|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Axial Therapeutics Inc., of Waltham, Mass.
|AB-2004
|Microbiome modulator
|Autism spectrum disorder
|Phase Ib/IIa study met the primary endpoint demonstrating safety, tolerability and adherence with no drug-related adverse events; patients with high irritability or high anxiety improved; improvements in social withdrawal and gastrointestinal symptoms observed
|F-star Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, U.K.
|FS-120
|Dual-agonist tetravalent bispecific antibody targeting CD137 and OX40
|Advanced cancer
|First patient treated in the study measuring the pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profile of FS-120 monotherapy; the drug will also be tested in combination with a PD-1 monoclonal antibody
|Gemoab GmbH, of Dresden, Germany
|UniCAR-T-PSMA
|Switchable universal CAR T targeting PSMA
|Late-stage, relapsed/refractory solid tumors expressing the PSMA antigen
|Apheresed the first of up to 16 patients in the phase Ia study designed to determine the maximum tolerated dose and to determine the phase II dose level for UniCAR-T-PSMA plus PSMA target module TmpPSMA
|Qpex Biopharma Inc., of San Diego
|QPX-7728
|Beta-lactamase inhibitor
|Healthy subjects
|Started study testing the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple intravenous doses of QPX-7728 monotherapy, and in combination with a beta-lactam antibiotic
|Remynd NV, of Leuven, Belgium
|RES19-T
|Restores calcium dyshomeostasis
|Healthy subjects (eventually Alzheimer’s disease)
|Started the study with an adaptive dose design to evaluate the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of RES19-T
|Sirnaomics, of Gaithersburg, Md.
|STP-705
|siRNA inhibiting expression of TGF-beta1 and COX-2
|Primary and metastatic liver cancer
|Following feedback from the FDA, the company plans to start a phase I study in the first quarter of 2021
|Phase II
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., of Nes Ziona, Israel
|Allocetra
|Autologous cell-based therapy
|Severe and critical COVID-19
|Interim results from 8 patients (6 severe, 2 critical) showed 7 of 8 patients had complete recovery and were discharged from the hospital after an average of 4.7 days; 8th patient was treated on Nov. 27 and went from critical condition to moderate/severe condition
|Evelo Biosciences Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|EDP-1815
|Strain of Prevotella histicola
|Mild to moderate psoriasis
|Completed enrollment of 113 patients required for the interim data readout; recruiting is ahead of schedule
|IMV Inc., of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia
|DPX-Survivac
|5 unique HLA-restricted survivin peptides formulated in the DPX drug delivery platform
|Recurrent, advanced platinum-sensitive and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer
|In the Decide1 study, 78.9% of the 19 evaluable patients had a clinical benefit; 37% of patients had a clinical benefit for over 6 months; median progression-free survival was 4.47 months; 12-month survival rate of 66.1%
|Puretech Health plc, of Boston
|LYT-100 (deupirfenidone)
|Deuterated form of anti-inflammatory and antifibrotic pirfenidone
|Post-acute COVID-19 respiratory complications
|Started the study with a primary endpoint of 6-minute walk test distance; secondary endpoints include pharmacokinetics, inflammatory biomarkers, imaging and patient-reported outcomes including dyspnea and the 36-Item Short Form Health Survey; data expected in the second half of 2021
|Resolve Therapeutics Inc., of St. Petersburg, Fla.
|RSLV-132
|Targeted biologic designed to remove pro-inflammatory nucleic acids from circulation
|Primary Sjogren's syndrome
|Data published in Arthritis and Rheumatology showed RSLV‐132 improved EULAR Sjögren’s Syndrome Patient Reported Index score (p=0.27), Functional Assessment of Chronic Illness Therapy-Fatigue score (p=0.05), Profile of Fatigue score (p=0.07) and Digit Symbol Substitution Test (p=0.02) from baseline to day 99
|Senhwa Biosciences Inc., of Taipei
|Silmitasertib
|CK2 inhibitor
|Moderate COVID-19
|First of 20 patients enrolled in the study measuring the safety and tolerability of the drug, patient recovery time and possible clinical benefits
|Valneva SE, of Saint-Herblain, France, and Pfizer Inc., of New York
|VLA-15
|Lyme disease vaccine
|Lyme disease prophylaxis
|Plans to start the VLA15-221 study in 600 participants 5-65 years of age in the first quarter of 2021; study will compare 3-dose schedule at 0, 2 and 6 months with a 2-dose schedule at 0 and 6 months; study will also evaluate a booster at 18 months
|Phase III
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Lumasiran
|RNAi targeting hydroxyacid oxidase 1
|Advanced primary hyperoxaluria type 1
|Completed enrollment in the Illuminate-C study; data expected in mid-2021
|Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, of Dublin, and Pharmamar SA, of Madrid, Spain
|Zepzelca (lurbinectedin)
|Alkylating agent targeting guanine residues in DNA
|Small-cell lung cancer after progression following 1 prior platinum-containing line
|In the Atlantis study, Zepzelca plus doxorubicin didn't improve overall survival compared to physician's choice of topotecan or cyclophosphamide/doxorubicin/vincristine; data to be presented at a future medical meeting
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.