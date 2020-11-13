|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Durham, N.C.
|Roclanda (latanoprost + netarsudil mesylate)
|Rho-associated protein kinase inhibitor; PGF2 alpha agonist
|Glaucoma; ocular hypertension
|EMA's CHMP recommended approval of MAA for reduction of elevated intraocular pressure in adults with primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension not helped by monotherapy; EC decision expected early next year
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Mitapivat
|Pyruvate kinase R activator
|Sickle cell disease (SCD)
|FDA granted orphan status in SCD
|Amgen Inc., of Thousand Oaks, Calif.
|Kyprolis (carfilzomib)
|Proteasome inhibitor; ubiquitin inhibitor
|Multiple myeloma (MM)
|EMA's CHMP recommended update to existing indication supporting Kyprolis treatment with daratumumab and dexamethasone (dex), with lenalidomide and dex, or with dex alone for adults with MM who've received at least one prior therapy
|Bayer AG, of Leverkusen, Germany
|Xarelto (rivaroxaban)
|Factor Xa antagonist
|Venous thromboembolism
|EMA's CHMP recommended new strength and new indication: treatment of VTE and prevention of VTE recurrence in term neonates, infants and toddlers, children, and adolescents aged less than 18 years after at least 5 days of initial parenteral anticoagulation treatment
|Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc., of San Rafael, Calif.
|Roctavian (valoctocogene roxaparvovec)
|F8 gene stimulator
|Factor VIII deficiency
|Subsidiary Biomarin International Ltd. withdrew MAA for treatment of severe hemophilia A; received FDA CRL in August
|Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, of Ingelheim, Germany
|Pradaxa (dabigatran etexilate)
|Factor IIa antagonist; protease-activated receptor-1 antagonist
|Venous thromboembolism
|EMA's CHMP recommended new form and strength together with new indication for treatment of VTE and prevention of recurrent VTE in pediatric patients from birth to less than 18 years of age
|Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA, of Parma, Italy
|Trimbow (beclometasone / formoterol / glycopyrronium bromide)
|Beta 2 adrenoceptor agonist; muscarinic receptor antagonist; glucocorticoid receptor agonist
|Asthma
|EMA's CHMP recommended new strength and new indication: maintenance treatment of asthma
|Heron Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego
|HTX-011 (bupivacaine + meloxicam)
|Cyclooxygenase 2 inhibitor; sodium channel inhibitor
|Pain
|Resubmitted NDA following June CRL; class 2 resubmission
|Innate Pharma SA, of Paris
|Lacutamab
|Anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody
|Sézary syndrome
|EMA granted PRIME designation for 3L treatment of relapsed or refractory Sézary syndrome patients
|Menari Group, of Florence, Italy
|Elzonris (tagraxofusp)
|IL-3 receptor modulator; CDw123 modulator
|Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN)
|Following re-examination, EMA's CHMP recommended approval for a restricted indication in patients who had not yet received any treatment for BPDCN
|Moderna Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|mRNA-1273
|COVID-19 Spike glycoprotein modulator
|COVID-19 infection
|Swissmedic started a rolling review
|Roche Holding AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Phesgo (pertuzumab + trastuzumab)
|Erbb2 tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor
|Metastatic breast cancer (MAA); breast tumor
|EMA's CHMP recommended approval of MAA
|Roche Holding AG, of Basel, Switzerland and Shionogi & Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan
|Xofluza (baloxavir marboxil)
|Endonuclease inhibitor
|Influenza virus infection
|EMA's CHMP recommended approval of MAA for the treatment of uncomplicated influenza in patients aged 12 years and above
|Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd., of Incheon, Korea
|Onbevzi (bevacizumab)
|Anti-VEGF antibody
|Multiple cancers
|EMA's CHMP recommended approval of MAA
|Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, of Stockholm
|Gamifant (emapalumab)
|Interferon gamma ligand inhibitor
|Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis
|EMA's CHMP re-examined initial negative opinion, confirmed its refusal to recommend granting MAA
|UCB SA, of Brussels, Belgium
|Xyrem (sodium oxybate)
|GABA B receptor agonist
|Narcolepsy; cataplexy
|EMA's CHMP recommended extending indication to include treatment of narcolepsy with cataplexy in adult patients, adolescents and children from the age of 7 years
|Viiv Healthcare Ltd., of London
|Tivicay (dolutegravir)
|HIV-1 integrase inhibitor
|HIV-1 infection
|EMA's CHMP recommended new form and strength together with new indication: combination with other anti-retroviral medicinal products for the treatment of HIV-infected adults, adolescents and children of at least 4 weeks of age or older and weighing at least 3 kg
Notes
