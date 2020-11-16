|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Chembio Diagnostics Inc., of Medford, N.Y.
|Dpp SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test system
|Consists of a Dpp SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test cartridge, a Dpp Micro Reader 1 or 2 analyzer, and a minimally invasive nasal swab
|Detects SARS-CoV-2 antigens
|Received approval from Brazil's Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária
|Sofwave Medical Ltd., of Yoqneam, Israel
|Sofwave system
|Delivers Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam technology
|Treatment of fine lines and wrinkles
|Received the CE mark
|Sofwave Medical Ltd., of Yoqneam, Israel
|Sofwave system
|Delivers Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam technology
|Treatment of fine lines and wrinkles
|Received approval from the Medical Device Division of the Israeli Ministry of Health
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.