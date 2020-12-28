|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Alligator Bioscience AB, of Lund, Sweden
|Mitazalimab
|Monoclonal antibody targeting CD40
|Metastatic pancreatic cancer
|Submitted a CTA to the relevant European regulatory authorities for the 66-patient Optimize phase II study testing mitazalimab in combination with the chemotherapy mFolfirinox; study expected to start in the first half of 2021
|Altimmune Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md.
|AdCOVID
|Intranasal SARS-VoV-2 adenovirus vector vaccine
|COVID-19 infection
|FDA placed clinical hold on phase I IND, requesting protocol modifications and submission of additional CMC data, to which company agreed in written response; no significant impact on development timetable expected
|Arctic Vision Biotechnology Co. Ltd., of Shanghai
|ARVN-001 (triamcinolone acetonide)
|Corticosteroid
|Uveitic macular edema
|China National Medical Products Administration cleared the IND for a phase III study
|Audentes Therapeutics Inc., of San Francisco, a unit of Astellas Pharma Inc.
|AT-132
|AAV8-delivered gene therapy
|X-linked myotubular myopathy
|FDA lifted the clinical hold on the phase I/II Aspiro study
|Astrazeneca plc, Cambridge, U.K., and Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J.
|Lynparza (olaparib)
|PARP inhibitor
|Ovarian, prostate and pancreatic cancer
|Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare approved the 3 indications
|Bristol Myers Squibb, of New York
|Zeposia (ozanimod)
|Sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor modulator
|Severely active ulcerative colitis
|EMA validated the MAA
|Cara Therapeutics Inc., of Stamford, Conn.
|Korsuva (difelikefalin)
|KOR agonist
|Moderate-to-severe pruritus in hemodialysis patients
|Submitted NDA to the FDA with a request for a priority review
|Innocare Pharma Ltd., of Beijing
|Orelabrutinib
|BTK inhibitor
|Relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma and relapsed/refractory mantle cell lymphoma
|China National Medical Products Administration approved the 2 indications
|Innovent Biologics Inc., of Suzhou, China
|Byvsda
|Biosimilar to the anti-VEGF monoclonal antibody bevacizumab
|Recurrent glioblastoma
|China National Medical Products Administration approved the expanded indication
|Inotrem SA, of Paris
|Nangibotide
|Formulation of TREM-1 inhibitor LR-12
|COVID-19 infection
|French government steering committee for therapeutic clinical trials and other research designated ongoing phase IIa study in severe forms of infection as national priority research, allowing accelerated enrollment and activation of fast-track reviews and approval processes by French regulators
|Janssen Biotech Inc., a unit of New Brunswick, N.J.-based Johnson & Johnson
|Amivantamab
|Epidermal growth factor receptor and mesenchymal epithelial transition factor bispecific antibody
|Metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer with epidermal growth factor receptor exon 20 insertion mutations after failure of platinum-based chemotherapy
|Submitted an MMA to the EMA
|Orphazyme A/S, of Copenhagen
|Arimoclomol
|Chaperonin stimulator; Hsp70 stimulator
|Niemann-Pick Disease Type C
|FDA extended review period; updated PDUFA target action date is 6/17/21
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc., of West Chester, Pa.
|VP-102 (cantharidin)
|Protein phosphatase 2A inhibitor
|Molluscum contagiosum
|Resubmitted the NDA that was issued a complete response letter in June 2020
Notes
