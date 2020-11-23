|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Anixa Biosciences Inc., of San Jose, Calif.
|Prophylactic breast cancer vaccine
|Prophylactic breast cancer vaccine
|Breast cancer
|Filed an IND with the FDA to begin phase I testing
|Arca Biopharma Inc., of Westminster, Colo.
|AB-201
|Selective inhibitor of tissue factor
|COVID-19
|FDA granted fast track designation
|Ascentage Pharma Group International, of Suzhou, China
|APG-2575
|Bcl-2 inhibitor
|Waldenström macroglobulinemia
|China’s NMPA cleared phase Ib/II trial testing drug as single agent or in combination with ibrutinib/rituximab
|Ascentage Pharma Group International, of Suzhou, China
|APG-2575
|Bcl-2 inhibitor
|Multiple myeloma
|China’s NMPA cleared start of phase Ib/II trial testing drug as single agent or in combination with lenalidomide/dexamethasone
|Brainever SAS, of Paris
|BREN-02
|Recombinant human homeoprotein Engrailed 1
|Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
|FDA granted orphan designation
|Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc., of Palo Alto, Calif.
|Zokinvy (lonafarnib)
|Blocks the farnesylation of progerin
|Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome and processing-deficient progeroid laminopathies
|Approved by FDA; agency also issued rare pediatric disease priority review voucher
|Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|Bamlanivimab (LY-CoV555)
|Antibody
|COVID-19
|Health Canada granted authorization under Interim Order Respecting the Importation, Sale and Advertising of Drugs for Use in Relation to COVID-19 for use as a treatment for adults and pediatric patients 12 or older with mild to moderate COVID-19 who weigh at least 40 kg and are at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19 illness and/or hospitalization
|Genentech, of South San Francisco, part of the Roche Group
|Xofluza (baloxavir marboxil)
|Endonuclease inhibitor
|Influenza
|FDA expanded approved indication to include post-exposure prevention of flu in patients 12 and older after contact with an individual who has the flu
|Hillstream Biopharma Inc., of Bridgewater, N.J.
|HSB-888
|Cancer stem cell inhibitor
|Osteosarcoma
|FDA granted rare pediatric disease and orphan drug designations
|Innovent Biologics Inc., of San Francisco, and Suzhou, China
|Sulinno (adalimumab biosimilar)
|Anti-TNF-alpha monoclonal antibody
|Polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis
|Approved by China’s NMPA
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Hamilton, Bermuda
|Rilonacept
|Recombinant dimeric fusion protein blocking interleukin-2-alpha and interleukin-1-beta signaling
|Recurrent pericarditis
|FDA accepted supplemental BLA and granted priority review; PDUFA date of March 21, 2021
|Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J.
|V-114
|15-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine
|Pneumococcal disease
|Submitted applications to FDA and EMA seeking approval for use in adults 18 and older
|Neurelis Inc., of San Diego
|NRL-4
|Nasal formulation; unspecified drug target
|Acute agitation
|Concluded pre-IND meeting with FDA
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc., of Newtown, Pa.
|ON-123300
|Multikinase inhibitor
|Relapsed/refractory advanced cancer
|Filed IND with FDA to start phase I trial to include patients with HR+/HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer with resistance to approved second-generation CDK4/6 inhibitors
|Pfizer Inc., of New York, and Biontech SE, of Mainz, Germany
|BNT-162b2
|Vaccine
|COVID-19
|FDA scheduled meeting of Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee on Dec. 10, 2020, to discuss the request for emergency use authorization
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Tarrytown, N.Y.
|REGN-CoV2 (casirivimab and imdevimab)
|COVID-19 Spike glycoprotein inhibitor
|COVID-19
|FDA issued emergency use authorization for combination to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients 12 and older weighing at least 40 kg, with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing and who are at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19
|Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc., of South San Francisco, and Medison Pharma Ltd., of Petach Tikva, Israel
|Tavalisse (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate)
|Syk tyrosine kinase inhibitor
|Thrombocytopenia
|Approved by Health Canada for use in adults with chronic immune thrombocytopenia who have had insufficient response to other treatments
|Sanofi SA, of Paris
|Menquadfi (quadrivalent meningococcal tetanus toxoid conjugate vaccine)
|Protein subunit vaccine
|Invasive meningococcal disease caused by Neisseria meningitidis serogroups A, C, W and Y
|Approved by European Commission for active immunization of individuals from the age of 12 months and older
|Theralase Technologies Inc., of Toronto
|Theralase
|Photodynamic therapy
|BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer
|FDA granted fast track designation for phase II study
|VBI Vaccines Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|3-antigen prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine
|3-antigen prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine
|Prevention of hepatitis B virus
|Submitted MAA to EMA seeking approval for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of HBV in adults
Notes
