|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Agilent Technologies Inc., of Santa Clara, Calif.
|Genetisure Dx Postnatal assay
|Qualitative assay to be used on the Surescan Dx Microarray Scanner system and analyzed by Cytodx software
|For the postnatal diagnosis of copy-number alterations and copy-neutral loss of heterozygosity from genomic DNA, obtained from the peripheral whole blood in patients who have been referred for chromosomal testing based on clinical presentation
|Received clearance from the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare in Japan
|Carmat SA, of Vélizy-Villacoublay, France
|Total artificial heart
|Bioprosthetic artificial heart system
|For use as a bridge to transplant in patients with end-stage biventricular heart failure
|Received the CE mark
|Interscope Inc., of Whitinsville, Mass.
|Endorotor system
|Includes a power console, foot control, specimen trap and single-use catheter; used to perform direct endoscopic necrosectomy
|For resecting and removing necrotic tissue for patients with walled-off pancreatic necrosis
|Received marketing authorization from the U.S. FDA via the de novo pathway
|Quidel Corp., of San Diego
|Solana SARS-CoV-2 assay
|Isothermal reverse-transcriptase helicase-dependent amplification assay; yields results from up to 11 samples in 25 minutes
|For the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 in nasopharyngeal and nasal swab specimens
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|
Notes
