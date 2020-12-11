|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Arix Bioscience plc., of London
|Reltecimod
|Peptide targeting CD28
|Necrotizing soft tissue infection
|FDA accepted the NDA with a PDUFA target action date of 9/30/2021
|Biogen, of Cambridge, Mass., and Eisai Co., Ltd., of Tokyo, Japan
|Aducanumab
|Monoclonal antibody targeting amyloid beta
|Alzheimer’s disease
|Submitted a Japanese NDA to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare
|Bristol Myers Squibb Co., of New York
|Inrebic (fedratinib)
|Wild type and mutationally activated janus associated kinase 2 and FMS-like tyrosine kinase 3 inhibitor
|Primary myelofibrosis, post-polycythemia vera myelofibrosis or post-essential thrombocythemia myelofibrosis
|Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the EMA recommended approving the drug for patients who are Janus Associated Kinase inhibitor naïve or have been treated with ruxolitinib
|Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., of Tokyo
|Trastuzumab deruxtecan
|Antibody-drug conjugate targeting HER2
|Unresectable or metastatic HER2 positive breast cancer
|Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the EMA recommended conditional approval the drug for patients who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 based regimens
|Dynavax Technologies Corporation, of Emeryville, Calif.
|Heplisav-B
|Hepatitis B vaccine
|Hepatitis B virus infection prophylaxis
|Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the EMA adopted a positive opinion on the MAA
|Excellthera Inc., of Montreal
|ECT-001
|Stem cell product
|Allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplants
|EMA granted priority medicines designation
|Gilead Sciences Inc., of Foster City, Calif.
|Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy)
|Trop-2-directed antibody/topoisomerase inhibitor conjugate
|Breast cancer
|Based on data from phase III Ascent trial, sBLA submitted to FDA for full approval to treat adults with metastatic triple negative disease who received at least 2 prior therapies
|Janssen Pharmaceutical Co., a unit of New Brunswick, N.J.-based Johnson & Johnson
|Spravato (esketamine)
|N-methyl-D-aspartate glutamate receptor antagonist
|Major depressive disorder
|Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the EMA recommended expanding use of the drug for psychiatric emergencies
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc., of The Woodlands, Texas
|LX-9211
|Adapter-associated kinase 1 inhibitor
|Diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain
|FDA granted fast track designation
|Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J.
|Keytruda (pembrolizumab)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting PD-1
|First line metastatic microsatellite instability-high or mismatch repair deficient colorectal cancer
|Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the EMA adopted a positive opinion on the expanded indication
|Passage Bio Inc., of Philadelphia
|PBGM-01
|Gene therapy delivering the GLB1 gene
|GM1 gangliosidosis
|U.K.'s Medicines Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency approved the CTA for the phase I/II Imagine-1; global study expected to start in second quarter of 2021
|Sanofi SA, of Paris
|Plavix (clopidogrel)
|Inhibits ADP-induced platelet aggregation
|High-risk transient ischemic attack or minor ischemic stroke
|Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the EMA adopted a positive opinion on the expanded indication
|Seagen Inc., of Bothell, Wash.
|Tukysa (tucatinib)
|HER2 tyrosine kinase inhibitor
|HER2-positive locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer
|Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the EMA adopted a positive opinion recommending approval of the drug for patients who have received at least 2 prior anti-HER2 treatment regimens
|Soleno Therapeutics Inc., of Redwood City, Calif.
|DCCR
|Diazoxide choline controlled release
|Prader-Willi Syndrome
|Minutes from a type C meeting with the FDA confirmed that data from completed and ongoing studies, together with external, natural history studies can support an NDA filing scheduled for the second half of 2021
|Viiv Healthcare, of London
|Rukobia (fostemsavir)
|Attachment inhibitor
|HIV-1 infection
|Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the EMA adopted a positive opinion recommending approval of the drug
|V2act Therapeutics LLC, of San Diego
|V2ACT
|Oncolytic immunotherapy and a vaccine-enhanced adoptive cell therapy
|Newly diagnosed surgically-resectable pancreatic cancer
|FDA cleared an IND for a phase I/IIa study
|Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Chicago
|Ogluo (glucagon)
|Peptide hormone
|Severe hypoglycemia in diabetes mellitus
|Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the EMA adopted a positive opinion recommending approval of the drug
