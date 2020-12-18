|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Abbott Laboratories, of Abbott Park, Ill.
|Heartmate 3
|Implantable mechanical circulatory support device
|Patients with advanced refractory left ventricular heart failure
|The U.S. FDA approved updated labeling to allow for use in pediatric patients
|Cerenion Oy, of Oulu, Finland
|C-Trend
|Artificial intelligence software integrated into the Bittium Brainstatus EEG system
|Processes EEG signals into diagnostic score
|Received the CE mark
|Ecolab Inc., of St. Paul, Minn.
|Bioquell technology system
|Uses hydrogen peroxide vapor technology
|For decontaminating specific N95 respirators up to 4 times to prevent exposure to SARS-CoV-2 and other pathogenic biological airborne particulate
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|Integrum AB, of Mölndal, Sweden
|Osseoanchored Prostheses for the Rehabilitation of Amputees (OPRA)
|Implant system
|For adults who have transfemoral (above-the-knee) amputations
|Received premarket approval from the U.S. FDA
|Occlutech International AB, of Helsingborg, Sweden
|Atrial flow regulator
|Implantable device
|For pulmonary arterial hypertension
|Received breakthrough device designation from the U.S. FDA
Notes
