|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Alzecure Pharma AB, of Stockholm
|ACD-856
|NGF receptor modulator; TrkA receptor modulator; TrkB receptor modulator; brain-derived neurotrophic factor ligand modulator
|Alzheimer’s disease
|Received approval from regulatory authorities in Sweden to start phase I trial
|Apollomics Inc., of Foster City, Calif.
|APL-102
|Oral multikinase inhibitor
|Advanced solid tumors
|China’s NMPA cleared IND for phase I study
|Bavarian Nordic A/S, of Copenhagen, Denmark
|Imvamune
|Non-replicating smallpox vaccine
|Smallpox
|Health Canada expanded approval to include additional indications, specifically monkeypox and related orthopoxvirus infections and disease in adults 18 and older determined to be at high risk for exposure
|Halozyme Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego, and Janssen Pharmaceutical Cos., part of New Brunswick, N.J.-based Johnson & Johnson
|Darzalex Faspro (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj)
|ADP ribosyl cyclase-1 inhibitor
|Relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma
|Janssen submitted regulatory applications to the FDA and EMA seeking approval for use in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone to treat patients who have received at least 1 prior line of therapy
|Mycovia Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Durham, N.C.
|Oteseconazole (VT-1161)
|Lanosterol-14 demethylase inhibitor; oral antifungal
|Recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis
|Completed pre-NDA meeting with FDA
|Neonmind Biosciences Inc., a subsidiary of Better Plant Sciences Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia
|Psilocybin
|5-HT receptor agonist
|Weight loss
|Received Health Canada approval to advance its preclinical trial on psilocybin-based research
|Valeo Pharma Inc., of Montreal
|Amikacin
|Antibiotic
|Infection
|Received notice of compliance from Health Canada granting marketing authorization
|Vasomune Therapeutics Inc., of Toronto
|AV-001
|Tie2 tyrosine kinase receptor agonist
|COVID-19
|FDA allowed the IND for clinical testing in hospitalized patients diagnosed with moderate to severe COVID-19
