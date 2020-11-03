|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Abbott Laboratories, of Abbott Park, Ill.
|Ensite X EP system
|Cardiac mapping system
|Provides navigation for cardiac ablation procedures
|Received the CE mark
|Abbott Laboratories, of Abbott Park, Ill.
|Ensite X EP system
|Cardiac mapping system
|Provides navigation for cardiac ablation procedures
|Received approval from Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration
|Biolytical Laboratories Inc., of Richmond, British Columbia
|Insti HIV self test
|Fingerstick test
|Allows individuals to screen and monitor for HIV in their own home
|Received Health Canada approval
|DNA Genotek Inc., an Ottawa, Ontario-based subsidiary of Orasure Technologies Inc.
|Oracollect∙RNA (OR/ORE-100) saliva collection device
|Double-ended tube cap with attached integrated sponge
|For the collection, stabilization and transport of saliva specimens suspected of containing SARS-CoV-2 RNA
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA allowing for the unsupervised use of the device at-home or in a health care setting when used as a component of an authorized or cleared self-collection kit
|Pari Pharma GmbH, of Starnberg, Germany
|Lamira nebulizer system
|Aerosol delivery system based on Eflow Technology
|For the administration of Arikayce Liposomal 590 mg Nebuliser Dispersion (Insmed Inc., Bridgewater, N.J.)
|Received the CE mark
|Salvia Bioelectronics BV, Eindhoven, Netherlands
|Implantable neurostimulation system
|Bioelectronics solution
|For drug-refractory chronic migraine
|Received breakthrough device designation from the U.S. FDA
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.