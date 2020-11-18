|Company
|Adaptive Phage Therapeutics Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md.
|Phagebank
|Antibacterial
|Pneumonia or bacteremia/septicemia
|FDA cleared the expanded access IND for treating pneumonia or bacteremia/septicemia due to Acinetobacter baumannii, Pseudomonas aeruginosa or Staphylococcus aureus in COVID-19 patients
|Bioventus Inc., of Durham, N.C.
|PTP-001
|Placental tissue particulate comprising amnion, chorion and umbilical cord from full-term, healthy births and provided sterile in micronized form
|Osteoarthritis of the knee
|FDA cleared IND for phase I study
|Cellectis SA, of New York
|UCART-CS1
|Gene-edited allogeneic CAR T cells
|Relapsed or refractory myeloid myeloma
|FDA lifted clinical hold on phase I MELANI-01 trial
|Cormedix Inc., of Berkeley Heights, N.J.
|Defencath
|Antibacterial and antifungal solution
|Catheter-related bloodstream infections
|FDA decided to cancel Antimicrobial Drug Advisory Committee meeting tentatively scheduled for Jan. 14, 2021, to discuss the NDA seeking use of the product in hemodialysis patients; PDUFA date remains Feb. 28, 2021
|Janssen Cilag Pty. Ltd., part of New Brunswick, N.J.-based Johnson & Johnson
|Ad26.COV.S
|Vaccine
|COVID-19
|Australia’s TGA granted provisional determination; the company is now eligible to apply for provisional registration for the vaccine in the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods
|Nanobiotix SA, of Paris
|NBTXR-3
|Hafnium oxide nanoparticles
|Recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma with limited PD-L1 expression or refractory to PD-1 blockade
|FDA issued a safe to proceed notification for the study testing NBTXR-3 activated by radiation plus Keytruda (pembrolizumab, Merck & Co. Inc.) in up to 60 patients; primary endpoint is tumor response
|Nanobiotix SA, of Paris
|NBTXR-3
|Hafnium oxide nanoparticles
|Inoperable locoregional recurrent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma
|FDA issued a safe to proceed notification for the study testing NBTXR-3 activated by radiation plus Keytruda (pembrolizumab, Merck & Co. Inc.) in up to 80 patients; primary endpoint is progression-free survival
|Omeros Corp., of Seattle
|Narsoplimab
|Mannan-binding lectin serine protease-2 inhibitor
|Hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy
|Completed rolling BLA to FDA
|PTC Therapeutics Inc., of South Plainfield, N.J.
|PTC-596
|Small-molecule tubulin binding agent
|Leiomyosarcoma
|FDA granted orphan designation and fast track designation
|PTC Therapeutics Inc., of South Plainfield, N.J.
|PTC-596
|Small-molecule tubulin binding agent
|Diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma
|FDA granted rare pediatric disease designation and orphan designation
|Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd., of Incheon, South Korea, and Biogen Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|SB-11
|Biosimilar of Lucentis (ranibizumab); anti-VEGF therapy
|Retinal vascular disorders
|FDA accepted for review BLA
|Sanofi SA, of Paris
|Avalglucosidase alfa
|Long-term enzyme replacement therapy
|Pompe disease
|FDA accepted for review the BLA; PDUFA date is May 18, 2021
|Sanofi SA, of Paris
|Rilzabrutinib
|Oral BTK inhibitor
|Immune thrombocytopenia
|FDA granted fast track status
|Sanofi SA, of Paris
|Supemtek
|Quadrivalent (4-strain) recombinant influenza vaccine
|Influenza
|Approved by European Commission for prevention of influenza in adults 18 and older
|Vivet Therapeutics SAS, of Paris, and Pfizer Inc., of New York
|VTX-801
|Gene therapy
|Wilson disease
|FDA cleared IND for phase I/II Gateway study, expected to begin in early 2021
