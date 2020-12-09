|Company
|9 Meters Biopharma Inc., of Raleigh, N.C.
|NM-003
|Long-acting GLP-2 receptor agonist
|Acute graft-vs.-host disease prophylaxis
|FDA granted orphan drug designation
|Albireo Pharma Inc., of Boston
|Odevixibat
|Ileal bile acid transport inhibitor
|Familial intrahepatic cholestasis
|Submitted an NDA to the FDA and an MAA to the EMA
|Amryt Pharma plc, of Dublin
|Lojuxta (lomitapide)
|Microsomal triglyceride transfer protein inhibitor
|Homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia
|Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency approved the drug as adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering treatments, with or without low-density lipoprotein apheresis
|Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cranford, N.J.
|Mino-Wrap
|Liquefying gel-based wrap containing minocycline and rifampin
|Post-mastectomy infections associated with the use of a tissue expander
|In a written response to the company's pre-IND consultation request, the FDA indicated that bio absorption simulation studies may provide information to support development of the product; agency agreed that a large animal pharmacology study would be appropriate for drug elution studies; FDA agreed that a 28-day toxicology study appears appropriate and that microbiology support through existing data is acceptable
|Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Tokyo
|Enspryng (satralizumab)
|IL-6 receptor antagonist
|Neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder
|Taiwan Food and Drug Administration issued an import drug license for the drug
|Lipocine Inc., of Salt Lake City
|Tlando
|Testosterone replacement therapy
|Primary hypogonadism and hypogonadotropic hypogonadism
|FDA granted tentative approval; drug will be eligible for final approval after the expiration of the exclusivity period for Jatenzo (testosterone undecanoate, Clarus Therapeutics Inc.) on March 27, 2022
|Pfizer Inc., of New York
|20vPnC
|20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine
|Streptococcus pneumoniae infection prophylaxis
|FDA accepted the BLA for a priority review with a PDUFA goal action date in June 2021
|Pfizer Inc., of New York, and Biontech SE, of Mainz, Germany
|BNT-162b2
|Vaccine
|COVID-19
|Health Canada granted authorization under interim order for emergency use
|Rafarma Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Nicosia, Cyprus, and Bebig LLC, of Moscow
|Nanostructured microspheres based on yttrium-90
|Low-dose brachytherapy
|Primary and metastatic liver lesions
|Received an updated Russian registration certificate for the production and sale of the drug
|Sinovac Biotech Ltd., of Beijing
|Vaccine
|23-valent pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine
|Streptococcus pneumonia
|Approved by China’s NMPA for prevention of infection in adults and children, 2 and older
|Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego
|STI-2020
|COVID-19 spike glycoprotein inhibitor
|COVID-19
|FDA accepted IND for phase I trials in healthy volunteers and outpatient COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms
|Tricida Inc., of South San Francisco
|Veverimer (TRC-101)
|Hydrochloric acid binder
|Metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease
|Submitted a formal dispute resolution request to the FDA over whether the magnitude of serum bicarbonate change seen in the TRCA-301 and TRCA-301E trials is reasonably likely enough to predict clinical benefit to justify an accelerated approval; a decision is expected in the first quarter of 2021 at which point the company may resubmit its NDA
|Tvax Biomedical Inc., of Olathe, Kan.
|Tvax Immunotherapy
|Personalized T-cell based cell therapy
|Glioblastoma
|FDA granted fast track designation and orphan product designation
|United Therapeutics Corp., of Silver Spring, Md.
|Tyvaso (treprostinil)
|Prostacyclin vasodilator
|Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis
|FDA granted orphan designation
|Valeo Pharma Inc., of Montreal
|Redesca and Redesca HP
|Low molecular weight heparin biosimilars
|Preventing deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism
|Health Canada issued notice of compliance
