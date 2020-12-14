|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Abbvie, of North Chicago
|Rinvoq (upadacitinib)
|JAK inhibitor
|Psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis
|EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended approval of the drug
|Acceleron Pharma Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Sotatercept
|Ligand trap for TGF-beta superfamily to rebalance BMPR-II signaling
|Pulmonary arterial hypertension
|European Commission granted orphan drug designation
|Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Waltham, Mass.
|Makena
|Hydroxyprogesterone caproate
|Preterm birth
|Company submitted its response to the FDA's notice of opportunity for a hearing regarding the agency's proposed withdraw of the drug
|Antengene Ltd., of Shanghai
|ATG-010 (selinexor)
|Selective inhibitor of nuclear export
|Relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma
|China's NMPA accepted the IND for a 150-patient phase III study testing selinexor in combination with bortezomib and dexamethasone
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K.
|Trixeo Aerosphere (formoterol fumarate/glycopyrronium bromide/budesonide)
|Long-acting beta2-agonist. long-acting muscarinic antagonist and inhaled corticosteroid
|Moderate to severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
|European Commission approved the drug
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K., and Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd., of Tokyo
|Trastuzumab deruxtecan
|Antibody-drug conjugate targeting HER2
|Unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer
|EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended conditional approval of the drug for patients who have received 2 or more prior anti-HER2 based regimens
|Avelas Biosciences Inc., of San Diego
|Pegloprastide (AVB-620)
|Fluorescent marker
|Breast cancer surgery
|FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation
|EMD Serono, part of Merck KGaA, of Darmstadt, Germany, and Pfizer Inc., of New York
|Bavencio (avelumab)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting PD-L1
|First-line maintenance of locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma
|EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended approval of the drug for patients who are progression-free following platinum-based chemotherapy
|Gamida Cell Ltd., of Boston
|Omidubicel
|Cell therapy
|Bone marrow transplant
|FDA indicated at a type B meeting that the company should generate additional data to demonstrate analytical and clinical comparability from the company’s planned commercial manufacturing sites prior to requesting a pre-BLA meeting; company now plans to submit BLA in the second half of 2021
|Gannex, a unit of Shanghai-based Ascletis Pharma Inc.
|ASC-42
|Farnesoid X receptor agonist
|Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis
|FDA granted fast track designation
|Graphite Bio Inc., of South San Francisco
|GPH-101
|CRISPR-based gene editing of the sickle globin gene
|Severe sickle cell disease
|FDA cleared the IND for a phase I/II study; plans to start enrollment in early 2021
|Legend Biotech Corp., of Somerset, N.J.
|LB-1901
|Autologous CAR T targeting CD4
|Relapsed or refractory T-cell lymphoma
|FDA cleared the IND for a phase I study designed to test the safety and tolerability of LB-1901 and to determine the recommended phase II dose
|Mindmed Inc., of New York
|Lysergic acid diethylamide
|Psychedelic
|Anxiety disorder
|Completed a pre-IND meeting; plans to open an IND for a phase IIb study in August 2021
|Open Orphan plc, of London, and Codagenix Inc., of Farmingdale, N.Y.
|COVI-VAC
|Intranasal SARS-CoV-2 vaccine
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|U.K.'s MHRA approved the phase I study, which is expected to start in January 2021
|Pfizer Inc., of New York, and Biontech SE, of Mainz, Germany
|BNT-162b2
|mRNA-based vaccine
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|FDA issued an emergency use authorization
|Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, of Stockholm
|Doptelet (avatrombopag)
|Thrombopoietin receptor agonist
|Primary chronic immune thrombocytopenia
|EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use adopted a positive opinion on the approval of the drug for patients who are refractory to other treatments
