|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Amgen Inc., of Thousand Oaks, Calif.
|Riabni (rituximab-arrx)
|B-lymphocyte antigen CD20 inhibitor; biosimilar
|Non-Hodgkin lymphoma; chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Wegener granulomatosis; microscopic polyangiitis
|FDA approved for the treatment of adults with NHL, CLL, WG, and MPA; will be made available in the U.S. in January 2021
|Antengene Ltd., of Shanghai
|ATG-010 (selinexor)
|Selective inhibitor of nuclear export
|Relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma
|China's NMPA accepted the IND for a 150-patient phase III study testing selinexor in combination with bortezomib and dexamethasone
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K.
|Tagrisso (osimertinib)
|Protein tyrosine kinase inhibitor; epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist
|Non-small-cell lung cancer
|FDA approved for adjuvant therapy after tumor resection in patients with NSCLC whose tumors have EGFR exon 19 deletions or exon 21 L858R mutations; review was conducted under Project Orbis
|Canbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Beijing and Cambridge, Mass.
|CAN-106
|Recombinant human MAb targeting complement C5
|Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria
|IND approved by Health Sciences Authority in Singapore
|Fibrogen Inc., of San Francisco
|Roxadustat
|Oral, small-molecule hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor
|Anemia of chronic kidney disease
|FDA extended the review period of the NDA; the updated PDUFA action date is 3-20-21
|Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., of Newton, Mass.
|Xpovio (selinexor)
|Exportin 1 inhibitor
|Multiple myeloma (MM)
|FDA approved for use in combination with bortezomib and dexamethasone for second line treatment of adults with MM
|Novaremed AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|NRD135S.E1
|Blk tyrosine kinase stimulator; Lyn tyrosine kinase stimulator
|Pain; diabetic peripheral neuropathy
|FDA granted fast track status for treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy
|Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Inclisiran (KJX-839)
|siRNA targeting PCSK9
|Hyperlipidemia in adults with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia
|FDA issued a complete response letter citing unresolved facility inspection-related conditions; those conditions will be conveyed to the European manufacturing facility within 10 business days from 12-18-20; the third-party facility is responsible for drug manufacturing and satisfactory resolution of the unresolved inspection-related conditions is required before the NDA may be approved; no onsite inspection was conducted but if one is needed, the FDA will define an approach for scheduling once safe travel may resume
|Novo Nordisk A/S, of Bagsvaerd, Denmark
|Semaglutide
|Glucagon-like peptide-1 analog
|Chronic weight management
|Submitted MAA to EMA; potential indication is for the treatment of adults with obesity or overweight with at least one weight-related comorbidity, as an adjunct to reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity
|Oyster Point Pharma Inc., of Princeton, N.J.
|OC-01 (varenicline)
|Nasal formulation of varenicline
|Xerophthalmia
|Submitted a 505(b)(2) NDA to FDA
|Polaryx Therapeutics Inc., of Paramus, N.J.
|PLX-300
|Small molecule that activates PPARα
|Niemann Pick Disease Types A and B
|FDA granted both rare pediatric disease and orphan drug designations, following similar grants for candidate in GM2 gangliosidosis
|Synairgen plc, of Southampton, U.K.
|SNG-001
|Interferon beta ligand
|COVID-19 infection
|Following discussions with the regulatory agencies, amended trial to remove lower dose arm, add second primary endpoint and assessments for long COVID-19 symptoms
