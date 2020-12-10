|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Acutus Medical Inc., of Carlsbad, Calif.
|Acqcross Transseptal System
|Integrated family of transseptal crossing products
|Access to the left atrium
|CE Mark
|Advanced Bionics LLC, of Valencia, Calif.
|Marvel Cochlear Implant Platform
|Hearing technology for adult and pediatric coclear implant wearers
|Hearing loss
|FDA approval
|Advanced Medtech Holdings Pte. Ltd., of Singapore
|Resolute 2.0 test kit
|RT-PCR COVID-19 test
|Detection of SARS-CoV-2 infection
|Health Sciences Authority approval
|Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, of Burlington, N.C.
|Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit
|At-home collection system for detection of SARS-CoV-2 infection
|Direct-to-consumer sale without a prescription
|FDA Emergency Use Authorization
|Oxford Immunotec Global plc, of Oxford, U.K.
|T-Cell Select reagent kit
|Immune cell separation reagent
|Automate preparation of cells required to run the T-Spot.TB test for diagnosis of tuberculosis infection
|Ministry of Food and Drug Safety approval
|Recor Medical Inc., of Palo Alto, Calif.
|Paradise Ultrasound Renal Denervation System
|Catheter-based system to denervate renal nerves with ultrasound energy
|Treatment of uncontrolled hypertension
|FDA breakthrough device designation
|Virocule Inc., of Markham, Ontario
|Anosmic COVID-19 smell tester
|Spray-engineered device to detect change in smell perception
|COVID-19 at-home screening
|Health Canada authorization
Notes
