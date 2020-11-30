|Company
|Antengene Corp. Ltd., of Shanghai
|ATG-016 (eltanexor)
|Selective inhibitor of nuclear export
|Intermediate- and higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome after failure of hypomethylating agent-based therapy
|China's National Medical Products Administration approved the start of a phase I/II study testing the pharmacokinetics, safety and efficacy of ATG-016 monotherapy
|Aprea Therapeutics Inc., of Boston
|Eprenetapopt
|Restores wild-type p53 conformation and function
|TP53-mutant acute myeloid leukemia
|FDA granted fast track designation
|Ars Pharmaceuticals, of San Diego, and Recordati SpA, of Milan
|Neffy (epinephrine)
|Adrenaline nasal spray
|Severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis
|EMA accepted the MAA
|Astellas Pharma Inc., of Tokyo, and Fibrogen Inc., of San Francisco
|Evrenzo (roxadustat)
|HIF-PH inhibitor
|Anemia in chronic kidney disease
|Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare approved the drug
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K.
|Forxiga (dapagliflozin)
|SGLT2 inhibitor
|Chronic heart failure
|Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare approved the drug
|Cassava Sciences Inc., of Austin, Texas
|Simufilam
|Restores the normal shape and function of altered filamin A
|Alzheimer's disease
|World Health Organization advised the U.S. Adopted Names Council to modify the chemical name of the company’s lead drug candidate to simufilam due to a potential trademark conflict with a drug marketed in the Far East
|Exelixis Inc., of Alameda, Calif., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Tokyo
|Cabometyx (cabozantinib)
|Kinase inhibitor
|Unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma that has progressed after prior systemic therapy
|Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare approved the drug
|Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Wakefield, Mass.
|Brilacidin
|Defensin mimetic
|Hospitalized COVID-19
|Filed documentation with regulatory agencies, including an IND with the FDA, for conduct of a multinational phase II study
|Iterum Therapeutics plc., of Dublin
|Oral sulopenem
|Penem anti-infective
|Uncomplicated urinary tract infections in patients with a quinolone non-susceptible pathogen
|Submitted an NDA to the FDA
|Kadmon Inc., of New York
|Belumosudil (KD-025)
|Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 inhibitor
|Chronic graft-vs.-host disease
|FDA accepted the NDA with a priority review; PDUFA target action date is May 30, 2021
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Foster City, Calif.
|Maralixibat
|Apical sodium-dependent bile acid transporter inhibitor
|Progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis type 2
|EMA accepted the MAA
|Otonomy Inc., of San Diego
|Otividex
|Sustained-exposure formulation of dexamethasone
|Ménière’s disease
|FDA confirmed use of the negative binomial model for analysis of the endpoint for the ongoing phase III study
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc., of New York
|PR-006
|AAV9 gene therapy expressing GRN
|Frontotemporal dementia
|European Commission granted orphan designation
|Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc., of Carmiel, Israel, and Chiesi Global Rare Diseases, a unit of Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA, of Parma, Italy
|Pegunigalsidase alfa (PRX–102)
|Chemically modified stabilized version of alpha-galactosidase-A
|Fabry disease
|FDA extended the PDUFA target action date by 3 months to April 27, 2020
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Tarrytown, N.Y.
|Dupixent (dupilumab)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin-4 and interleukin-13
|Severe atopic dermatitis
|European Commission extended the marketing authorization to include children 6 to 11 years of age
|Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Boston
|Imcivree (setmelanotide)
|Melanocortin-4 receptor agonist
|Obesity due to pro-opiomelanocortin, proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1 or leptin receptor deficiency
|FDA approved the drug
|Sedana Medical AB, of Stockholm
|Sedaconda (isoflurane)
|General anesthetic
|Sedation
|Submitted marketing application to German Medicines Agency BfArM and a number of other agencies through the decentralized procedure
|Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Boston
|Symkevi (tezacaftor/ivacaftor) plus Kalydeco (ivacaftor)
|CFTR corrector/CFTR regulator
|Cystic fibrosis
|European Commission approved the label extension to include patients ages 6 and older who have 2 copies of the F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene or 1 copy of the F508del mutation and 1 copy of 1 of 14 mutations in the CFTR gene that result in residual CFTR activity
|Y-mabs Therapeutics Inc., of New York
|Danyelza (naxitamab-gqgk)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting ganglioside GD2
|Relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow
|FDA approved the drug for use in patients who have demonstrated a partial response, minor response or stable disease to prior therapy
|Zymeworks Inc, of Vancouver, British Columbia
|Zanidatamab
|Bispecific antibody targeting 2 non-overlapping epitopes of HER2
|Previously treated HER2 gene-amplified biliary tract cancer
|FDA granted breakthrough designation
