|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Cytosorbents Corp., of Monmouth Junction, N.J.
|Cytosorb
|Blood purification technology
|Treatment of deadly inflammation in critically ill and cardiac surgery patients
|Published study in Artificial Organs that used Cytosorb in 50 critically ill COVID-19 patients that required renal replacement therapy for acute kidney injury; 28-day survival post-ICU admission was 70%; survivors averaged 2 ± 1 Cytosorb treatments to achieve statistically significant improvements in a wide range of inflammatory and clinical parameters, compared to before Cytosorb treatment (p<0.05); all survivors were successfully weaned from mechanical ventilation and vasopressors and discharged from the hospital or rehabilitation to home by 32 ± 12 days post-ICU admission; non-survivors (30%) did not respond to Cytosorb therapy and had progressive disease; non-responders had evidence of generally greater blood clot burden and more advanced thromboembolic disease upon ICU admission, with average D-dimers (degradation byproducts of blood clots) of 3,940 ± 1,780 ng/mL compared to 2,860 ± 780 ng/mL in survivors
|Moleculight Inc., of Toronto
|Moleculight i:X
|Hand-held fluorescence imaging device
|For use in the detection of wounds containing bacteria
|Published results from a 2-year retrospective study of 229 foot ulcers in Diagnostics; during the period of fluorescence imaging using the Moleculight i:X, the number of wounds seen at the Gillian Hanson Diabetes Centre increased by 27%, yet annual antimicrobial dressing expenditure decreased by 33%; implementation of fluorescence imaging was associated with a 49% decrease in the prescription of antimicrobial dressings and a 33% decrease in antibiotic prescriptions; routine use of fluorescence imaging was associated with improved clinical outcomes, including a 23% increase in wound healing rates within 12-weeks (48% vs. 39%), likely due to earlier bacterial detection and improved wound hygiene
