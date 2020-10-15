|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Apexigen Inc., of San Carlos, Calif.
|APX-005M
|Monoclonal antibody targeting CD40
|Esophageal and gastroesophageal junction cancer and pancreatic cancer
|FDA granted orphan drug designations
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Marina Del Rey, Calif.
|AP-PA02
|Bacteriophage
|Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections
|FDA cleared the IND for Swarm-P.a., a phase Ib/IIa single ascending dose and multiple ascending dose study
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Deer Park, Ill.
|Zonisamide
|Blocks T-type calcium channels
|Partial seizures in patients with epilepsy
|FDA accepted the NDA; PDUFA target action date is May 29, 2021
|Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J.
|Keytruda (pembrolizumab)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting PD-1
|Relapsed or refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma
|FDA approved the expanded label for adults after front-line therapy and for children with refractory disease or disease that relapsed after 2 or more lines of therapy
|Immunitybio Inc., of Culver City, Calif.
|hAd5-COVID-19
|Vaccine that targets the nucleocapsid and spike proteins
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|FDA authorized the IND for a 35-patient phase I study
|OS Therapies Inc., of Cambridge, Md.
|OST-HER2
|Attenuated Listeria monocytogenes expressing a tLLO-chimeric HER2 fusion protein
|Recurrent osteosarcoma
|FDA cleared the IND for a phase II study; plans to start the study in early 2021
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, of Tarrytown, N.Y.
|Inmazeb (atoltivimab, maftivimab and odesivimab-ebgn)
|Monoclonal antibodies targeting Zaire ebolavirus
|Ebola virus infection
|FDA approved the drug
|Zhittya Genesis Medicine Inc., of Las Vegas
|Human FGF-1
|Fibroblast growth factor
|Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
|Mexican regulatory authorities gave permission to start a study
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.