|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Abbott Laboratories, of Abbott Park, Ill.
|Freestyle Libre 2
|Next-generation, sensor-based glucose monitoring technology
|For adults and children (4 and older) with diabetes
|Received approval from Health Canada
|Caretaker Medical, of Charlottesville, Va.
|Caretaker wearable patient monitor
|Finger sensor and wrist-worn device
|Remotely measures continuous, uninterrupted blood pressure, heart rate, respiration rate, SpO2 and other vital signs
|Received Health Canada clearance for import and sale under the COVID-19 Medical Device Authorization
|Viveve Medical Inc., of Englewood, Colo.
|Consumable treatment tips
|Used with the company's Cryogen-cooled Monopolar Radiofrequency (CMRF) technology
|For use in general surgical procedures for electrocoagulation and hemostasis
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA to expand manufacturing capacity
Notes
