|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|CSL Behring, unit of CSL Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia
|CSL-889
|Hemopexin modulator
|Sickle cell disease
|EU and FDA granted orphan drug designation
|DBV Technologies SA, of Montrouge, France
|Viaskin Peanut (DBV-712)
|Peanut allergy desensitization vaccine
|Peanut hypersensitivity
|EMA validated MAA to treat children 4 to 11 years old
|Imugene Ltd., of Sydney
|PD1-Vaxx
|PD-1 inhibitor
|Non-small-cell lung cancer
|FDA cleared IND for phase I trial
|Innocare Pharma Ltd., of Beijing
|Orelabrutinib
|BTK inhibitor
|Multiple sclerosis
|FDA cleared IND for phase II trial in 160 people with relapsing-remitting disease
|Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Wakefield, Mass.
|Brilacidin
|Dual PDE3/PDE4 inhibitor
|COVID-19 infection
|FDA provided written feedback on development plan for phase II trial in people hospitalized with infection, completing pre-IND process
|Janssen Pharmaceutical Cos. of Johnson & Johnson, of New Brunswick, N.J.
|Paliperidone palmitate 6-month
|5-HT receptor antagonist; dopamine D2 receptor antagonist
|Schizophrenia
|Supplemental NDA submitted to FDA for twice-yearly dosing in adults
|Neuraly Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md.
|NLY-01 (exenatide pegylated, subcutaneous)
|GLP-1R agonist
|Alzheimer's disease
|FDA cleared IND for phase IIb trial in 500+ participants with mild cognitive impairment due to AD
|Pharmaxis Ltd., of Sydney, and Chiesi USA Inc., affiliate of Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA, of Parma, Italy
|Bronchitol (mannitol inhalation powder)
|Mucolytic agent
|Cystic fibrosis
|FDA approved for maintenance therapy to improve pulmonary function in people 18 and older
|Polarityte Inc., of Salt Lake City
|Skinte
|Autologous cell and tissue-based therapy
|Diabetic foot ulcers
|FDA provided written response following type B pre-IND meeting, including feedback and recommendations on manufacturing, preclinical studies, data submitted in briefing package and additional studies to support IND submission, expected in second half of 2021
|Poseida Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego
|P-PSMA-101
|PSMA-targeted autologous CAR T-cell therapy
|Prostate cancer
|FDA lifted clinical hold on phase I study, expected to resume immediately, in people with metastatic castration-resistant disease
|Provention Bio Inc., of Red Bank, N.J.
|Teplizumab
|CD3 antagonist
|Type 1 diabetes
|Completed submission of rolling BLA to FDA to delay or prevent T1D in at-risk individuals
|Roche Holding AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Tecentriq (atezolizumab)
|PD-L1 inhibitor
|Hepatocellular carcinoma
|European Commission approved, in combination with Avastin (bevacizumab, Roche), to treat adults with advanced or unresectable disease who did not receive prior systemic therapy
|Senhwa Biosciences Inc., of Taipei, Taiwan
|Silmitasertib
|Casein kinase II inhibitor
|COVID-19 infection
|IND submitted to FDA for phase II trial in individuals with severe infection
|Taigen Biotechnology Co. Ltd., of Taipei, Taiwan
|TG-1000
|Pan-influenza antiviral
|Influenza A and B infection
|FDA approved IND for phase I trial
Notes
