|Revelation Biosciences Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif.
|REVTx?99
|Intranasal formulation of a synthetic version of monophosphoryl lipid A
|Healthy volunteers (eventually COVID-19)
|Received acknowledgment by the Therapeutic Goods Administration in Australia to conduct the phase I study of up to 32 participants
|10/8/20
|Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd., of Incheon, Korea, and Biogen Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|SB-11
|Biosimilar of ranibizumab
|Retinal vascular disorders
|EMA accepted for review the MAA
|10/6/20
|Taiwan Liposome Co. Ltd. (TLC), of Taipei, Taiwan
|TLC-19
|Hydroxychloroquine liposome inhalation suspension
|COVID-19 infection
|Australian Human Research Ethics Committee and Taiwan FDA cleared initiation of phase I trial in healthy volunteers
|10/7/20
|Xortx Therapeutics Inc., of Calgary, Alberta
|XRx-101
|Xanthine oxidase inhibitor
|Acute kidney injury in COVID-19
|Received feedback from pre-IND submission to the FDA on plan to develop the drug
|10/8/20
Notes
The date indicated refers to the BioWorld Regulatory actions table in which the news item can be found.
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.