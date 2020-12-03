Company Product Description Indication Status
Abbott Laboratories, of Abbott Park, Ill. Freestyle Libre 2 Next-generation, sensor-based glucose monitoring technology For adults and children (4 and older) with diabetes Received approval from Health Canada
Caretaker Medical, of Charlottesville, Va. Caretaker wearable patient monitor Finger sensor and wrist-worn device Remotely measures continuous, uninterrupted blood pressure, heart rate, respiration rate, SpO2 and other vital signs Received Health Canada clearance for import and sale under the COVID-19 Medical Device Authorization
Viveve Medical Inc., of Englewood, Colo. Consumable treatment tips Used with the company's Cryogen-cooled Monopolar Radiofrequency (CMRF) technology For use in general surgical procedures for electrocoagulation and hemostasis Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA to expand manufacturing capacity

Notes

For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.
No Comments