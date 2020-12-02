|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Boston Scientific Corp., of Marlborough, Mass.
|Wavewriter Alpha portfolio
|Spinal cord stimulator systems with MRI conditional, Bluetooth-enabled implantable pulse generators
|Provides relief for chronic pain
|Received U.S. FDA approval
|Etiometry Inc., of Boston
|Etiometry Platform
|Clinical decision support software
|Provides valuable clinical insight and analysis to support early recognition of subtle changes in patient condition
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA for two enhancements: Selectable Risk Index Thresholds and Measurement Contributions
|Modulim, of Irvine, Calif.
|Clarifi
|Optical imaging system that uses spatial frequency domain imaging
|For assessing tissue and microvascular function by quantitatively mapping tissue oxygenation and perfusion at the point-of-care
|Received the CE mark
|Nico.Lab BV, of Amsterdam
|Strokeviewer LVO
|Artificial intelligence algorithm
|Detects image characteristics associated with a large vessel occlusion (LVO) and alerts physician
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Roche Diagnostics Inc., of Indianapolis
|Elecsys Anti-SARS-CoV-2 S antibody test
|Serology test
|For the qualitative and semi-quantitative detection of antibodies to SARSCoV-2 in human serum and plasma; for use as an aid in identifying individuals with an adaptive immune response to SARS-CoV-2, indicating recent or prior infection
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|University of California Los Angeles and the University of California San Francisco
|Gallium 68 PSMA-11 (Ga 68 PSMA-11)
|Radioactive diagnostic agent; administered in the form of an intravenous injection
|For positron emission tomography imaging of prostate-specific membrane antigen positive lesions in men with prostate cancer
|Received U.S. FDA approval
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.