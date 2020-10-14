|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Bayer AG, of Leverkusen, Germany
|Mirena (levonorgestrel-releasing intrauterine system)
|Progesterone receptor agonist
|Pregnancy prevention
|Submitted supplemental NDA to FDA seeking to extend duration of use for up to 7 years, based on results of phase III extension trial
|Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co. Ltd., of New Haven, Conn.
|Nurtec ODT (rimegepant)
|CGRP receptor antagonist in an orally disintegrating tablet
|Migraine
|FDA accepted for review the supplemental NDA seeking use for preventive treatment of migraine; PDUFA date is expected in second quarter of 2021
|Direct Biologics LLC, of Austin, Texas
|Exoflo
|Extracellular vesicle product isolated from human bone marrow mesenchymal stem or stromal cells
|COVID-19-associated acute respiratory distress syndrome
|FDA granted expanded access for use as treatment for patients with severe COVID-19
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., of Nes Ziona, Israel
|Allocetra
|Autologous cell-based therapy
|COVID-19
|Israeli Ministry of Health authorized initiation of proposed investigator-initiated phase II trial in severe and critical COVID-19 patients
|Harmony Bioscience Holdings Inc., of Plymouth Meeting, Pa.
|Wakix (pitolisant)
|Selective histamine 3 receptor antagonist/inverse agonist
|Cataplexy
|FDA approved use for treating cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy; agency approved drug in 2019 for use in excessive daytime sleepiness in narcolepsy patients
|Moderna Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|mRNA-1273
|mRNA vaccine candidate
|COVID-19
|Initiated rolling submission to Health Canada; in separate news, received written confirmation from EMA that vaccine candidate is eligible for submission of marketing authorization application under agency’s centralized procedure
|Orca Bio Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif.
|Orca-T
|Allogeneic, high-precision cell therapy
|Hematopoietic stem cell transplant
|FDA granted regenerative medicine advanced therapy designation for use in patients with blood cancers who are eligible for hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT); drug also received FDA orphan designation for enhancing cell engraftment in patients who quality for HSCT
|Redhill Biopharma Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel
|RHB-204
|Fixed-dose oral capsule of clarithromycin, rifabutin and clofazimine
|Nontuberculous mycobacteria disease
|FDA granted orphan designation
|Scynexis Inc., of Jersey City, N.J.
|Oral ibrexafungerp
|1,3 beta glucan synthase inhibitor
|Vulvovaginal candidiasis
|Submitted NDA to FDA
|Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego
|Abivertinib
|EGFR gene inhibitor; BTK tyrosine kinase inhibitor
|COVID-19
|Brazilian regulator ANVISA cleared start of phase II study in mild, moderate and severe COVID-19 patients; about 400 patients will be enrolled
|Taysha Gene Therapies Inc., of Dallas
|TSHA-102
|AAV9-based gene therapy
|Rett syndrome
|Received FDA rare pediatric disease designation and orphan designation
|Tevogen Bio Inc., of Metuchen, N.J.
|Antigen-specific T-cell technology
|COVID-19
|Submitted IND to the FDA to test in hospitalized COVID-19 patients
|Y-mabs Therapeutics Inc., of New York
|177Lu-omburtamab-DTPA
|Antibody radiolabeled with lutetium-177
|Medulloblastoma
|FDA cleared the IND for a phase I/II trial expected to start screening patients during the fourth quarter of 2020
Notes
