Company Product Description Indication Status

9 Meters Biopharma Inc., of Raleigh, N.C. NM-003 Long-acting GLP-2 receptor agonist Acute graft-vs.-host disease prophylaxis FDA granted orphan drug designation

Albireo Pharma Inc., of Boston Odevixibat Ileal bile acid transport inhibitor Familial intrahepatic cholestasis Submitted an NDA to the FDA and an MAA to the EMA

Amryt Pharma plc, of Dublin Lojuxta (lomitapide) Microsomal triglyceride transfer protein inhibitor Homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency approved the drug as adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering treatments, with or without low-density lipoprotein apheresis

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cranford, N.J. Mino-Wrap Liquefying gel-based wrap containing minocycline and rifampin Post-mastectomy infections associated with the use of a tissue expander In a written response to the company's pre-IND consultation request, the FDA indicated that bio absorption simulation studies may provide information to support development of the product; agency agreed that a large animal pharmacology study would be appropriate for drug elution studies; FDA agreed that a 28-day toxicology study appears appropriate and that microbiology support through existing data is acceptable

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Tokyo Enspryng (satralizumab) IL-6 receptor antagonist Neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder Taiwan Food and Drug Administration issued an import drug license for the drug

Lipocine Inc., of Salt Lake City Tlando Testosterone replacement therapy Primary hypogonadism and hypogonadotropic hypogonadism FDA granted tentative approval; drug will be eligible for final approval after the expiration of the exclusivity period for Jatenzo (testosterone undecanoate, Clarus Therapeutics Inc.) on March 27, 2022

Pfizer Inc., of New York 20vPnC 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine Streptococcus pneumoniae infection prophylaxis FDA accepted the BLA for a priority review with a PDUFA goal action date in June 2021

Pfizer Inc., of New York, and Biontech SE, of Mainz, Germany BNT-162b2 Vaccine COVID-19 Health Canada granted authorization under interim order for emergency use

Rafarma Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Nicosia, Cyprus, and Bebig LLC, of Moscow Nanostructured microspheres based on yttrium-90 Low-dose brachytherapy Primary and metastatic liver lesions Received an updated Russian registration certificate for the production and sale of the drug

Sinovac Biotech Ltd., of Beijing Vaccine 23-valent pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine Streptococcus pneumonia Approved by China’s NMPA for prevention of infection in adults and children, 2 and older

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego STI-2020 COVID-19 spike glycoprotein inhibitor COVID-19 FDA accepted IND for phase I trials in healthy volunteers and outpatient COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms

Tricida Inc., of South San Francisco Veverimer (TRC-101) Hydrochloric acid binder Metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease Submitted a formal dispute resolution request to the FDA over whether the magnitude of serum bicarbonate change seen in the TRCA-301 and TRCA-301E trials is reasonably likely enough to predict clinical benefit to justify an accelerated approval; a decision is expected in the first quarter of 2021 at which point the company may resubmit its NDA

Tvax Biomedical Inc., of Olathe, Kan. Tvax Immunotherapy Personalized T-cell based cell therapy Glioblastoma FDA granted fast track designation and orphan product designation

United Therapeutics Corp., of Silver Spring, Md. Tyvaso (treprostinil) Prostacyclin vasodilator Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis FDA granted orphan designation

Valeo Pharma Inc., of Montreal Redesca and Redesca HP Low molecular weight heparin biosimilars Preventing deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism Health Canada issued notice of compliance