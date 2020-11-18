Company Product Description Indication Status

Adaptive Phage Therapeutics Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md. Phagebank Antibacterial Pneumonia or bacteremia/septicemia FDA cleared the expanded access IND for treating pneumonia or bacteremia/septicemia due to Acinetobacter baumannii , Pseudomonas aeruginosa or Staphylococcus aureus in COVID-19 patients

Bioventus Inc., of Durham, N.C. PTP-001 Placental tissue particulate comprising amnion, chorion and umbilical cord from full-term, healthy births and provided sterile in micronized form Osteoarthritis of the knee FDA cleared IND for phase I study

Cellectis SA, of New York UCART-CS1 Gene-edited allogeneic CAR T cells Relapsed or refractory myeloid myeloma FDA lifted clinical hold on phase I MELANI-01 trial

Cormedix Inc., of Berkeley Heights, N.J. Defencath Antibacterial and antifungal solution Catheter-related bloodstream infections FDA decided to cancel Antimicrobial Drug Advisory Committee meeting tentatively scheduled for Jan. 14, 2021, to discuss the NDA seeking use of the product in hemodialysis patients; PDUFA date remains Feb. 28, 2021

Janssen Cilag Pty. Ltd., part of New Brunswick, N.J.-based Johnson & Johnson Ad26.COV.S Vaccine COVID-19 Australia’s TGA granted provisional determination; the company is now eligible to apply for provisional registration for the vaccine in the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods

Nanobiotix SA, of Paris NBTXR-3 Hafnium oxide nanoparticles Recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma with limited PD-L1 expression or refractory to PD-1 blockade FDA issued a safe to proceed notification for the study testing NBTXR-3 activated by radiation plus Keytruda (pembrolizumab, Merck & Co. Inc.) in up to 60 patients; primary endpoint is tumor response

Nanobiotix SA, of Paris NBTXR-3 Hafnium oxide nanoparticles Inoperable locoregional recurrent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma FDA issued a safe to proceed notification for the study testing NBTXR-3 activated by radiation plus Keytruda (pembrolizumab, Merck & Co. Inc.) in up to 80 patients; primary endpoint is progression-free survival

Omeros Corp., of Seattle Narsoplimab Mannan-binding lectin serine protease-2 inhibitor Hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy Completed rolling BLA to FDA

PTC Therapeutics Inc., of South Plainfield, N.J. PTC-596 Small-molecule tubulin binding agent Leiomyosarcoma FDA granted orphan designation and fast track designation

PTC Therapeutics Inc., of South Plainfield, N.J. PTC-596 Small-molecule tubulin binding agent Diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma FDA granted rare pediatric disease designation and orphan designation

Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd., of Incheon, South Korea, and Biogen Inc., of Cambridge, Mass. SB-11 Biosimilar of Lucentis (ranibizumab); anti-VEGF therapy Retinal vascular disorders FDA accepted for review BLA

Sanofi SA, of Paris Avalglucosidase alfa Long-term enzyme replacement therapy Pompe disease FDA accepted for review the BLA; PDUFA date is May 18, 2021

Sanofi SA, of Paris Rilzabrutinib Oral BTK inhibitor Immune thrombocytopenia FDA granted fast track status

Sanofi SA, of Paris Supemtek Quadrivalent (4-strain) recombinant influenza vaccine Influenza Approved by European Commission for prevention of influenza in adults 18 and older

Vivet Therapeutics SAS, of Paris, and Pfizer Inc., of New York VTX-801 Gene therapy Wilson disease FDA cleared IND for phase I/II Gateway study, expected to begin in early 2021