DNA Genotek Inc., an Ottawa, Ontario-based subsidiary of Orasure Technologies Inc.

Oracollect∙RNA (OR/ORE-100) saliva collection device

Double-ended tube cap with attached integrated sponge

For the collection, stabilization and transport of saliva specimens suspected of containing SARS-CoV-2 RNA

Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA allowing for the unsupervised use of the device at-home or in a health care setting when used as a component of an authorized or cleared self-collection kit