Company Product Description Indication Status
Chembio Diagnostics Inc., of Medford, N.Y. Dpp SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test system Consists of a Dpp SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test cartridge, a Dpp Micro Reader 1 or 2 analyzer, and a minimally invasive nasal swab Detects SARS-CoV-2 antigens Received approval from Brazil's Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária
Sofwave Medical Ltd., of Yoqneam, Israel Sofwave system Delivers Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam technology Treatment of fine lines and wrinkles Received the CE mark
Sofwave Medical Ltd., of Yoqneam, Israel Sofwave system Delivers Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam technology Treatment of fine lines and wrinkles Received approval from the Medical Device Division of the Israeli Ministry of Health

