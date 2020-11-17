|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|3D Systems Inc., of Rock Hill, S.C.
|Vantage Ankle PSI
|Patient-specific total ankle surgical planning and 3D-printed instruments
|Guides resections in the tibia and talus for total ankle replacement surgery using Exactech's Vantage total ankle system
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Allotrope Medical Inc., of Houston
|Stimsite
|Device provides electrical stimulation to ureter smooth muscle tissue
|Helps locate and identify ureters for surgery
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Co-Diagnostics Inc., of Salt Lake City
|Logix Smart ABC
|Multiplex test that uses Coprimer technology; for use with saliva and other respiratory tract samples
|For simultaneous detection of and differentiation between influenza A, influenza B and SARS-CoV-2
|Received CE-IVD marking
|Co-Diagnostics Inc., of Salt Lake City
|Logix Smart SARS-CoV-2
|Multiplex test that uses Coprimer technology; for use with saliva and other respiratory tract samples
|Uses 2 gene markers (RdRp and E-gene) to identify the presence SARS-CoV-2
|Received CE-IVD marking
|Hologic Inc., of Marlborough, Mass.
|Genius Digital Diagnostics system
|Digital cytology platform that combine an artificial intelligence algorithm with advanced digital imaging
|Helps cytotechnologists and pathologists identify precancerous lesions and cancer cells in women
|Received the CE mark
|Safkan Inc., of Seattle
|Otoset
|Automated ear cleaning device
|Removes impacted earwax
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Sommetrics Inc., of Vista, Calif.
|Aersleep II
|Self-contained, portable unit with an integral vacuum pump; the unit is held in place without the need for a retaining strap
|Applies negative pressure over the external surface of the neck to hold the airway open during sleep in people with sleep apnea
|Received breakthrough device designation from the U.S. FDA
|Tissium SA, of Paris
|Vascular sealant
|Biocompatible polymer
|For achieving hemostasis and preventing post-operative bleeding following peripheral vascular surgeries
|Received approval from the U.S. FDA for its investigational device exemption application
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.