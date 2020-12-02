|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Ascentage Pharma Group International, of Suzhou, China
|APG-115
|MDM2-p53 inhibitor
|Relapsed/refractory T-cell prolymphocytic leukemia
|China’s NMPA cleared a phase IIa study testing drug as single agent or in combination with Bcl-2 inhibitor APG-2575
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc., of South San Francisco
|Marzeptacog alfa (MarzAA)
|Subcutaneously administered next-generation engineered coagulation factor VIIa
|Hemophilia A or B
|FDA granted fast track designation for use in episodic bleeding in subjects with inhibitors
|Elusys Therapeutics Inc., of Parsippany, N.J.
|Obiltoxaximab
|Monoclonal antibody anthrax antitoxin
|Inhalation anthrax
|European Commission approved treatment for use in all age groups in combination with appropriate antibacterial drugs for inhalational anthrax due to Bacillus anthracis; and for post-exposure prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax when alternative therapies are not available or not appropriate
|Kempharm Inc., of Celebration, Fla.
|KP-415
|Serdexmethylphenidate co-formulated with immediate-release d-methylphenidate
|Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder
|In late-cycle communication meeting with FDA Dec. 1, agency did not raise any substantive issues related to safety and efficacy at this point in review; re-affirmed PDUFA date of March 2, 2021
|LG Chem Life Sciences, of Seoul, Korea, and division of LG Chem, and Transthera Biosciences Co. Ltd., of Nanjing, China
|TT-01025
|SSAO/VAP-1 inhibitor
|Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis
|FDA cleared IND for phase I trial in healthy subjects, expected to start in first quarter of 2021
|Mesoblast Ltd., of New York and Melbourne, Australia
|Remestemcel-L
|Culture-expanded mesenchymal stromal cells derived from bone marrow of unrelated donor
|COVID-19
|FDA granted fast track designation for treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome due to COVID-19 infection
|Oyster Point Pharma Inc., of Princeton, N.J.
|OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray
|Selective cholinergic agonist
|Neurotrophic keratitis
|Submitted protocol to FDA to start study in adults with NK; enrollment of first patient in phase II Olympia study planned for first half of 2021
|Pfizer Inc., of New York, and Biontech SE, of Mainz, Germany
|BNT-162b2
|mRNA vaccine
|COVID-19
|U.K. MHRA granted temporary authorization for emergency use
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc., of Newark, Calif.
|PTG-300
|Injectable synthetic peptide mimetic of natural hormone hepcidin
|Polycythemia vera
|FDA granted fast track designation
|Regent Pacific Group Ltd., of Hong Kong, and Wanbang Pharmaceutical Marketing and Distribution Co. Ltd., a company of Fosun Pharmaceutical, of Shanghai
|Fortacin/Sendstend (lidocaine + prilocaine)
|Sodium channel inhibitor
|Premature ejaculation
|Wanbang received approval from China NMPA to submit IND for human trial
|Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia
|TLX-592
|Targets PSMA
|Advanced prostate cancer
|Received clearance from TGA to begin phase I study
|Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Washington
|Hetlioz (tasimelteon) capsule and liquid formulations
|Melatonin MT1/MT2 receptor agonist
|Smith-Magenis syndrome
|FDA approved for use in adults and children with nighttime sleep disturbances associated with SMS
|
Notes
